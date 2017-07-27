Investors Get A Chance To Load Up On Amgen

Amgen (AMGN) reported strong results on Tuesday, and the company's long term outlook and fundamentals remain good. Shares are not extremely cheap, but still attractively priced.

Amgen's second quarter results started and ended with a beat, on the top as well as on the bottom line:

As Amgen performed well during the quarter, the market's reaction (shares are trading down three percent on Wednesday) is surprising, but give investors a chance to enter or expand a position.

AMGN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Compared to other biotechs Amgen has a relatively low revenue growth rate, over the last three years revenues grew by 17% only. The rather low revenue growth rate was also visible in the most recent quarter, as Amgen's top line grew just two percent year over year.

This is due to Amgen's relatively mature product portfolio, which does not include any drug that combines a high revenue number and a high growth rate (unlike AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira or Celgene's (CELG) Revlimid).

Those of Amgen's drugs that are showing strong relative growth are still rather small in absolute terms:

Amgen's high growth drugs, such as Repatha and Kyprolis, are all growing from rather small levels, compared to Amgen's biggest drugs Enbrel and Neulastea, which are doing roughly $1 billion in quarterly sales each. That low revenue growth rate might be only a temporary thing, though:

Amgen is very active in trying to find future blockbusters, its pipeline contains thirteen drug candidates that are currently being evaluated in a phase III study, with the focus of those (as well as the rest of the company's pipeline) being in oncology. Putting its focus on the steadily growing oncology market (with a market size of $150 billion by 2020) seems like an opportune strategy, as this market will continue to grow for a long time, holding enough space for many different players to earn substantial profits, and at the same time the oncology market will not get treated, as is the case with other indications such as HCV.

Despite Amgen's low revenue growth rate the company keeps increasing its profits steadily, thanks to continuously rising margins:



When we look at Amgen's expenses, we see that there are some relevant improvements we should note: Production costs keep declining, both in absolute terms as well as relative to the company's products sales, and at the same time Amgen is able to shrink its SG&A expenses meaningfully. Higher gross margins and lower operating expenses allowed for net income to grow by a whopping twelve percent.

AMGN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Amgen has been able to grow its net income vastly faster than its revenues for years, and this trend continued in the most recent quarter. The company's EPS have also grown faster than its net income over the last years, which was true in Q2 as well: Due to a lower share count EPS grew by fifteen percent, three percent faster than Amgen's net earnings.

AMGN Dividend data by YCharts

The reason for that additional boost to Amgen's earnings per share growth are the company's buybacks, which Amgen uses as a way to return capital to its owners (in addition to its dividend, which is regularly being raised and which yields 2.6% right now).

During the most recent quarter Amgen has accelerated its share repurchases further, spending $1 billion (or $4 billion on an annualized basis) to repurchase more than six million shares. Thanks to Amgen's high cash generation that is not a problem, the company's free cash flow totaled $2.1 billion (despite being negatively impacted by the timing of tax payments).

AMGN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At 14 times this year's earnings, and trading at an even lower free cash flow multiple, Amgen does not look expensive right now, especially since the company has just raised its guidance for the current year: Amgen now expects its earnings per share to come in at $12.40 this year (midpoint of guidance), versus its previous guidance seeing its earnings per share at $12.30 for 2017.

Takeaway

Amgen is a rather low growth biotech company right now, but due to huge R&D efforts the long term outlook is good. At the same time Amgen keeps increasing its earnings at a fast pace (due to operational improvements), and pays back a lot of cash to its owners via dividends and stock repurchases.

At a relatively low valuation investors can enter a position in this high quality biotech with a good long term outlook and a nice dividend on top.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.