Chevron: Earnings Preview

Chevron (CVX), the second largest US energy company, will release its quarterly results before the markets open on Friday, July 28. I believe the company’s earnings and cash flows will likely come under pressure, but it can still surprise investors by reporting better than expected results.

Chevron has struggled in the downturn, but it came back strongly in 1Q17. Profits at the company’s core upstream, or exploration and production, division surged to $1.19 billion (as adjusted) in 1Q17 from a profit of $924 million in the previous quarter (4Q16) and a loss of $1.08 billion a year earlier (1Q16). Meanwhile, the company, which has been unable to cover its capital expenditure with cash flow from operations throughout most of the downturn, earned positive free cash flows of $426 million.

Remember, Chevron is an oil-focused producer. In fact, it has the oiliest production mix among its peer group. In 1Q17, the company pumped 2.68 million boe per day which was 64% liquids. By comparison, its rival Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s production mix was 56% liquids in 1Q17. Chevron, therefore, has significant exposure to oil prices. This worked out well for the company in 1Q17. The above-mentioned turnaround was fueled almost entirely by the strength in oil prices which averaged $51.77 a barrel during the three months ended March 2017, up from $43.34 in FY2016. But on the flip side, Chevron’s earnings could be hit harder than its peers owing to the weakness in oil prices.

Oil has failed to hold its ground above $50 a barrel psychological threshold. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude declined from more than $53 a barrel in mid-April to $46 at the end of June. For the full quarter, WTI oil ended up averaging $48.24 a barrel, which is 6.8% lower than 1Q17 average. The spot price of natural gas, however, improved by 2.3% in 2Q17 as compared to 1Q17. But this modest gain can’t provide a meaningful support to the oil-focused producer. Chevron’s upstream division will likely post lower earnings on a sequential basis which will drag the company’s total earnings and cash flows.

The results, however, won’t be as bad as they were in 2Q16 when Chevron’s upstream segment posted a small profit of $109 million, on an adjusted basis. That’s because the average price of oil and natural gas was still 6.2% and 43.9% higher in 2Q17, respectively, as compared the year-ago levels. On a year-over-year basis, Chevron will likely post higher price realizations for oil and gas which will give a boost to the company’s earnings and cash flows.

Chevron, like its vertically integrated peers, also has a refining business which has provided crucial support to the company’s earnings in the last several quarters. In fact, in 2Q16, the company generated an adjusted profit of $814 million from the refining, or the downstream, business. That profit was 7.5 times greater than the upstream profit in the same period. Although the refining segment will continue to support Chevron’s bottom line in 2Q17, the division’s earnings will likely decline due to the weakness in refining margins. The gasoline crack spread, which is used as a proxy for refining margins, has been under pressure due to the excess supply of inventories. At the end of the previous quarter, the spread was around $16.50 a barrel, significantly below the five-year average of $20.56.

In short, I believe Chevron’s profit for 2Q17, excluding the impact of one-off items, will likely be lower than the 1Q17 profit of $1.23 per share but higher than 2Q16 profit of $0.35 per share, driven by upstream business whose profit will be lower than the 1Q17 profit of $1.19 billion but higher than the 2Q16 profit of $109 million.

Furthermore, I think Chevron might also report negative free cash flows since it likely won’t generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its capital and exploratory expenditure. The company, after reporting negative free cash flows in the previous quarters, came back strongly in 1Q17 by reporting positive free cash flows, as mentioned earlier. In 1Q17, it generated $3.88 billion of cash flow from operations which fully funded the $3.45 billion of capital and exploratory expenditure. The free cash flows can also be attributed to low expenditure.

Remember, Chevron has promised to spend $15.1 billion as capital and exploratory expenditure in 2017 (ex. affiliate expenses), which roughly translates into a quarterly payout of $3.78 billion. In 1Q17, Chevron spent roughly $322 million below that estimate. But in 2Q17, if the capital spending climbs to the expected level, then even if the weakness in oil prices leads to a small sequential drop in operating cash flows of 5%, Chevron might face negative free cash flows. In this case, we are looking at a cash flow deficit of around $90 million, as per my rough estimate. And remember, that deficit is ahead of the dividend expenditure which is expected to be around $2 billion.

However, I believe Chevron might surprise investors by reporting better than expected profits or high levels of free cash flows if it delivers a superior operational performance. The company could continue to keep a lid on capital spending, further reduce operating costs and deliver strong efficiency gains. That could support the company’s earnings.

More importantly, Chevron has been targeting 4% to 9% production growth in 2017, driven by start up of new projects and uptake in drilling activity. In 1Q17, it only reported a 3% increase in production from FY2016 levels, but I believe the growth may accelerate from the second quarter as it brings some of the major projects online. For instance, the start up of Gorgon Train 3 in Western Australia and the Mafumeira Sul project located in offshore Angola should lift the company’s volumes in 2Q17. Strong production numbers could not only soften the blow coming from weak oil prices but also fuel an earnings beat.

For 2Q17, analysts are expecting a profit of $0.873 per share, per consensus data from Bloomberg.

