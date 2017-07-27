Vipshop Holdings Is Fairly Priced

It seems that VIPS is fairly valued at this point and that there are better Chinese investments out there.

I also raise some points about their gross to net margin movements, dilution, spin-offs and high capex.

VIPS enjoyed stellar growth in the past but the competition is catching up.

I continue with my search for great investments in China, you can watch my analyses on YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) here and ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) here.

Today I will discuss another Chinese online company that has enjoyed stellar growth in the past few years, Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), but unlike the above mentioned companies has some issues and is therefore more risky, or better to say, fairly valued.

In the video you will see an overview on the company and a description of the risks as there are some things happening that no investor will like; spin-offs, dilutions, high growth capex needed to sustain growth and falling gross margins that don't get reflected into net margins.

Enjoy the video and I look forward to your comments and insights.

