Whiting Petroleum's Redtail Wells In Colorado Are A Serious Red Flag For Equity Investors

An In Depth Analysis of Whiting's Colorado Operations and How Management Just Burned $450 Million of Capex on Poorly Performing Assets

Whiting Petroleum is at it again when it comes to poor management decisions. Their recent quarterly conference call and release of the 2017 capex budget announced the company was investing $450 million to complete nearly 105 DUCS (drilled but uncompleted) wells in the so called “Redtail” field in Weld County, Colorado. The following analysis will comprehensively detail the history of Whiting’s wells in Redtail, categorize the acreage, benchmark the well performance, and forecast the remaining DUC prospects. The data presented will clearly illustrate how Whiting once again has deceived investors into thinking profitable cashflows will be generated from these overly substandard assets. If you are bullish on Whiting’s prospects going forward or hold a large equity position in the company you are advised to proceed with extreme caution. Whiting is a highly leveraged, poorly managed, inappropriately hedged, operationally weak performer in the DJ Basin and will never be profitable in the near (or distant) future given its current parcels of acreage there.

This article will likely create discomfort and / or hesitation for you as a long equity investor, and raise additional questions about the capability of management going forward. Senior management resignations are long overdue, and the recent salary information is appalling given the excessive losses Whiting has endured over the last nine quarters. The company is currently directing half a billion dollars into an asset that will never deliver positive returns. That $450 million of reckless capex is simply subsidizing prior strategic mistakes from 2013 from which the company cannot escape. The acreage in Colorado is merely sub-standard, nothing more. Unless WTI crude oil prices shoot to $70 a barrel, Redtail will never be profitable, not in 2017, not in 2018, and never will be in the future. With a $40-$50 NYMEX range on WTI crude oil Whiting is just marking time in Colorado. In addition, the information presented here demonstrates that Whiting is really just a “one trick pony” now. The Texas assets and all the midstream processing infrastructure have all been sold off to pay down debt. The company now is just a Bakken oil producer (95% of revenues) with an increasing amount of overdrilled acreage and holds much fewer(50-60% less) future drilling locations than the company misleadingly presents in their quarterly updates and pitchbooks. Caution flags go up in multiple areas for this so called “premier” independent shale operator.

A few months ago I wrote a comprehensive piece examining Whiting’s well performance in the Bakken on their larger frac jobs using 10 million pounds of sand , illustrating the enhanced oil recovered from many of their newer wells. In mid to late 2016 the company seemed to be heading in the right direction, cleaning up the balance sheet, deleveraging, selling the Texas assets and the midstream operations, and focusing on their four Bakken rigs and their North Dakota Production. All of this took an unseemly turn in February when the company announced their allocation of $450MM of capex (or nearly 40% of budget) to the anemic Redtail field where they hold a mere 250 wells, many of them producing sporadically at less than 500 bbls a month and tracking curves ranging from 50 MBOE to 300 MBOE. The company has claimed that well costs in Redtail are only $4.2 to $4.5 million, and therefore the investment in completing the DUCs is economic. Well, if production and drilling there was truly “economic” for Whiting why did management cease operations there in April of 2016 after the oil prices cratered to $30 a barrel? Bakken was economic at 7.5 millon a well, but Colorado was not at 4 million a well ? The real reason that Colorado was not economic for Whiting and never will be economic has nothing to do with cost.

The real reason is the wells on Whiting’s inferior acreage will never produce the 300 MBOE the company claims, but rather produce closer to 200 MBOE or even lower in their outlying Colorado acreage.

Whiting senior management doesn’t’ get paid their hefty salaries to drive economics higher. They get paid simply to spend CAPEX dollars, lots and lots of them, whether or not the projects are economic. The continual capex spend keeps the “DA” portion of the EBITDA presentation healthy, keeps the party going for senior management, and keeps the stock permanently trading at 40% of tangible book value.

A prior author on the website wrote in early April about his concern that once again Whiting’s claims in the Redtail field were overstated in terms of economics. Refer to: Whiting Petroleum: Will Investments in Redtail Niobrara Or The Bakken Pay Off ? ( Whiting Petroleum: Will Investments In Redtail Niobrara Or The Bakken Pay Off? ) The author of that piece concluded that the IRR for the Redtail wells (105 DUCs) was near 0.7% or close to zero in his calculations, and possibly even lower. Looking at further details behind the Redtail field and the performance of wells in that region I can fully agree with his conclusions but it appears things are much worse there than I originally thought. This outsized egregious mis-allocation of CAPEX to Redtail looks to cripple Whiting once again as an entire going concern and investors should fully expect more losses from this event in the coming quarters. Whiting’s Bakken costs are simply too high, their Redtail wells are producing anemically, and management continues to execute one wrong decision after another. As you will see in the next few sections all of the Redtail information is presented in a clear organized manner starting with acreage, looking at competitors, and evaluating production.

Why Redtail ?

Why did Whiting make this decision ? Why allocate almost 40% of a 1.2 Billion CAPEX program when the well completions in the Bakken were progressing nicely twelve short months after the recovery from $30 WTI ? Whiting ceased nearly all of its operations in Redtail in April of 2016 as the economics did not justify the expense. In stark contrast, newer Bakken wells are now tracking 900 MBOE – 1200 MBOE with larger fracs in North Dakota becoming commonplace among all dozen or so operators. Yet Whiting believes 300 MBOE wells in Colorado deserve an enormous cash infusion. Could it be Whiting is concerned with early lease terminations that expire each year across its fragmented acreage ? Have they discovered some new cost reduction initiative in the Niobrara ? There are a few reasons out there for Whiting to commit such a large amount of capital to a losing oil prospect. But the answers are a bit unsettling and have more to do with management job preservation and bank covenants combined with losing oil swap contracts and processing facilities.

To get a general understanding of the Redtail operations it is first necessary to understand where Whiting’s acreage is and how they have drilled upon it over the last five years. Whiting has used the presentation slide below in Figure 1. repeatedly over the last few quarters to demonstrate their “sweet spot” of oil production, a term hardly applicable to the current situation.

As you can see, the company claims 157,178 gross acres of opportunity, hitting four targets and holding promise for 5437 drilling locations. Sounds impressive to the unwary petroleum investor. In fact, the details in the above slide are nowhere close to the “economic” truth in Redtail. Below I will pull together the details of the Redtail Field and illustrate how this asset is really a concentrated, limited production, poorly performing operation that Whiting has heavily overdrilled where the economics simply do not add up. I will examine their roughly 200 producing wells that are wildly underperforming and evaluate their 105 remaining DUCs which they are investing $450 million dollars in. Pulling together records from the State of Colorado, Whiting’s presentations, their 10K and the company’s conference call transcripts (one of my favorite features on Seeking Alpha) it is possible to piece together just how flawed a decision they have made to destroy investor capital and equity. Redtail is nothing more than 30,000 acres (not 157,000 acres) holding a large group of fragmented production oil wells yielding only 200 MBoe per well on average Only a handful (about 20) of Whiting’s Redtail “poster” wells barely meet a 400 MBOE curve. This will be illustrated in charts in the following sections.

The company’s promises about Redtail development year after year since 2011 have gone unfulfilled except for obediently burning $2 billion plus of shareholder Capex while continuing to describe the area as one of its “core” assets. The only way “core” can be used with Redtail is to describe its performance using an analogy of rotting fruit. It’s rotting from the inside out. Below in Figure 2 is yet another slide Whiting used in the past to describe Redtail. Here you can see a bit more information, namely the large prolific Wattenberg Field 20 miles to the southwest ( unrelated to Redtail) and some details on locations of their acreage. Note the large range of costs they were quoting in the grand old days of 2012, almost $5.5 million per well ! For some reason Whiting believes the petro-geologic formations and production rates in Redtail equate to Wattenberg. Well, ask any of their competitors or look at their data. The two fields are significantly different in terms of relative performance.

Whiting in Colorado: A Small Player and Why RedTail is an Illusion



Whiting in Colorado is a mere #8 or #9 player when it comes to statewide oil and gas production, and they rank even lower when you look at strategic acreage. Below is a simple table of Q1 2017 Oil production in the state of Colorado ranked by Operator. The big producers are clearly Noble, KerrMcGee, and PDC, with smaller Whiting coming in at #10 with 2.5% of the market. Four of the top producers in Colorado control 70% of the market ! Whiting is nowhere close to being considered a significant producer. From a strategic perspective, such an unlevel playing field like this usually means the smaller players hold less productive, higher cost acreage in the basin/core areas, compared with the big boys. Or conversely, the late comers smaller players hold cheaper "fringe" non-core acreage that is less productive and more costly to develop. Whiting seems to fall squarely into the smaller / higher cost player category with large chunks of "fringe" acreage. In a low price oil environment that "fringe" acreage is great for raising cattle or growing wheat or barley.

Looking at Whiting Petroleum as a consolidated company, each quarter RedTail contributes just 6.5% to BOE per day oil production and likely a much larger percentage of the operating losses. Nearly all of the “semi-profitable” oil revenues are from the Bakken, most notably the higher producing wells above 900 MBOE. In Q1 as shown in the company’s presentation Redtail wells delivered a paltry 7,634 BoE per day compared with the Bakken’s 109,125 BoE per day. Given that, Whiting only apportioned $600 million of capex in 2017 to the Bakken. So why would Whiting make such a huge bet on such a small under performing asset in Colorado? Is there a looming discovery there or a hidden oil field discovery under their acreage? Is there some potential land grab by another investor? Is the company grooming itself to be bought by a larger Colorado player ? With Bakken wells at a cost $7.5 million each & tracking 1000 MBOE plus it makes no sense to allocate so much capital to wells tracking 250-350 MBOE. The full cost of a well in Colorado for Whiting is $4.5 million each , as the other author also reported in April. Why would the company make such a bold bet, surprising the market and analysts alike? Well, Whiting’s history in Redtail, their forward swap contracts and their declining Bakken production all share part of the answer as shown below.

Redtail Acreage : A Close Up View

Given the slide above and information from Whiting’s 10k one can piece together Whiting's acreage situation in Colorado. It is a lot more fragmented than is conveyed in their presentations. Below is a table of their proved reserves and acreage from the 2016 10K. Note, all of Whiting’s “Central Rocky Mountains” numbers refer to Redtail in Weld County, Colorado. There are a few isolated legacy wells in other parts of the state but those are minor gas producers or old vertical wells. Keep in mind Whiting’s total cumulative MBOE from Colorado since 2011 is only 18 million barrels of oil equivalent. That’s over a seven year span and almost $2 billion plus of Capex expensed (well , actually capitalized in an accounting sense). They list their reserves (red circles, Table 2a below) at an alarmingly high 160 million barrels of oil equivalent. Interesting. Even more interesting is Table 2b. A full 145 million of their Colorado reserves are “undeveloped”, which mean they lie outside the current producing areas of Razor and Horsetail, to be discussed in detail later.

What the above tables convey (specifically Table 2c) is their Redtail oil production is generated from an extremely concentrated area in the south of their acreage, while the remaining acreage is further away in the fringe areas, undrilled, uneconomic and likely worth little. Going back a few years to 2013, Whiting showed in their slides the full detail where their acreage is concentrated in NorthEast Weld County, the region they refer to as Redtail. Note each large square is the Township block made up of 36 individual 640 acre parcels. The smaller squares are all 640 acre units. Two parcels back-to-back create a 1280 acre unit, the size of some sections need to run a 10,000 foot horizontal lateral. The below figures will illustrate the extent of how concentrated WLL's acreage is. Whiting's actual production is currently situation on just 30 or so 640 acre parcles in Razor/Horsetail.

Whiting always displays there acreage in their presentations as large blocky yellow highlighted areas as shown in Figure 3A, asserting it is a “Sweet Spot” in the Colorado Mineral Belt. The company like to claim Redtail’s close proximity to the highly prolific Wattenburg basin nearby. Well, the Redtail Field is more akin to a red headed stepchild orphan relative to production numbers from Wattenburg. The wells in Wattenburg produce at nearly 2x – 3x the rate of Whiting’s Redtail wells. Wattenburg is located about twenty miles to the southwest. Figure 3B below from a 2014 Whiting presentation illustrates a closer view of their so called “sweetspot

Incidentally, back in those hey day years of 2013/2014 Whiting set aside $138 million in Capex for their drilling program in 2013, which in probably resulted in 35-40 wells during that time period. This is an important piece of information, because we will track those “early” Horsetail / Razor wells the same way Whiting did in their colorful yet misleading presentations. Note also in Figure 3B the dark black rounded squares. This concentrated area is where 95% of Whiting’s Redtail oil production comes from, both in the past and the present, and sadly, in the future. There are no new benches or surprises in Redtail, it’s the same two spots that Whiting has been drilling since 2011 / 2012. Yet the company makes the program sound like the acreage spans an enormous area. So where is the rest of the acreage? Some good detailed charts follow on the next few pages, but in general, all of their “fringe”, non-core acreage is in the blocks labelled Deer, Runway, Twomile, Cedar, Church, Wolf, Cottonwood Wildhorse, and Keota. These are the yellow, beige, green and some of the pink squares below, anything that is not inside the two black squares. Also, Figure 3B shows you for the first time where NOBLE is located, as some of their acreage borders Whiting’s Razor quadrant to the south (the red oval). Much of the acreage to the south of Whiting is where Noble’s more prolific wells are found, but Whiting doesn’t own anything down there, except for a few “non-op” parcels at a 6% ownership clip.

Figure 3C is another slide from Whiting’s presentations, this one more recent from 2016.

Here they actually talk about 465 MBOE, but Whiting has never drilled a well in Colorado that has achieved 465 MBOE. This slide claims the same 154,256 gross acres but in reality their economic production is on only 30,000 acres. Here they used a clever technique to illustrate the well flow rates using red circles in the Wattenberg area and the same red circles in parts of the Redtail area. Interestingly , those red circles in the south of Redtail are not even Whiting’s wells Those wells are all Noble Energy Inc. But Whiting wants the reader to think the oil production from Wattenburg to Redtail is one contiguous, homogenous prolific oil producing belt or sweet spot. Again, nothing could be further from the truth. Whiting’s wells in Redtail (along with Carizzo) will tell the real story of oil production in their so called “sweet spot”.

Figure 4 below helps better define where exactly all of Whiting’s wells are Weld County. Those 72 blocks (36 + 36) of 640 acre parcels (72 x 640 = 46,080) are the exact 43,715 acres they refer to in their 10K as “developed” or drilled acreage. To get a better perspective, the Colorado Oil and Gas commission maps the same area as in Whiting’s presentatioins but their system highlights only the active drilled wells (purple) and the planned/permitted wells as wells (in aqua blue/green).

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

What is disturbing about Figures 3 and Figure 4 is that the oil production of 7,634 (and falling) Boe per day from this play comes entirely from twenty five 640 acre parcels densely packed into the Razor and Horsetail Townships. All of the other regions in their areage are undrilled, inactive and not producing, largely due to the fact the geology in those outlying areas does not contain the reserves that Whiting claims on their 10k or hopes to visualize in theie operations. If those fringe regions in RUNWAY, WILDHORSE, CHURCH or COTTONWOOD were truly economic Whiting would have drilled at least a few wells in the outlying blocks, similar to how they operate across five full counties in the Bakken. Here in Colorado, Whiting has boxed in $2.5 Billion in Capex into a single 35,000 acre section! To make matters worse, the historical oil production from the Razor and Horsetail sections is only tracking a 250 MBOE curve at best with just a handful of wells producing at 400 MBOE. Whiting’s recent presentation and conference call purported they are “Targeting 455 MBOE and 650 MBOE” from their new (105 Ducs from 2015/2016) wells in Redtail” Nothing could be further from the truth. As of July 15th, (or as of the May Colorado Oil production records) Whiting has completed nearly 65 of the 105 DUCS but has not reported a single barrel of oil yet. Those wells are likely shut-in for one of two reasons: (1) Whiting does not want to display the actual production numbers prematurely, or (2), the company is waiting for higher oil prices . I’m sure the truth lies somewhere in between. Whiting’s Redtail wells have NEVER produced 650 MBOE and they never will in the near future. In fact the drilling is so concentrated in Razor and Horsetail already (150 ‘ to 250’ spacing laterals) any future enhancements to drilling will likely cannibalize (drink your other lateral milkshakes) production severly. Remember, this is only an 8 mile wide by 6 mile high rectangle of acreage, not a prolific basin wide asset like their 600,000 acres in the Bakken. This fact is evidenced by some the extreme variability in production among the Razor and HorseTail Township blocks as will be seen in the well production data.

To get one final perspective on how concentrated their drilling is Table 3 below summarizes all of Whiting’s production from the 200 wells reporting monthly to the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGIS). I have summarized all the wells by grouping them into their applicable township blocks consistent with the maps above. Clearly there is little or no production outside of the Razor or Horsetail pad areas. The concentration is so severe in Horsetail and Razor that those two locations, just 27% of the total Colorado acreage constitute 91% of the historical production, 88% of the currently producing wells, and likely 98%+ of the current 7540 BOE/ per day being sold as of March 2017.

One final look at how painful the Capex burn has been in Colorado is illustrated in Table 4 below. Again, this table is not likely to show up in any of their slides. From 2011 to 2017 Whiting will have spent close to $2Bn in Capex in Colorado, not including the headquarters, facilities, etc, which generated only 15 million barrels of crude oil over that seven year time period. And that 15 million barrels of oil is BEFORE the deduction for the 60% Net Royalty Interest payments and the 82% Working Interest reduction ratio factor. Compare that 15 million barrels of oil since inception with the 12 million barrels of oil Whiting generates in North Dakota each year. Did the company just flush $450 million down an empty hole ? The Capex / BBL produced ratio is not a truly accurate metric but it shows you roughly how expensive the DJ Basin is for Whiting. In contrast, Noble Energy and Carizzo Oil and Gas reports well costs that are 30-40% lower than Whiting’s in the region.

Whiting’s Horrible Mistake in 2012.

To look at that last (or only) reason why Whiting would put such large capex into a substandard asset one needs to take a quick look at one of their discreet disclosures in their 10K. Deep inside the Risk Factors section of the 10K lies the following information. You won’t find this information in any of their colorful investor presentations. During the early boom years of the shale revolution (2012-2014), Whiting was so optimistic on Colorado that they decided to commit to forward oil contract volumes with an intermediary or pipeline operator. More specifically they committed to two very large crude oil delivery contracts that require almost 5 million (yes, that’s right, million) barrels of oil each quarter to a counterparty, starting in 2016 and ending in 2020. The gory details are below (Figure 4.) in the section on Risk Factors.

Figure 5 breaks down the delivery terms in much better detail, year by year through the end of 2020. The highlighted orange text identifies that each barrel not delivered results in a penalty payment of $4.91 per bbl on Contract #1 and $3.93 per bbl on Contract #2. Last year this burden resulted in Whiting writing penalty checks totaling $43 million dollars, no small issue for an operator that has not been profitable for nearly three years. In 2017 I project the under-delivery penalty payments to reach $18 - $20 million each quarter (4.4 million bbls x $4.25). To put this in perspective, in Colorado Whiting only generates about 400,000 barrels of oil each quarter from all of its Redtail wells currently (about 4500 bpd of oil). So each quarter they need to deliver 4 million barrels of oil to the counterparty but the 200 wells only generate 400,000 barrels of oil, or just 1/10th of the contract requirement. Somebody in management has to be fired over this one. Volker’s “pie in the sky” presentations from the days of $95 WTI pushed the company into some horrible decisions.

The penalty payments could be one reason why Whiting decided to go “all-in” with $420 million of capex in Colorado for 2017. When oil was at $95 a barrel in 2013 I guess Whiting figured the CAPEX spend would go on forever and investors would throw more money at them. Well, the crash in 2016 arrived as expected and the company is still stuck with these obligations. The dollars involved here are very serious, and the company seldom (if ever) discusses this topic on conference calls with analysts or in their presentations. This issue is one of the contributing factors of why Whiting will not be profitable any time soon if WTI remains at $45 - $50 / barrel. Each quarter that goes by Whiting writes a check for roughly $15 million and the bill will start increasing in 2018 and 2019, to upwards of $20 million a quarter. Whiting figured finishing the Ducs in Redtail (even if they are a solid NPV negative ) was warranted. The lesser of two evils, you either walk away from 105 sub-standard 300 MBOE unfinished wells and pay the delivery penalty of $65 million per year, or keep the CAPEX/growth illusion going (creating more depreciation, ie more EBIT- “DA” ) by sinking $420 million into the region and chipping away at about 25% of the penalty (saving 15 million hopefully). Well, Choice #2 seems more logical for management and job preservation but the risks are very high that the new Redtail wells will perform only along the same mediocre 250-300 MBOE curves going forward. The statistical probabilities here are not on Whiting’s side in this calculated gamble. Historically only about 25 wells from the entire 225 wells put on production in Redtail since 2011 have exceeded a 400 MBOE curve, that’s approximately 1 in 10 or 10%. All 200 wells still producing in Redtail are tracking an average 241 MBOE, with many of them generating only 200 – 300 barrels a month and at risk of shut in (or possibly refrac).

Did The Delivery Contracts Drive The Capex Decision In Redtail ?

How much will the 105 DUCs help the situation ? Well , the answer is much less than it first appears. One hundred DUCs or one hundred newly completed wells sounds impressive but the history of Razor and Horsetail simply do not support Whiting’s lofty dreams. In Figure 6 below, labelled Whiting’s “Pipe Dream”, I have put together a table of 100 hypothetical 400 MBOE producing wells coming on line each month in 2017. I assume ten (10) DUCs being completed and producing each week, and declining accordingly to a 400 MBOE curve. I only examined the first 24 months of oil flows and/or cashflows. Based on the math in Figure 6, it appears the 105 DUCs could only satisfy the delivery commitments by 25-35%, using the most optimistic scenario at peak production quarters. Every well must produce at 400 MBOE (or an average of 400 MBOE) and starts on time in Q1 2017. Unfortunately, this will never happen, and the under delivery payments in 2017 will be quite large, in excess of $60-70 million. Why? Whiting’s wells produce nothing near 400 MBOE, they are tracking more like 250 MBOE on average. What they claim in their simplistic presentations are exagerations and deception as will be clearly illustrated below. In addition, Whiting’s wells are often out of service or shut in for long periods of time, and the acreage is highly concentrated and over drilled.

Whiting believes it can drill 32 laterals in a 960 Acre spacing unit and not suffer the effects of cross communication, that is one well “stealing” oil from another. Future drilling on the Razor and Horsetail pads will cannibalize more of the existing nearby wells’ productive capacity. Supporting this fact, many of the latest wells from 2015 and 2016 are tracking 400 or lower and the curves seem to be rolling over (degrading faster) than older wells from 2013 and 2014. Cross communication seems to be more of a problem than Whiting originally thought it would be when they hatched all those grand plans to put 32 wells into a single DSU on 960 acre spacing. It seems the Niobrara geology has its limits. Some of Whiting’s laterals are separated by less than 150 feet in distance. There are simply too many straws in the milkshake at once. Couple that with acreage that is simply inferior on a petro-geological basis and the result is an expensive Capex program to produce very little oil.

Note that in the “peak” scenario with all 105 wells generating 400 MBOE Whiting reaches only 39% of the contractural delivery commitments in Q4 of 2017. Does it seem like spending $420 million in capex up front to complete low producing wells to avoid paying $300 million of penalties over four years makes sense? Whiting likely views the situation as finishing off their original sunk cost of the DUCs (roughly 105 x $2MM each) or $210 million. The problem here is these wells will never exceed 300 MBOE on average over their life so they are obfuscating a negative IRR project with phony promises of 655 MBOE production using revolver draws and valuable shareholder capex. That 420 million could have been used in the Bakken for 60 new wells generating closer to 900 MBOE each or 55 million barrels of quality product. Or that 420 million could have been used (or not used) to further delever the company’s balance sheet. Or, like other operators, Whiting could have diversified into buying some Permian acreage where the breakevens is closer to $35 a barrel instead of $55 a barrel. Remember, Whiting has spent almost $2 billion in Colorado since 2011 and those wells have only created 15 million barrels of oil as of last month. The new DUCs will not perform any better statistically and likely could be worse given the amount of overdrilling in the concentrated acreage locations of Razor and Horsetail. Also, from an economic standpoint, the larger fracs cost on average about $500,000 to $1 million more per well, further stressing the economics. Pouring a lot of sand down the hole on inferior acreage only create a marginal benefit in oil production. The company is simply throwing good money at bad assets.

An additional item of note, Figure 6 below assumes 100% of the oil from a 400 MBOE well goes to the contract. Clearly Whiting only has an 84% working interest so that oil may be shipped elsewhere, making the numbers below overly optimistic. For example, the peak quarter, Q4, would only be 1,562,332 bbls, using 84%, making the % of commitment only 30-32% at best.

The 105 Redtail DUCs : Location, Location, Location & Expected Performance

Below I have summarized the locations of the 105 Redtail DUCs, which are broken up in to five groups: Horsetail Section 7 (45 ducs), Horsetail Section 8 (10 Ducs), Horsetail Section 30 (10 ducs), Razor Section 12 (29 Ducs) and Razor Section 7 (14 ducs). The numbers total slightly above the 105 quoted by management because the sole drilling rig currently on location keeps producing more wells in the same areas. Between January and May of 2017, Whiting drilled an additional 22 new wells in the same sections, keeping the drill bit close to the frac crews for efficiency reasons. Figure 7 below illustrates the locations of the laterals (purple) of the ducs in each of the five sections. You can literally count the laterals right off your computer screen. As for performance, history is a great guide here. The following section covers the historical performance of Horsetail and Razor in sufficient detail.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

Back to the Future: Analysis of 200 Production Wells in 5 Minutes or Less

The next six pages will cover all of Whiting’s production in Redtail since 2011. This is easier than it sounds. Their two hundred wells lie in a very concentrated area on just a handful of major pads. Through the use of charts and tables every well’s production is organized an compared to a standard 400 MBOE and a 500 MBOE decline curve (harmonic, b =1.2, gamma = .85) This curve is derived from the same data points as the 400 or 450 MBOE curves that Whiting uses in their own presentations, therefore comparing the company’s own curves to its own wells. Wouldn’t it be nice if Whiting supplied investors a nice summary packet each quarter of all of their wells performance statistics. Hard to believe management wants all that information out in the open. The following pages offer all of the historical detail.

The key question is how will these 105 uncompleted wells perform. Whiting is very optimistic, believing new technology with larger frac sand loadings, more stages, and longer laterals is the key to success in Redtail. Well, not so fast there Whiting. Higher sand loadings doesn’t work on inferior petro-geologic acreage. The historical data look to be painting another picture. Let’s look at Horsetail first, the section in the upper right hand of Figure 7. It is a bit easier to analyze since there are only 23 wells that currently are producing from the 23,000 acre Horsetail big block township/range section. In fact, to be more precise current Horsetail production comes from just 8 sections or 5260 acres total in that region. There is no drilling or production in central and eastern Horsetail. All production is concentrated on the western edge of Horsetail as can be seen above (light green rectangles). In the area of the first group of 43 ducs in Section 7, Whiting has very little production data history. Only one producing well exists from Horsetail Section 7 ( Horsetail 07-0611H, spud/completed in 2015). After 24 months of data this well is tracking just a smidge above a 400 MBOE curve, as shown in Figure 8. Note in Figure 8 below this well is depicted by the solid black triangles. Decent performance from a universe of 1 data point. Keep in mind also this well’s lateral is on the far western edge of the Horsetail region, very close to the eastern Razor sections.

The next group of 10 ducs is located in Section 8 in Horsetail, one full 640 acre block to the east from Section 7, where there are only two producing wells in history from Whiting exist there. Well API numbers 41021 and 41024 (Horsetail 08D – 1703 & Horsetail 08D – 1704) are. Both of these are on 960 Acre spaced units or contain roughly a 6500’ length stimulated zone in the well bore. After 15 months of production, well 1703 is tracking between 400 and 450 MBOE, but rolling over closer to 400 MBOE (much lower oil and higher gas amounts in the last six reporting months, aka “gassing out”). This well’s (API number 41021) track is depicted by the light green circles in Figure 8, and was frac’d with 5.62 million lbs of sand on 27 stages, with a 10,000 ft interval on 1280 ac spacing.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

Horsetail Production Has a Wide Distribution of Performance

In Figure 8, here you can see the best quality from Horsetail, just six wells exceeding a 400 MBOE curve. One well exceeded 500 MBOE for 14 months but is now gassing out or rolling over, likely converging on 425-450 MBOE. Note the sand loadings here on these six wells. They are a bit higher at 5.5 – 6.99 million lbs of sand on a 6500 ‘ interval. Whiting has been claiming the higher frac stimulations will improve their performance in Redtail, but there are numerous wells from history with higher sand loadings that have generated only 200-350 MBOE. We will examine some of that data in a section later.

Table 5 below contains the remainder of all Horsetail production wells that did not make the “cut” to be plotted against a 400 MBOE curve. Note the MBOE track in yellow on the right along with the sand loadings and age of each well in months. Many of the wells from Pad 30F in Horsetail are exceptionally mediocre. They range in performance from 50 MBOE to 350 MBOE. Only one well has ever exceeded 400 MBOE from pad 30F, and Whiting has 23 more ducs on pads 30F and 30G, 500 feet away, expected to deliver the same weak performance when they are completed this year. To summarize Horsetail, just 6 wells or 25% of all their Horsetail production ever exceeded a 400 MBOE curve, and just barely after 25 months of data. Whiting has an astonishing 74 more ducs awaiting completion here and will constitute the bulk of the performance in Redtail going forward. Including those wells above 400 MBOE, all twenty three Horsetail wells are tracking an average 289 MBOE, with average lives between 14 and 40 months. Three Horsetail wells are longer laterals on 1280 Ac spacing, 2 wells are on 640 Acre spacing, and the balance of 18 wells are all on 960 Acre spacing.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html https://fracfocusdata.org

Razor: 150 “Core” Production Wells Not Producing Very Much

Razor is the largest section of Whiting’s currently producing wells constituting about 14 million barrels of oil production or 80% since 2011 as was seen in Table 3 above. Razor likely contributes the same 80% of that total 7565 boe/day coming from Redtail in Whiting’s presentations. This is where the highest drilling density is and where Whiting is planning on drilling more in the near future. In order to look at Razor well performance we broke the large quantity of wells into two main groups, plotting on tracking curves the highest quality wells that are producing above 400 MBOE (about two dozen) and tabling those remaining that are producing below 400 MBOE. For the wells above 400 MBOE, I broke them into 2013, 2014, and 2015 vintages so their performance can be compared versus time and date of fracking, technology improvements, etc. Figure 9 below begins with the 2013 vintage.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

Of the roughly 20 Razor wells completed in 2013 only three of them perform above a 400 MBOE curve. Two of the three were on 960 Acre spacing. Note the unusual behavior of 36418 (blue squares) and 36579 (yellow triangles) degrading to 450 MBOE just after month 12, likely due to fracking of other nearby wells consuming their production or gassing out. Well 36214 or (Razor 26-3524) is only one of two wells from Whiting that has ever exceeded a 500 MBOE curve after 12 months of time. Yet Whiting’s current presentations claim the company is “targeting” 655 MBOE for Redtail on 1280 acre spacing and “targeting” 465 MBOE for wells (like current ones) on 960 acre spacing. It’s difficult to believe those claims when none of their wells in history ever achieved that level of production. Whiting’s presentations showing well performance after just 2 or 3 months are hysterical, and should completely be ignored. We will cover some of those examples in the charts below, and show how those wells turned out, two years later after Whiting’s phony production claims.

Something Special About Razor Section 26 ?

The next graph in Figure 7 plots all of the 2014 vintage wells from Razor. In an unusual pattern, nearly all of them are from Section 26 in Razor, in the southeastern corner of the acreage block. Some of these areas are contiguous with Noble Energy’s operated acreage just 1 mile to the south. A full discussion of Noble’s production follows in the next section.

Whiting’s best 11 Razor wells from 2014 are spead evenly between the two tracking curves of 500 MBOE and 400 MBOE as shown in Figure 9. One well, Razor 26I – 3514B is the record holder with performance tracking just above 500 MBOE over 27 months of history. This well is more of the exception, rather than the rule, when it comes to Razor performance. All of these wells were on 960 Ac spacing units (6500’ length stimulated intervals) except for Razor 26L-3502B (on 640). Three or four of the wells near the bottom of the pack look to be crossing under the 400 MBOE curve in the coming months. This production performance is likely as good as it will get in Razor, as Section 26 is nearly all drilled up and acreage to the west of the block is less likely to perform at this level. To the East is Horsetail. Whiting cannot go south from here, all of that acreage is Noble Energy production with Whiting holding a 5 or 10% non-operated interest in some of those blocks. West and North are the only real options for future drilling, but Whiting keeps moving the rig to the same sections over and over.





http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

2015 Razor Performance Begins to Decline

Whiting completed and put into production about 55 wells from Razor in 2015 but sadly their performance worsened relative to years 2013 and 2014. I guess the “technology improvements” Whiting claimed were coming in Redtail was trumped by inferior acreage or overdrilling or a combination of the two factors. Figure 11 illustrates that only six (6) wells from Razor completed in 2015 meet or exceed a 400 MBOE,and all of them are tracking to break below 400 MBOE in the coming months. All of the wells were on 960 acre spacing with fracs averaging about 4 million lbs of sand on a 6500’ interval with 30 stages. Not an encouraging sign from your most recent production in your hottest “core” area in Razor. Many of these are showing higher gas amounts as well in the “E” part of MBOE. The first twelve month of production the oil accounts for roughly 80% of the MBOE but drops to 50-60% in the 2yr-3yr part of the curve.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

Well, that’s the quick end to the Razor story. There it is, all 170 wells as promised in 5 minutes or less. Only 20 wells from years 2013, 2014, and 2015 meet or exceed a 400 MBOE curve. The remaining 150 wells are in Table 7 below, probably one of the most shocking exhibits in this article. This table tells a very ugly story. Razor production from across the quadrant, east, north, south, long laterals, short laterals, large fracs, no fracs, old wells, new wells all result in performance tracking 50 MBOE to 350 MBOE curves. To distill the categories down for simplicity the wells were placed into 50 MBOE interval buckets, with aggregate statistics for each bucket listed. It is clear that much of the acreage in Razor is not producing anywhere near a 400 MBOE curve, with the average for the group at a shocking 218 MBOE in aggregate. Even more shocking, these wells are near 24 months old and their average actual cumulative production to date is only 88,000 MBOE ! Wells in North Dakota get to 88,000 MBOE in two months, some in the Permian get to 88,000 MBOE in one month! There is still ample time for these wells to degrade further on the curves. These wells were never justifiable on an economic basis, not even at $95 WTI. Going forward these wells will just lead to increased maintenance costs for Whiting and the company will likely shutter many of them early to save money. Note the pink areas of the table.

Whiting has 95 wells, almost 50% of their total Redtail production count, from Razor, that are producing between 50 MBOE and 250 MBOE.

Another 25 Razor wells are tracking between 250 and 350 MBOE curves. And investors and analysts still believe Whiting’s is going to generate 650 MBOE this year in Redtail ? That must be some very magical sand going down that wellbore 10 million lbs at a time. Whiting’s $420 million of negative NPV capex in Redtail is really just a generous gift to the regional frac crews, sand suppliers, and waterhaulers. Capex is a wonderful jobs program for America, whether or not the project economics make sense. The problem here is that Whiting is writing checks the the bank lines are funding for projects that will return very little if anything in profits, as long as the market remains in this “stay lower for longer” oil price scenario between $40 / bbl and $50 / bbl. Bankers are the last people on earth who want to place bets on oil prices. I’m guessing next year they begin to pull back their lines once again the market remains in the mid to low 40's WTI scenario.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html https://fracfocusdata.org

False Prophets, False Profits, and False Promises

In the next section we illustrate how deceptive and misleading Whiting’s presentation slides have become over the last few years. In a low WTI price environment the promises and claims of shale operators are somewhat more subdued than before during the boom but Whiting continues to excel in this one particular area of publishing powerpoint fantasy. Lets examine their predictions of well performance in Redtail from 2014 and 2015. Here’s one of the favorites, a slide showing their newest wells in Razor (from 2015) and how they are tracking a 450 MBOE curve. They illustrate three wells, one with 300 days of production and two other wells with only 30 days of production (1 month !). Management was sure these were solid 450 MBOE performers. Updating these three wells to March of 2017 shows that, like baseball, things don’t always turn out as expected. Here is the “before” in Figure 12a right from Whiting’s slide deck. Note Razor 25B-2551 tracking the 450 curve after 300 days (thru July of 2015).

And after 18 actual months of production, two years later things turned south on these “well performers” (pun intended by Whiting Management, shareholders not laughing) . The two “immature” wells with only 30 days of production ended up tracking a 200 MBOE curve and the higher producer ended up rolling over after 14 months and is now breaking below 400 MBOE. Figure 12b illustrates the “after” quite nicely. That 450 quickly became 200 MBOE disappointment. Curiously, in a strange move, Whiting stopped using this slide just a few months later in 2015 to avoid the embarrassing questions at conferences and analyst calls. I guess they could not find any 465 or 650 MBOE wells in their inventory.

In 2014 Whiting marketed an even bolder slide they had concocted. It was shown for multiple quarters in a row at earnings and was pitched at a minimum of a dozen energy conferences. Here they started to track 14 (later 17) unique wells from their inventory. This is Figure 13 below, the red curve that represents the average of those 14 wells. These special wells Whiting claimed were greatly improving production because of “improved completion technology” in the Niobrara. Their slide always quoted the same 14 or 17 wells, gave their age ranges, the 960/640 acre spacing, and the approximate timeframe the wells came on production. Looking at the database in late 2013 / early 2014 these 17 wells were easy to identify as Whiting only had about 50 wells at the time and many were much older and underperforming. Note the red line on Whiting’s chart climbing above the 400 MBOE curve at month 4 on a 180 day (6 month) curve.

Figure 14 illustrates the ugly truth of actual production behind the 17 wells. Nearly 2/3’s of them never saw 400 MBOE and are headed for 200 MBOE or lower. Three of the wells are around 450 MBOE, two wells are tracking 400 MBOE, four are tracking 250 MBOE and seven are tracking 150 – 200 MBOE. You won’t see this chart in their slides any time soon.

https://fracfocusdata.org

You would think that a multibillion dollar shale operator would at least take the time to properly chart their production performance across all of their inventory and illustrate it for investors in a transparent manner. I would hope an analyst or two on the conference call would demand an update to these well curves for 2017 data. But sadly, as many investors have already learned, the shale world is a haven for deception and lies, especially when it comes to well performance. Unfortunately, poor well performance does not attract investors, and is a difficult sell to bankers when it comes to more future capex budget dollars. Whiting management knows all of this, and carefully crafts their presentations each quarter to trumpet their single poster wells and hide their mistakes.

That is why this current decision in Redtail was is so shocking to investors. Whiting will likely destroy 75 – 125 million of capex instantly in this erroneous strategic move, as each well is a loss of $750,000 in NPV at $50 WTI. An examination of the actual economics is tabled below in Figure 27. Here , in sort of a heat map approach, a variety of oil scenarios ($45 – $50 – $55) have been run using the numbers that Whiting supplies for their well economics. Upfront cost to complete the DUCs was set at $3.5 million, and all cash flows were discounted back at 7%, close to Whiting’s cost of capital currently. Note the positive NPV if every well produces near an average of 400 MBOE, but very little of Whiting historical production gets near this level. If WTI stays around $45 / barrel every well that falls below a 400 MBOE curve begins to lose money, likely breakeven or worse case a loss of -$1.106 million per well using 10yrs only of cashflows. It is highly doubtful Whiting will ever see 15 or 30 years of cashflows from these wells which seem to die out between 7 and 10 years of age.

The Other Two Guys Producing Oil in Weld County

The story of oil production in Colorado involves many other players. To compare some of Whiting’s neighbor’s performance numbers seemed like a useful exercise. There are two other operators in northeast Weld County, the big player Noble Energy and the smaller but more transparent Carizzo Oil and Gas. How these two operators describe their production in Weld County offers critical insight into how weak Whiting’s strategic position is. While Carizzo is small in size they are large on clear and accurate information, unlike the inflated claims and broken promises of Whiting Petroleum. Noble, on the other hand is the number #1 power player in Colorado Oil and Gas extraction, and has a long track record of crude production and drilling/completions expertise. While their presentations do not reveal as much detail as Whiting and Carizzo they offer a very large database of well data (over 10,000 wells). Later I examine some of their big producing wells to the south of Whiting’s acreage and offer a good comparison between an A+ producer and a C- producer (that thinks its an A-rated producer). The production data offers some very compelling evidence.

Carizzo Rains on Whiting's Parade of Fantasy in Redtail

Little Carizzo Oil and Gas is the only other operator of significance feverishly trying to extract oil out of the rock at 6500 feet down in Redtail from the Niobrara formation. Their acreage actually overlaps with that of Whiting as depicted in their investor presentation from May of 2017. Recall from Table 1 back at the beginning of the article Carizzo was listed as the #10 operator in terms of crude production in Q1 of this year (255,000 barrels). Being a smaller, supposedly nimble player they are extracting oil from the same locations as Whiting but present the information much differently than their “inflated” peer. Figure 15 clearly shows they are generating oil from wells with 150 MBOE to 300 MBOE type capacity. Their acreage in green in the upper right hand of Weld County (Figures 15, 16) is right smack in the middle of Whiting’s acreage.

ir.carrizo.com

Figure 16 helps better visualize the two companies and where they overlap. The Whiting acreage is outlined by the heavy yellow line, with the Razor and Horsetail townships clearly marked in red. What is also interesting is listed in the small caption on the lower left. Carizzo has outlined the resistivity cutoff, in ohms of where there is likely oil in place, depicted by the dark shading versus the light grey shadings.

Unfortunately, according to this slide, almost 70% of Whiting’s acreage lies in areas Carizzo deems to be “dry” or below the 25 ohm threshold.

ir.carrizo.com

In Figure 17 below, Carizzo takes it one step further, and fully classifies or “grades” all the acreage in Weld County in the Wattenburg and Redtail areas. The best or premier “core” areas are in red, all owned by Noble of course, just to the south of Whiting’s acreage. Those are where some of Noble’s latest high producing wells are located, nearing 600 – 700 MBOE performance. Conversely, the results are not pretty for Whiting. Whiting’s so called “sweet spot” or “A-rated acreage” according to Jim Volker's comments on the last conference call receives at best Tier 1 or Tier2 status depicted by dark yellow and green areas inside the blue rectangle of Whiting’s acreage. Not a surprise, nearly 2/3rds of WLL acreage is “not graded” or below the 25 ohm threshold. In Carizzo's rating method, Whiting’s report card looks more like C’s and D’s, and soon a phone call home to the parents or shareholders.

ir.carrizo.com

I am sure Whiting will not be moving rigs to those "fringe" grey areas any time soon. All they can do is to continue to drill in Razor and Horsetail, the only (overdrilled) game in town that produces oil for them.

Figure 17 also raises some serious questions about Central Rockies reserves on Whiting’s books. Note from earlier in the piece Whiting had roughly 100 million barrels as proved undeveloped or PUD. Well, if those grey areas in the figure are the 130,000 acres of undeveloped acreage listed in the 10K then that number is highly questionable. Could the 100 million barrels be the 105 DUCs coming on line ? Not likely, those wells will barely create 15 million barrels of oil assuming a 300 MBOE curve and ten years of production. It seems Whiting is listing a lot more phantom or phony drilling locations than is possible in Redtail, either on a practical basis or an operational basis. Are there really 5247 more locations in Redtail for Whiting? Where are they? Razor and Horsetail are so overdrilled already they look like swiss cheese. If those 3000 locations are in the outer fringe areas of the 130,000 acres then that does not square with the Carizzo maps for oil in place. If those 3000 loctions are in the Horsetail and Razor quadrants then that does not square with drilling density already maxed out in those concentrated sections. Which one is it? Maybe half of those 5247 locations are salt water disposal wells. I wish one of these smart young aggressive analysts on the quarterly conference call would lob that question in to the CEO Volker instead of the usual softball questions on debt refinancing or heavier frac sand loadings.

Figure 18 Shows that Carizzo is at peace with the oil world and recognizes its Redtail wells perform along a 243 MBOE curve. Interestingly enough, Carizzo’s well cost is only $2.2 million, half that of Whiting. For Carizzo the economics can only work with low costs creating low producing wells. According to Carizzo, at $55 WTI, each well is a 46% IRR with an NPV of $1.4 million dollars. At $45 WTI the IRR drops to 22% and the NPV is a mere $600k. Even more interesting is the curve to the right (Whiting Management and presentation staff take notice here). Their cum MBOE curve reaches 80,000 Boe at month 24, nearly identical to the aggregate production patterns of Whiting’s 200 wells currently producing at Razor and Horsetail. Recall Whiting’s average MBOE for Redtail as a whole is 244.6 MBOE. I knew the two companies could agree on something if not for their differing opinions on acreage and well economics. They are drilling nearly right next to each other.

Here's a thought for Whiting's board. The astute activist investor would force Whiting to sell the Colorado acreage to Noble or Carizzo. At least their costs are lower than Whiting's and they could possibly squeeze a profit out of the acreage. Maybe the Colorado assets fetch $300 - 500 million ? Either way, it seems another big writedown is coming in this $45 WTI price environment for Whiting. Either their reserves calculations are wrong or there is an upcoming ugly quarter with a sale at a significant loss.

ir.carrizo.com

King Noble: Long Live the King

Noble Energy, as I mentioned above, is a very large producer in Colorado, with large acreage holdings in excess of 400,000 acres and close to 10,000 wells. The acreage of interest here is their positions just to the south of Whiting’s Razor and Horsetail locations. You can see their wells also in Figure 4 back near the beginning of the article. Their wells are identified by their drilled laterals in an East-West fashion versus Whiting’s North-South orientation. This is highlighted in the red rectangles below.

Noble’s acreage abuts Whiting at the bottom of the Razor quadrant, but their oil production is dramatically different. It appears the geology of the formation changes for the better (for Noble) right at the Noble / Whiting interface. The reasons for this are many. First, Noble’s wells are producing dramatically better in cumulative barrels of oil or MBOE track, with Noble clearly in the 450-650 MBOE camp. Noble’s expense per well is listed higher than Whiting’s at $5 Million, but they produce nearly three times as much oil.

http://investors.nblenergy.com/

Lately, Noble has completed a few wells fracking them at 2800 lbs of sand per foot (nearly 17 million lbs of sand per well) with outstanding results. These wells are identified in Table 8 below. Second, Noble’s older wells drilled & frac’d similar to Whiting’s wells still consistently produce better on both an absolute cumulative basis and a tracking curve basis.

Third, Noble’s acreage in East Pony (aka “Redtail) is closer in proximity to the prolific Wattenburg area, just 15 miles to the southwest. While Whiting believe their acreage is similar to Noble’s it is clear the two are completely different based on geology, resistivity, production rates, and MBOE tracking curves. Whiting tends to lump “all” of the acreage along the Colorado Mineral Belt into one category, “capable of producing 650 MBOE”, but this is simply not the case. Based on Carizzo’s maps and Noble’s production data its clear there are areas there that are completely dry and there are areas that are completely wet capable of good production. Whiting seems to be caught in between those two extremes with a lot of acreage that is dry and a few concentrated areas in Razor that have shown intermittent qualities of 400 MBOE, albeit on just two dozen wells over the last five years. If that were not the case, then Whiting would be drilling (or would have drilled) on the fringe areas in the periphery of their highlighted acrage block, farther east in Runway, Wolf, Deer and Church, to the north in Runway and TwoMile, and to the southeast in Cottonwood. The combined cumulative oil across all of Whting’s uneconomic acreage mentioned above is just 500,000 barrels since 2011, compared with 14 million barrels from Razor and Horsetail. Noble’s acrage in East Pony is routinely generating three times as much oil as Whiting’s collection of wells, and their Wells Ranch locations are pushing 1000 MBOE, almost comparable to North Dakota’s Bakken.

http://investors.nblenergy.com/ http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

Conclusion: Whiting's Redtail Wells Are a Smokeshow

In conclusion, investors need to understand that Whiting’s claims in Colorado vastly exceed anything the company has ever produced historically and likely ever will in the near future. The allocation of nearly half a billion dollars to Colorado in this type of oil price environment could deal a dangerous blow to the company’s prospects going forward. Look for Whiting to backtrack or cancel the remainder of their completions in 2017 on their next quarterly update. The costs simply exceed the up front cash flow benefits, and 650 MBOE performance is not practical in that rock. As of the May 2017 reporting period in Colorado, none of Whiting's DUC completions have produced oil yet. They may be shut in or they may lack access to efficient transport infrastructure. Why is there a six month delay for a capex program this large?

I'm sure some of these issues prompted certain analysts to downgrade the stock recently. Why any of the remaining dozen or so analysts still have buy ratings on Whiting is a puzzling scenario.

At some point, management needs to step down and the company’s assets need to be sold to maybe a Hess or Burlington, or maybe Marathon, somebody with a LOE of $5.00 to $5.50 a barrel, not $7.50 - $8.00 like Whiting’s. Whiting’s economics never worked at $95 a barrel, and they surely do not work at $45 a barrel. Whiting’s assets are really just their producing wells on leases and their remaining untapped acreage. Their Bakken locations are dwindling each year, with much of their acreage overdrilled there as well.

As for Colorado, it is highly likely that 120,000 acres of fringe parcels located in TwoMile, Runway, Cottonwood, Church, and the other scattered plots will amount to little or no oil extraction. Those reserves are clearly overstated, hence the stock and its deep discount to book value.

Critical to the relationship of the poor economics in Colorado is the reality of Whiting’s inferior acreage in the outlying areas other than Razor and Horsetail.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

Figure 21 neatly summarizes the extent of the “smokeshow” and organizes Whiting’s acreage into colorful segments. The green and purple are the overdrilled Razor and Horsetail sections and the yellow blocks are all of their other parcels on the fringe and likely non economic to drill (either for oil or water!). The red rectangles are Noble acreage, and the orange blocks are Carizzo operated areas. To get a better sense of just how desolate those yellow "fringe" regions are in terms of drilling activity Figures 22 to 25 in the Appendix contain summaries of Church, Runway, Twomile and Cottonwood. This is the region they believe the 130 million barrels of reserves are located. If that is not the case, then management should clearly explain how they came to those reserve numbers or Price Waterhouse should take a sharper pencil to those quarterly numbers and reserve calculations. In any case, at lower WTI prices Whiting will eventually be writing down Redtail to maybe half of where they have it on the books or selling it to Carizzo or Noble at a significant loss. Same old story.

Appendix: Runway, Twomile, Church and Cottonwood Sections.

http://cogcc.state.co.us/data.html

Below is TwoMile. Not much to say here, a bunch of old abandoned wells (red dots) and three producing wells, averaging 50 – 75 MBOE performance.

Below in Figure 23, nothing much in RunWay except for crickets and some old deserted wells and expired permits. Graphic added for comic relief.

The Church section is nearly empty, except for a Whiting permit in 2017. Can’t wait to see the results from that one , especially the geologic report.

Cottonwood is depicted in the below figure. Some increased activity along the western border with horsetail and the acreage near Noble’s wells. Remaining red dots are old abandoned vertical oil or gas wells.

In one final note, its always good to examine BTU Analytics for their opinion on the Niobrara. Perhaps another perspective on Colorado Oil production will help illustrate the inferior quality of Whiting’s acreage. The red squares are where economics do not work, ranging from pink to dark red or $50 / bbl breakevens to $75/ bbl breakevens. The green and light green / white areas are where economics do work, breakevens $49 / bbl or lower. Note the locations there and the locations of Whiting’s acrage (yellow outlines) . Clearly, Wattenburg is where the most oil is located and of course where the best economics (profits) are located.

https://btuanalytics.com/

