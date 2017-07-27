Apple: DCF Valuation

But, even taking these factors into account, the current price of Apple’s shares has growth potential.

The dynamics of the global smartphone market is approaching the plateau phase.

Investment Thesis

Even with the most conservative forecast parameters, the DCF valuation of Apple (AAPL) reveals that the growth potential of company’s capitalization is 20%.

The quality of the DCF model is largely determined by the quality of the long-term company’s revenue forecast, incorporated in the model. In the case of Apple, building such a forecast may not be an easy task.

The share of iPhone in the structure of Apple’s total revenue has grown from an average value of 53% in 2013 to 62% over the past four quarters. Like it or not, but there is a clear trend of the increasing dependency of Apple's sales results on its one product - the iPhone. Therefore, in forecasting Apple's revenue for the next 10 years, I've taken into account the dynamics of the global smartphones market.

According to the forecast provided by Statista, the dynamics of the worldwide smartphone shipments will enter the plateau phase starting from the year 2018. After that milestone, the growth in smartphone shipments will be commensurate with the increasing number of adults in the world:

According to Statcounter, iOS mobile operating system is installed on 20% of smartphones in the world. It is worth noting that this figure has remained stable approximately since 2015.

In other words, every fifth smartphone purchased in the world is iPhone. And I believe that this ratio will be preserved for a long time. There is a psychological effect here. If Apple changes its pricing policy and the iPhone becomes more accessible, its exclusivity will suffer. The iPhone will no longer be what it is today in terms of emotional value if every second or third smartphone owner has it.

In my forecast, I assume that Apple's share in the worldwide sales of smartphones will remain at the current level in the next 10 years.

So, taking the corrections in the revenue structure into account, I predict that in the next 10 years Apple's revenue will be growing at a CAGR of 3.25%. I believe that growth estimate is quite conservative and does not lead to an overestimation of the model’s results.

It is worth noting that my forecast of Apple's revenue in the horizon of the next two years is generally consistent with the average expectations of the analysts:

The model assumes the operating margin of Apple will remain at the level of 29%, the average over the past three years. Given the history of this indicator in Apple, this input cannot be called overly optimistic.

AAPL Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The tax rate is assumed at the level of 26.5%, which is very close to the world average.

AAPL Effective Tax Rate (TTM) data by YCharts

The model involves a gradual increase in the relative size of CAPEX from 6.4% in 2017 up to 7.3% in 2026, which is consistent with the observed growth in Apple’s capital spending.

AAPL CAPEX To Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

So let’s proceed directly to the model.

Here is the calculation of WACC:

Comments:

• To calculate the expected market rate of return, I used the values of equity risk premium geographically weighted based on Apple's sales structure in Q2 2017. The summary indicator is 6.15%.

• The current value of Apple’s beta coefficient is 1.34%. At that, the average value in the industry Apple operates in, according to Reuters, constitutes 1.01%. In the model, I proceed from the assumption that Apple’s beta coefficient will strain after the average indicator in the long term. Accordingly, all other things being equal, this will reduce the WACC.

AAPL Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

• To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2016 (Form 10-K, p. 27 "Operating Expenses") divided by the long term debt value for the same year.

And finally here is the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Apple's shares is $186, offering 21% upside.

The model is most sensitive to the WACC and the forecasted revenue growth. Therefore, to understand how the changes in these parameters affect the growth potential of the shares, I provide a valuation sensitivity table:

The DCF-based target price of Alphabet's shares will correspond to the current level in the case if the CAGR of the revenue decreases to 3% over the next 10 years and the WACC increases to 11%.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

So, the model results speak for themselves - at the current price level, Apple’s shares still retain the potential for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.