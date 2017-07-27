Costco Wholesale Corp: Strong Financials, Fairly Valued Stock

Costco Wholesale (COST) has shown strong financials in the past years. Revenue growth has been decreasing, but operating margin is still in an upward trend. The firm has a very low percentage of debt in its capital structure, and counts with a more than healthy repayment capacity. Costco is a regular dividend payer. It has compensated its stockholders in the past 5 years, including huge payments in years 2013 and 2015. If you own the stock, a hold strategy is a must. It is expected for the firm to continue its regular cash payout, although we don’t expect the stock price to move that much from where it is now. Our DCF valuation took us to the conclusion that the stock is fairly valued by the market.

Costco Wholesale is the largest membership-only warehouse club in the U.S. Its business takes part in a highly competitive industry, which includes big and important companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Whole Food Market (WFM), Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). The firm maintains its competitive advantages by focusing on three specific strategies: maintaining low prices, offering high quality products and services, and expanding its business presence to reach new members. Customers can also buy online through Costco’s e-commerce segment, which represents a 4% of the firm’s net sales. Costco’s online business grew 11% in FY2017 3rd quarter.

Sales grow, but at a downward trend rate

The company operates in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Spain. For 2016, almost an 83% of the firm’s warehouses belonged to the U.S. and Canada. The firm’s revenues mainly emerge from its product sales (98%), leaving the remaining stake to the club’s membership fees. Membership fees had a 4% YoY growth for FY2016, representing a 2% of Costco’s total net sales. Revenue growth is considered to be the most important driver of the firm’s profitability. It is mainly driven by the firm’s maintained low prices and continued warehouse expansion. The latter is one of the targets of Costco’s current growth strategy.

Costco has shown positive revenue growth rates in the past 5 years. Nevertheless, rates have been following a decelerated trend, which can be explained by the firm’s level of matureness. Changes in currency exchange rates and oil prices have also strongly affected the firm’s revenues in the past years. Revenue growth in FY2012 was 11,50%, and it decreased to 2.17% in FY2016. For FY2016, net sales increased 3% in the U.S., decreased 2% in Canada and decreased 4% in the rest of the countries, when compared to FY2015. Though, what results more important for the firm is its comparable sales growth, since it's what really measures store's sales progress. For the last FY available, the firm presented a 0% growth rate in comparable sales. This poor result was a consequence of Canada’s -3% growth rate in comparable sales. This is one of the risks the firm faces every year: its dependence on the U.S. and Canada’s financial operations.

Costs, expenses and margins

Costco’s financial performance also depends on its ability to control merchandise costs. The firm’s cost of goods sold has increased 32% in the past years, behavior that can be explained by the firm’s warehouse expansion. CAPEX for new store openings logically increases costs, since the firm is growing its operations. However, the firm’s economy of scale and scope has helped it save costs and therefore maintain its gross margin stable. In the last 4 years, the firm’s gross margin has maintained the same level of ~87%. High volume in sales, efficient distribution and a reduced handling of merchandise provide the firm the capacity to maintain stability in its costs as a percentage of sales, no matter the firm’s cost upward behavior.

Regarding SG&A expenses, they have increased almost 40% in the last 5 years. The firm attributes this increase to costs of “information system modernization” and higher stock compensation expenses (to employees) due to the stock’s price appreciation. The firm also counts with marketing expenses, although they do not represent a major cost. Marketing strategies mainly consist in e-mails, coupons and a magazine named “Costco Connection”. The first mentioned expense is expected to keep impacting negatively the firm’s operating expenses in the following years. Costco has been forced to keep improving this area since it is essential for transactions processing and overall business management. In year 2015, the firm presented a subnormal operating expense margin of 13.40%, which can be attributed to the negative impact of oil price in the firm’s net sales. Without including year 2015, all SG&A margins in the past 5 years have shown similar levels (between 9.6% and 10.23%)

Operating earnings have shown an upward trend in the past 5 years, a result of the firm’s significant revenue growth. This has caused the firm’s operating margins to improve over time. Costco’s operating margin has increased from 2.87% in FY2012 to 3.19% in FY2016. In addition, the firm’s net margin has also presented a positive but stable behavior. It has only increased 0.20% in the last 5 years, showing some low ups and downs in the mid time. The firm’s debt interest payments have had important changes every year, but they have not affected net margin’s stability.

The firm’s debt and repayment capacity

For current TTM, Costco presented a 91.27% equity and 8.73% debt capital structure. Debt represents a small percentage of the firm’s total funding when referring to market value. But, it is always worth and necessary to analyze the firm’s indebtedness. Costco has shown a substantial increase in its total debt of almost 115% in the past 5 years. However, the real growth in total debt occurred in year 2013, when the firm issued more than $3.7 billion in long term debt. This debt issuance had the purpose of funding capital expenditures but mostly part of an important dividend payout of $3.5 billion. After that, the firm’s total debt has showed high stability, presenting insignificant levels of growth. The firm’s debt issuance speaks well about its corporate finance decisions. Costco has been taking advantage of its low book interest rates (past 5-year average: 1.74%) to compensate a great part of its investors. It is key to mention that we are considering the firm’s operating leases as debt, since they are a contractual obligation, which involves periodic payments and negative consequences if defaulted. We capitalized future commitments and found the current operating leases market value. In the current financial industry, a very small percentage of analysts consider this, but it is the correct way to proceed.

Considering the aforementioned debt growth rate in the past years, it is essential to analyze the firm’s debt repayment capacity. In FY2016, the firm presented very healthy TDRC, SSDRC and FCCR levels (all above 1x). The firm did present worrying levels in year 2013 (all ratios between 0.65x & 0.71x), as a result of high levels of dividend paid and a high increase in capital expenditures. Nevertheless, ratio levels have been improving as time passes by.

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC but includes senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt, and fixed cash charges.

The firm’s operating earnings have been more than sufficient to cover debt interest payments in the past years. Since 2012, interest coverage ratios have been all above 28x and presented a very stable behavior. In addition, the firm has presented a positive performance regarding its current ratio. The firm’s financials have shown that the firm counts with liquidity, although only the sufficient to run efficiently its operations in the short term.

High growth, increasing CAPEX

Costco has had an average YoY fundamental growth of 25%, which we consider significant due to the firm’s matureness in its industry. It has increased its return on invested capital in the past 5 years, from 14.20% to 19.72%. The firm has had a long run earning exceed returns from its investments, and it has gained higher exceed returns than the industry’s average (1.53%). The firm’s return on equity has also showed important improvements in the past 5 years, increasing from 13.59% to 22.13%. The firm’s efficiency on investments is also evidenced with its capital efficiency ratio, showing all past 5 years levels above 7.74x (current C.E ratio is 9.53x). This means that the firm’s sales are responding positively to the investment policies the firm has been implementing in the past years. It is also important to highlight that the firm’s capacity to generate FCFF and FCFE has decreased since FY2011. Nevertheless, this has not caused disturbance to the firm. Cash flow decline is attributed to the firm’s continued reinvestment in new warehouses. Reinvestment positive results in FCFF and FCFE will be evident in the firm’s medium and long term.

The firm’s reinvestment rate has presented high volatility, specifically due to constant changes in the firm’s reinvestment needs. In fact, current TTM reinvestment rate presents a negative level (-65%), as a result of an important change in non-cash working capital. In the last 4 fiscal years, rates have been positive but not stable. The firm’s reinvestment does not seem to follow a clear pattern; thus, it is very complex to estimate future behavior. The firm invests in capital expenditures, mainly in new property, plant and equipment in order to increase the firm’s warehouses and therefore expand its operations. It doesn’t incur in high costs of depreciation, considering that the book CAPEX highly surpasses the book depreciation. The firm has also invested in working capital but only in years 2013 and 2016.

Costco has presented a 5-year streak showing a negative non-cash working capital. Currently, the firm does not have that much working capital reinvestment needs, since it counts with a very rapid inventory turnover. Costco generally sells its inventory before it is required to pay it. In other words, Costco finances its inventories throughout its supplier payment terms, not completely with its working capital, as most companies do.

The firm’s cash conversion cycle

Costco’s CCC increased substantially for FY2016. From 2012 to 2015, the firm presented steady levels around ~3.5x, but it increased to 6.03x in the last fiscal year. Costco has seen its DIO increase in the past 5 years, from 28.87x to 31.71x. In other words, the firm is taking more time to convert its inventory into cash. However, levels have been lower than the firm’s DPO, which speaks good for the company. This means that the firm is selling its inventory before it is required to pay for it. Therefore, more inventory is being funded throughout the supplier’s credit agreements. DSO has also been slightly deteriorated, but the metric increase does not worry the firm since we are still talking about very low levels. The firm counts with a very good relationship with suppliers, since it has a great capacity to pay them. DPO levels have been maintained, but the firm must pay attention to them. For FY2016, DIO became higher than DPO. If the firm cannot stop DIO's trend, it can incur in troubles with its suppliers. The firm is not reinvesting significant amounts in non-cash working capital (all levels have been negative in the past 5 years). If Costco doesn’t sell its inventory in less days than the ones when it is required to pay it, it will not be able to count with its current non-cash working capital, since it is negative (not sufficient to run operations efficiently). Instead, the firm will incur in delayed payments and may lose important credit agreements. As a result, the firm will have to seek for improved credit agreements or invest significant amounts to recover positive non-cash working capital levels, therefore affecting significantly its future FCFF.

Total cash paid to stockholders

In the past years, Costco has been compensating its stockholders with cash dividend payments and stock repurchases. It is important to highlight two main dividend payments: $3.5 billion and $2.8 billion in 2013 and 2015 respectively. As to the rest of the years, dividends have been paid with regularity but not in such high levels ($541 million average for years 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016). Stock repurchases are also made every year, presenting high stability (except in year 2013, when the firm only repurchased $36 million in stocks). In the rest of the years (from FY2011), the firm repurchased a total average of $511 million. In the past 2 years, Costco has paid in total cash to stockholders more than what it can afford. The firm is funding this payout with its high levels of cash, which are partly a result of the firm’s high levels of debt issued in 2013 and 2015. From FY2012 to FY2014, the firm payed affordable amounts of cash to its stockholders. It is important to mention that despite the firm’s important needs of reinvestment, Costco has not left aside its equity investors. The firm compensates its shareholders every year without compromising or putting into danger its financials.

DCF Valuation

We decided to apply to Costco a three-stage FCFF model valuation. We believe that the firm will keep maintaining strong financials and a positive revenue growth, although the latter will decrease as time passes by. The firm has showed a downward trend in its revenue growth in the past years. It will struggle with this trend, but it will not be able to stop it at all. We first let the company maintain a 5% annual revenue growth rate for the next five years. This 5% growth rate is the firm’s revenue CAGR in the past 6 years. We decided to predict future revenues and not earnings, since the firm’s reinvestment rate has showed high volatility and it makes it very complex to estimate the future EBIT, which is computed based on fundamental growth. For the next 5 years, the firm will present a downward revenue growth rate, which will arrive at 2.26% in perpetuity, same rate as the U.S. economy.

To arrive at EBIT and then compute free cash flows, we estimated the firm’s operating margins for the next 10 years and perpetuity. Current firm’s operating margin is 3.20%. In the past 5 years, it has showed a slight upward trend, growing from 2.85% to current 3.20%. We expect the firm to continue the trend, increasing progressively for the next 10 years to 5%, the industry’s margin average. The firm will take advantage of its continued revenue growth and its outstanding ability to maintain and reduce costs. This will impact positively in the firm's operating margin. We used the firm’s effective tax rate (32.47%) in the base year, since it has been what the firm has really paid. Nevertheless, tax advantages will be difficult to maintain. We decided that the firm’s tax rate will increase gradually to the marginal tax rate (40%) in year 10 and perpetuity.

As said before, the firm’s historic reinvestment rates have presented high volatility. Therefore, to compute and estimate the firm’s future reinvestment, we had to use its sales to capital ratio. We applied the current firm’s capital efficiency ratio (9.43x). As the firm continues to grow, returns on investments will tend to decrease. Thus, we expect that the firm’s capital efficiency will decrease gradually to the industry’s capital efficiency average (3.44x). Reinvestment rates will remain stable for the next years, as the firm continues to expand its operations. In perpetuity, we believe that the firm will keep earning exceed returns (of 2%), since it will maintain competitive advantages over other industry participants.

Costco’s cost of capital was computed with a 91% equity and 9% debt capital structure. The firm’s beta will reflect the risk of its only business (retail) and its current level of leverage. We used an equity risk premium basing us in the firm’s local and international revenues, and a current risk-free rate of 2.26%. As a result, we arrived at a 7.37% cost of equity, 1.96% cost of debt and 6.90% cost of capital. Costco’s cost of capital will remain stable for the next 5 years, but it will then decrease to industry’s average (6.66%), as the firm reaches higher levels of maturity, a beta closer to 1, and a debt ratio closer to the industry’s average. The firm will be earning important exceed returns for the next years, showing ROIC with similar levels to its past 5 years. In perpetuity, we believe it will earn 2% exceed returns (ROIC: 8.66% vs Cost of Capital: 6.66%). Current industry’s exceed return average in perpetuity is 1.53%, and we believe Costco will surpass it.

After arriving to an operating assets value of $63,620,870, we added the current firm's cash and marketable securities and non-operating assets, and subtracted current market value of debt and the firm’s minority interests. In addition, we sensitized the DCF model to increase our confidence in the made assumptions. We used our starting revenue growth rate (the one that stays still for the first 5 years) and exceed returns in perpetuity as the main variables of our sensibility analysis. We decided that the firm’s worst-case scenario is for its revenues to grow at a 5% rate (past 6-years CAGR) and earn only 1% of exceed returns in perpetuity. We assume that to earn 0% exceed returns is not to have competitive advantages, and we consider Costco to be one of the top industry players. As our base scenario, we applied a 5% revenue growth rate (past 6-years CAGR) and assumed that the firm will earn 2% of exceed returns in perpetuity. For an optimistic scenario, we let the company grow at a 6% growth rate (past 5 years YoY growth average) and earn 3% exceed returns (twice what the industry’s average earns). The DCF valuation generated a stock value that ranges from $146.58 to $161.92 per share. The base scenario for the value of the stock is $151.33 per share.

Conclusions

Costco’s increasing revenues are presenting a decelerated growth rate. The firm’s struggle with this downside will not be easy, if we consider that exchange rates and oil prices will remain volatile in the short and medium term. We expect the company to slightly improve its revenue growth rate. However, as it reaches higher levels of maturity, the rate will continue to drop until it arrives at the U.S. economy’s growth level.

Costco has had an amazing capacity to maintain its gross margin. Costs keep increasing every year because of new CAPEX, but revenue growth has been sufficient to maintain gross margin levels. The main responsible of this positive behavior has been the firm’s economy of scale and scope, which permits it to count with high volume in sales, efficient distributions and an efficient handling of merchandise.

Costco has a low percentage of debt in its capital structure (currently 8.73%). The firm has issued debt to fund part of its capital expenditures, although it has also being used to fund the firm’s paid dividends in 2013 and 2015. Costco’s current debt repayment capacity presented healthy levels.

The firm’s PPE investments have had positive results, if we consider current ROIC’s upward trend and Capital Efficiency positive levels. It is expected for the firm to keep investing.

The firm does not invest too much in working capital, since it presents a very rapid inventory turnover. The firm funds its short-term operations by taking advantage of its positive supplier’s credit agreements. Costco has been selling all its inventory before it has been required to pay for it. A dangerous but sometimes efficient strategy.

Costco is one of the largest warehouse companies and it’s a key player in the retail industry. Nevertheless, a top industry player as Wal-Mart is way above of it in terms of revenues and market cap. Amazon also recently surpassed Costco, which speaks well of competitors’ current financial performance. Costco will need to be careful since it is possible for it to be losing some competitive advantages.

In our DCF valuation, we found Costco to be fairly valued by the market. The firm's value ranges from $146.58 to $161.92 per share with a target value of $151.31 per share. We establish a hold recommendation, since we don’t expect the stock price to vary much from its current price. In addition, we expect the firm to continue its regular dividend payout.

