Tractor Supply Bounces Back

Tractor Supply Co.'s (TSCO) 2Q report and earnings call showed that the company's first quarter was truly a weather-driven anomaly and its business model remains strong with a sizable growth runway. Though its results were only in-line with analyst revenue expectations and missed analyst earnings expectations, its comparable store sales grew an adjusted 2.8% year-over-year (up from the 2.2% decline reported last quarter), easing investor concerns that its moat was losing strength against online competition. In fact, CEO Gregory Sandfort re-emphasized that they were not worried about online competition due to many of their products being impossible to ship economically and stated that the company's moat gives them a considerable advantage over online competitors:

We strongly believe our unique merchandise assortment, conveniently located stores and experienced team members, along with our integrated digital store fronts are points of differentiation for us from other farm and ranch stores and online competitors.

The company projected in its earnings call that comps would stay in the 2-3% range during the second half of the year, and would eventually increase to 3-5% once deflationary headwinds subside. Additionally, EPS grew at a robust 7.8% year-over-year rate (up from the 8% decline reported last quarter), despite the company's store installation rate being slower than normal. The company forecasts accelerating their store installation rate in order to meet their 100 store growth goal for the year, implying another growth headwind for future quarters.

Meanwhile, management reported that headwinds are starting to moderate (i.e., energy markets have stabilized and weather trends were more favorable this past quarter), and One Tractor initiatives are beginning to drive growth. The company's ability to combine its brick-and-mortar locations with a strong online and mobile device presence gives it a competitive advantage over smaller store-only and larger online-only competitors because much of their customer base prefers to shop online but still pick up in store (55% of online orders were picked up in-store) in order to benefit from the in-store experience and customer service and advice. The Buy Online Pick Up In Store program also has the added benefits of boosting margins due to lower shipping costs and increased average basket size. Online traffic grew by 28% this past quarter and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program continued to grow rapidly to nearly 4 million members. These programs enable the company to process a vast amount of customer data and use it to more effectively target customers and improve marketing, pricing, and supply chain efficiencies - thereby improving margins over the long term.

Additional initiatives improving operating efficiencies are mobile POS and stockyard. Mobile POS allows employees to locate products, find information, check inventory in surrounding stores and process the sale through a mobile POS device and has already proven to be a great time saver for team members and customers. Stockyard merges online capabilities with store operations, dramatically increasing the selection of product offerings at store level using vendors' inventories for fulfillment. This should improve customer loyalty and store sales growth by enabling them to sell products and capture customers they wouldn't otherwise.

TSCO also plans to drive additional growth and customer loyalty this fall through several in-store initiatives:

To generate excitement and theater in our stores, we're adding a new fall Chick Days event this year and hosting a one day fall Farmers Market based upon the success we experienced in a test earlier this spring. We continue to see very high interest in locally sponsored store level events and strongly believe these events to support the communities that we serve. These events are another key differentiator for our business and they drive continued interaction with the brand.

With its strong quarter, TSCO proved that the first quarter was truly a weather-driven anomaly and that its business model remains strong with a sizable growth runway. The same store comps of 2.8% and the EPS growth rate of ~8% was not only a marked improvement from the previous quarter's negative trends, it also put the company back on track to producing lucrative long-term shareholder returns. With comps looking to maintain a ~3% growth rate over the long-term, annual store count growth to remain around 5% over the next 8 years (until the company reaches their long-term store count goal of 2,500), and ~5% annual capital returns via buybacks and dividends, the company should very reasonably achieve an average of 10-11% annual earnings growth for investors over the next 8 years. At present prices this should lead to 15% annual returns:

TSCO is a buy-and-hold-forever company that is worth initiating at prices below $60 and adding whenever weather and other macro factors lead to occasional "off" quarters.

