Seasonality Points Up For Bonds And Gold

Soft Commodities: Contango increased in cocoa futures. September has been the worst month of the year for coffee.

Metals: Copper is at an interesting seasonal juncture. Gold has historically done well in August & September.

Grains: Soybean oil has been uncharacteristically strong. Contango in rice futures hasn't budget during the recent rally.

Financials: August has historically been a very positive month for the 30-year bond. JPY/USD has negative 12-month momentum.

Energies: Both natural gas and WTI crude have historically been weak in Q3 and Q4. Contango in heating oil recently decreased.

This is my tenth weekly update that outlines seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts. All of the below data and graphs come from my Commodity Seasonality website. The website is completely free, and I use Seeking Alpha as my sole outlet for weekly recap articles. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Energies

Contango in heating oil (UHN) futures has decreased over the past few weeks. This makes it less expense for traders to maintain long exposure.

The seasonal outlook for natural gas (UNG) isn't bright. I should also note that traders have a historically high amount of long exposure to the contract.

Here is the average monthly performance for roll-adjusted WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures. The September - December period has been particularly weak over the past few decades.

WTI crude seasonality, like natural gas, is negative for the rest of the year.

Financials

The 30-year bond (TLT) is in a seasonally strong period, typically rising from May until September. August has been the best month by far.

EUR/USD (FXE) has been on a tear recently. Currencies exhibit minimal seasonality, but EUR/USD has in the past shown some weakness in late fall.

12-month momentum is now negative in JPY/USD (FXY). This suggests that long-term trend followers are biased to the short side.

It's amazing to see how closely the S&P (SPY) has tracked its 5-year seasonal average this year.

Grains

I think it's interesting that the rice futures curve hasn't shifted during the recent rally. Contango in most other ag commodities has decreased.

Soybean oil has risen in spite of negative seasonality in Q2.

Here's the monthly performance of roll-adjusted wheat (WEAT) futures since 1997.

Metals

Copper (JJC) has risen the past few days. Take note of its seasonal averages. The industrial metal has historically topped out in late July.

Gold (GLD) has typically done well in August and September. Like the 30-year bond, gold is a safe haven asset and historically rallies when volatility increases in the late summer months.

Contango has increased in silver (SLV) futures as short-term interest rates have risen. This increases the cost of storing the precious metal.

Soft Commodities

Cocoa (NIB) is down more than 40% from its peak in late 2014. Price has consolidated for the past few weeks but contango has increased.

September has historically been the weakest month of the year for coffee (JO) futures.

The price of lumber futures is up ~17% this year and on the verge of breaking out to new highs.

Conclusion

That wraps up coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, here are the average 20-year average monthly performance numbers for August. The best-performing contracts have been the 30-year bond and RBOB gasoline (UGA). The worst performers have historically been palladium (PALL) and natural gas.

Here's a look at the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest to generate the below numbers. RBOB gasoline (UGA) is the only commodity with a substantial amount of backwardation. Wheat and natural gas currently exhibit the most contango.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

Follow me to receive my weekly seasonality updates on Seeking Alpha. Let me know if you have any questions in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be construed by any consumer as personalized investment advice over the internet. This article does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked in this article or incorporated herein. This article and information are provided for guidance and information purposes only. Investments involve risk are not guaranteed. All information provided in this article should not be reproduced, copied, redistributed, transferred, or sold without the prior written consent of the author.