Turquoise Hill Resources: Catalysts Align In Its Favor

Turquoise Hill Resources has jumped since early June, and should still have more gas in the tank as its earnings report approaches.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since early June Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) has been on a tear, as the stock has jumped from below $2.50 to $3.07 on July 25. This looks like the first time since the commodity super cycle hit a ceiling in early 2013 that a sustainable rebound is at hand. Copper started to slowly drop as early as 2011.

The giant economies of Europe and China are no longer putting downward pressure on copper as the global economic recovery remains in full swing. From earnings reports it suggests mining and materials stocks are entering a momentum phase.

One of several reasons I draw that conclusion was the way Freeport-McMorRan (NYSE:FCX) soared after its earnings report, where the company jumped 15 percent for the day. That was after failing to meet earnings expectations. But solid revenue and optimistic guidance gave the market what it wanted to hear, and the share price of Freeport upward momentum.

Turquoise Hill has its earnings report coming up in a few days, and I think it's going to continue to be rewarded from the recovery in copper prices.

Copper prices

Not too long ago copper was getting a temporary boost from what the market was calling the "Trump trade," a reference to his stated plans to build out and improve infrastructure in the U.S. That has changed to an improving outlook for China's economy, which of course plays directly into the benefit of Turquoise Hills and its Oyu Tolgoi flagship mine, which has China as its primary customer.

China is the biggest factor in the ongoing recovery of copper prices because it consumes about half of all copper production. It has been increasing its imports of refined copper, and should continue to do so. That will support copper.

Further out, when President Trump does focus more on infrastructure, it could be an enormous catalyst for copper prices to climb much more.

This is important to Turquoise Hill because without a doubt it's going to get a boost in its price share when it finishes the second phase of developing Oyu Tolgoi. That should happen in less than two years if there aren't any bumps in the road.

While a lot can happen between now and then, it appears copper may have found legs and won't be reverting back to prior low price levels over the next couple of years.

According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, traders are getting more positive toward copper and are taking more bullish positions. That will drive it up in the short term, and if demand holds, it will maintain sustainability.

The price of copper now stands at its highest level in over two years.

What remains to be seen over the next few years is whether or not higher prices will bring new projects on line, which would, over time, increase production and put downward pressure on copper prices.

That could happen sometime in 2021, but it's not going to be a factor in the near term.

Goldman Sachs isn't as bullish, saying it sees about 2.4 million tons of new supply coming to market over the next four years. If it does, I see in more on the back end than the front end of the estimate.

I don't see that being a negative catalyst over the next two to three years, which again, plays nicely into the timing of completing the next phase of mine development for Turquoise and an increase in copper production.

China's economic growth remains resilient

There have been concerns about the ability of China to maintain its growth projections, but it appears it has been expanding faster-than-expected in the second quarter; although the general consensus is it'll slow down some in the second half.

The gross domestic product for China in the second quarter was up 6.9 percent year-over-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That beat the 6.8 percent analysts were looking for.

Citi has increased its GDP estimate from 6.6 to 6.8 percent for the year. The growth target from China is approximately 6.5 percent for full year 2017, which it appears it'll have not trouble meeting, and probably surpassing.

The IMF also recently upwardly revised its outlook for growth in China, increasing it from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent. It sees its slowing to about 6.4 percent for 2018. That is up 0.2 percentage points from its April estimate.

IT also increased its outlook for the euro zone to 1.9 percent, also up 0.2 percent from April.

Conclusion

There are a lot of things lining up positively for Turquoise Hill, and it looks like it could enjoy a prolonged period of upward movement of its share price as a result. With copper prices the primary impetus for the miner, combined with a strong Chinese economy, it is poised for a nice move over the next two to three years.

There are several major things to consider when looking Turquoise Hill, which will determine its performance going forward. They are the global and Chinese economy, gold grades, finishing of next phase of the mine, ongoing support for copper prices, trader momentum,

and if it becomes takeover target as the date of the next phase of mine completion approaches.

Concerning gold grades, what I'm referring to there is that the company has hit lower grades for gold, which has resulted in producing less gold. That isn't necessarily a bad thing because gold has struggled to gain momentum, even though it is up so far this year. If gold does resume a consistent upward move, it could be a secondary but important catalyst when it hits better grades - assuming the other elements mentioned above remain in play.

I see Turquoise Hill continuing to move up in the short term, but for patient investors willing to hang on at least until the market bids up the share price as it approaches completion of the second phase of mine development, which of course will bring about more copper and gold production.

The final potentially big catalyst will be if someone buys the remaining shares of Turquoise Hill in anticipation of a long-term run once the mine approaches its full potential. At this time Rio Tinto owns over 50 percent of Turquoise Hill, which means it could buy the rest of the company, or it may have others take a much larger position.

If that happens, the share price is going to experience some serious upward momentum.

To me, the best way to play Turquoise Hill is to buy and hold until the time the market starts bidding it up as the next phase is completed. If it continues to gain momentum because of a strong Chinese economy and support for copper prices, it could reward investors nicely over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.