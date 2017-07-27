Seadrill Partners: Negative Scenario Risk Increases

It looks like we have another postponement in Seadrill (SDRL) - Seadrill Partners (SDLP) story. Seadrill has just announced that it has reached an agreement with its bank group to extend the comprehensive restructuring plan negotiating period until September 12, 2017. As a reminder, Seadrill Partners' fate depends on its ability to insulate itself from Seadrill restructuring. Otherwise, cross-default provisions will be triggered with catastrophic consequences for current Seadrill Partners unitholders.

Seadrill Partners has previously stated that it expected to announce the results of its negotiations with lenders by June. This self-imposed deadline was not met and most likely the solution for the Seadrill Partners problem will come as a part of the broader Seadrill restructuring. With no news from Seadrill Partners itself, investors have to look at Seadrill to find clues on what can be going on in Seadrill Partners' negotiations with creditors.

In my view, the situation is getting worse. Seadrill's press release clearly indicates this. This was written back in April: "While no definitive terms have been reached, based on stakeholder and new money investor feedback, as well as the Company's existing leverage, we currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for other stakeholders".

This is the new version: "It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards".

The difference is very significant. For the first time, Seadrill stated that even shipyards will have to take losses in Seadrill restructuring. While Seadrill has quite a number of newbuilds under construction, none of them is related to Seadrill Partners. So, how does the news impact the chances of Seadrill Partners to insulate itself from Seadrill restructuring? In my view, the impact is quite negative. If the impairments that creditors will have to take are so big that even yards will be involved, the creditors' incentive to get their hands on as much assets as they can greatly increases.

Seadrill Partners' goal is to remove Seadrill as a guarantor under three credit facilities and to extend the maturities of these facilities by two and a half years. Assuming Seadrill Partners' creditors have no intention to run the company into bankruptcy, they will demand significant concessions from the company in return for removing Seadrill as a guarantor and extending maturities. Extending maturities by 2.5 years obviously increases creditors' risk to get their money back. I maintain my view that any positive solution for Seadrill Partners will lead to material concessions from Seadrill Partners' unitholders.

I find the risk in this situation a bit hard to control whether you are long or short, but if I was forced to made a bet, I'd bet on a successful negotiation between Seadrill Partners and its creditors with poor terms for current unitholders. The only reason why creditors will be merciful to Seadrill Partners is their intention to get more control over the company's cash flow/assets. Distribution elimination together with cash flows directed towards measured repayment of the company's indebtedness (similar to Seadrill's initial restructuring plan) look like the most likely scenario here.

In terms of probability, there are three main scenarios: 1) Seadrill Partners is not insulated from Seadrill bankruptcy 2) Seadrill Partners is insulated, terms are bad for unitholders 3) Seadrill Partners is insulated, terms are good for unitholders. I see the third scenario as having the lowest probability here. While the upside of the third scenario may be significant, the low probability of this scenario does not justify the risk, in my view. I believe that the second scenario has the biggest chance of turning into reality as I described above, although I still don't rule out the first scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.