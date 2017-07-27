Chipotle: Getting The Right Price

The Q2 results again prove that Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a top restaurant brand. The issue has always been paying the right price for the performance of the company and the health risks to the stock.

Since the health scare at the end of 2015, investors have constantly fought to pay excessive prices for Chipotle stock. The stock spent a big portion of this time period in the $400+ range and all the way up to $500 at times. By all accounts, the Q2 numbers were solid, but are investors still getting a good price for the stock at $350 now?

The market will obsess on whether or not the 8.1% comps met expectations, but the real news is the ability to get restaurant level operating margins up to 18.8%. The company saw a 330 basis point improvement from last Q2.

The operating margins are still far from the peak levels that were above 27%. With 300-400 basis points of additional costs, Chipotle will have a difficult time topping maybe 23% going forward. So despite the health scare, Chipotle is already back to generating a quarterly EPS of $2.32 without the margins optimized yet.

The restaurant concept though faces another health scare. The norovirus found at one location in Virginia and the picture of rats at another location in Dallas should set Chipotle slightly back in Q3. The impact shouldn't be major, but this will stall the rebound.

My previous research highlighted the new normalized earnings target of about $12 per share in 2018. So why pay 30x earnings for a restaurant concept with health risks when market leaders like McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) trade at cheaper values?

CMG PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Investors aren't paying the right price for the risk. On the flip side, Chipotle is that type of organization that has the expectations of long term success. The stock is only worth about $10 billion now while the other notable industry leaders in the sector like McDonald's and Starbucks are worth $124 billion and $84 billion, respectively. Maybe someday Chipotle will regain operational excellence and join those stocks in mega-cap valuations.

For now though, Chipotle still has a lot to prove. Another health problem even something isolated to one store could set the company back another year. For investors to reduce the risk, the stock needs a washout moment that could occur on a dip to $300.

The key investor takeaway is that Chipotle continues to innovate with the introduction of queso and other initiatives while maintaining solid profit margins. The stock though is too high for the risk. The best way to ensure an investment in the stock is protected is to wait for a further washout moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.