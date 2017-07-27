Transocean: It's All About The Credit Facility

I revisit the topic of the "true size" of the company's fleet, as well as Transocean's readiness to reactivate a stacked rig.

Transocean (RIG) has just released its fleet status report. Fellow contributor Fun Trading has already produced a nice summary of the report so I won’t be doing the same work twice and will focus on forward-looking implications of the report. There are two topics that I find very interesting and that I want to discuss here – the “true size” of Transocean’s fleet and the company’s readiness to reactivate stacked rigs for short-term contracts.

The true size of Transocean’s fleet

I have previously written that I believe that the “true size” of Transocean fleet is 4 newbuild drillships, 14 UDW drillships, 7 UDW semis, 7 HE semis and 4 working midwater/deepwater semis. In this fleet status report, we got a confirmation that the scrapping process continues, although at a slow pace. Midwater floaters Transocean Prospect and Transocean Searcher will be recycled. I expect that other midwater floaters Sedco 711 and Sedco 714 will soon follow. I also expect that deepwater floater Transocean Marianas will be scrapped as well. The only reason why Transocean won’t scrap them simultaneously is to avoid getting this topic into headlines.

Looking even more forward, I don’t see many prospects for the remaining midwater/deepwater fleet when rigs that are working now (Transocean 706, Jack Bates, Transocean 712, Actinia) roll off their contracts. Periodic special survey costs will likely present an insurmountable obstacle to keep these rigs in the active fleet given the low dayrates that old rigs will likely have in the future.

The “true size” of Transocean’s fleet is interesting for investors and creditors of the company alike. I believe that the market finally understands that Transocean is not the huge company it once was. As a result, creditors are demanding tangible evidence that Transocean’s fleet numbers are real and all those rigs in the fleet status report have a chance to find work sometime. This leads us to another topic.

Stacked and idle rigs

Deepwater Asgard got a two-well contract in the Gulf Of Mexico with Deep Gulf Energy. The rig will work from June 2017 to August 2017 at an undisclosed dayrate.

GSF Development Driller I got a contract in Australia with Quadrant Energy. The rig will work from March 2018 to August 2018 at an undisclosed dayrate. I discussed this contract here. The new information is that reactivation costs for GSF Development Driller I are estimated at $25 million and will be incurred primarily in the fourth quarter of this year.

Development Driller III got a contract in an undisclosed location (!) with an undisclosed company (!!) at an undisclosed dayrate (!!!). The rig will work from July 2017 to September 2017. According to marinetraffic.com, the rig is currently not far from Trinidad.

My view is that in sum, these contracts are cash flow negative for Transocean. The only hope here is that Quadrant Energy will pay for mobilization costs, but I believe that this is highly unlikely. Besides the hit from GSF Development Driller, Deepwater Asgard got a contract in a highly competitive Gulf of Mexico and I suspect that the job was won on price. The secrecy around Development Driller III is a bit amusing, but I believe that it does not mean anything good in terms of dayrate.

This picture points to Transocean’s desire to show its creditors that its fleet can win work and exists not only on paper. The credit line extension looks like a top priority for the company’s management. I continue to expect to hear something more concrete on this topic during the second-quarter earnings call.

The fleet status also indicates that drillship Discoverer India will have a strategic upgrade with an estimated cost of $27 million. It’s possible that we’ll hear about a new job for this rig this year.

My takeaway

Transocean wants to extend its credit facility, no doubt about it. Meanwhile, the pro-forma number of rigs will continue to shrink quarter by quarter. Frankly, I’m a bit surprised that the recent oil price surge had virtually no meaningful effect on the shares of drilling companies including Transocean. Perhaps the market finally focuses on the fact that drillers’ finances continue to deteriorate month by month as old, high margin contracts are replaced with cash breakeven contracts or are not replaced at all. I believe that Transocean may be an interesting momentum play over $9 in case oil prices continue to rally, but fundamentally I remain very cautious on the company and on the industry as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade RIG.