Buy This REIT For Its Dividend Only

Omega Healthcare Investors' (OHI) second quarter was not bad at all, and the company is now planning for some minimal growth this year. Investors can expect continuing dividend growth from the company, but apart from its huge dividend Omega Healthcare does not offer too much right now.

Omega Healthcare has beaten estimates where it counts during its most recent quarter:

The company's funds from operations came in higher than expected, which is a big positive, as those FFO are what ultimately determines the dividends Omega Healthcare can pay out to its owners.

When we take a closer look at the company's results, we see that rental income grew year over year, at a pace of four percent. This is a solid number, but it mainly originates from Omega Healthcare's investments into new properties. If the company could increase its rent per unit at such a pace, its funds from operations would grow steadily (at an even higher pace, since the rent increase would directly drop down to the company's bottom line) without any new shares being issued, but that is not the case:

Omega Healthcare's share count is rising steadily, as the issuance of new shares is the primary way for the company to finance the acquisitions it is making. During the most recent quarter Omega Healthcare bought $134 million worth of properties, and invested another $50 million into renovation and construction.

Those investments result in growing funds from operations and growing earnings, but since the share count is rising as well, the funds from operations per share metric is not rising as fast: During the second quarter FFO per share did not rise at all, coming in at the same level as in the previous year's quarter. That is not a positive, but it was not surprising either: The market expected FFO per share to decrease slightly year over year, thus the performance was better than most thought.

Omega Healthcare made some positive moves regarding its debt:

Paying down expensive debt and taking on cheaper debt -- with a longer run to maturity -- is a big positive, as it means lower interest payments for Omega Healthcare (which in turn increases the company's earnings and funds from operations), and at the same time the average time to maturity increases, which makes Omega Healthcare's debt repayments more foreseeable and easier to plan. Omega Healthcare is smart to refinance its debt right now as long as it is beneficial, as rising rates will likely mean that debt refinancing will come at worse conditions in a couple of years.

OHI Dividend data by YCharts

Omega Healthcare's dividend is constantly being raised, right now the quarterly payout stands at $0.64. Relative to the $0.87 in FFO per share the company produced during the second quarter this means a payout ratio of 74%, which is not high at all for a REIT, which usually have stable and foreseeable cash flows.

The company's dividend yield is relatively in line with where it was over the last months, although its yield was higher at the end of 2016. Due to a high yield and continuing dividend growth Omega Healthcare looks attractive for income seekers, although the outlook for capital appreciation is not that good: Due to no FFO growth in the second quarter (and only low FFO growth this year) its share price will likely not move much over the next couple of months.

Omega Healthcare doesn't have an easy year, its comparables are hard to beat, thus the company's guidance sees this year's FFO rising just 0.3% from $3.42 (2016) to $3.43 (2017). Since Omega Healthcare's previous guidance saw FFO not growing at all the slightly improved guidance is a positive, but with a growth rate that low investors should not bet on steep capital appreciation (which could only come from multiple expansion).

Due to the high dividend yield Omega Healthcare is still attractive though, as a total return of about eight percent is not easy to achieve in a market that is trading at historically high valuations.

Takeaway

As a relatively new Omega Healthcare investor I like the results, although there was no growth in the company's FFO per share. Results were better than expected, and the slightly increased guidance shows that things might be better in the second half of the year. Until then investors get a juicy dividend that will likely continue to rise, as the payout ratio leaves a lot of room for future dividend increases.

