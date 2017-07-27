The Greek Tradgedy Will Be Back

Greece taps debt market again

Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, proudly announced to the media recently that, "The worst is clearly behind us," in reference to the Greek financial crisis which threatened the existence of the euro in 2010.

Greece's young leader rose to the leadership post on an anti-austerity campaign, before committing a dramatic U-turn and caving in to EU bureaucrats by accepting worse austerity measures than those that were defeated by 61% of the people in a referendum a few days before.

Over the last few days, the talk of Greece's recovery has been echoed across the world as the country made its return to the debt markets with a 2x over-subscribed bond issue of 3bn euros. An event which the FT claimed was a, "stunning reversal of fortune for the economy".

So far, so good.

Where's the recovery?

Recent comments from UBS' chief economist magnified the extreme short-term thinking that hangs over the current recovery themes: "What we have seen is that, compared to the first quarter, there has been a positive turn in the economy."

Despite some small gains quarter-on-quarter, Greece's GDP is still on a clear downward trend. And this trend is being helped by a healthier Eurozone, which is currently being propped up by Mario Draghi's stimulus measures.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Over the same period Greece's debt-to-GDP has ballooned to 180 percent due to the bailouts handed over by Europe and the IMF so it seems impossible that this debt will be managed in any way and even talk of debt relief from the IMF is unlikely to create any long-term solution.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Looking deeper into the fiscal position makes the situation even worse.

(Trading Economics)

Greek unemployment may have pulled back in recent months but is still more than double the average seen before the crisis and like the Eurozone recovery, it is no coincidence that the move tracks a plunge in the euro currency since 2014.

Alongside this, the countries fate has also been delayed by capital controls, which has blocked money from leaving the country, slowing pressure on the nation's banks and the government has also embarked on some stringent reforms to appease its creditors, such as strong measures to fight tax evasion, pension cuts and even measures to confiscate property and safe deposit boxes.

This is more like a distressed corporate restructuring than an organic growth economy.

What next for Greece?

In a previous article about the Eurozone, I highlighted the weak state of the recovery and its reliance on Draghi's stimulus programs. The Euorozone nations have also been helped by a plunge in the euro since 2014 against its foreign trading partners.

Unfortunately for the Eurozone, and Greece, removal of this stimulus with a higher euro will simply strain the economies once more.

When Greece joined the euro it was trading at 0.9 to the U.S. dollar before it steadily increased to 1.6 and is currently threatening 1.20 again so a higher euro will not be good for the country. As the chart below confirms, joining the single currency has brought nothing but chaos for the Greek economy and it is a fantasy that they will power ahead and pay off their debt load.

(Source: World Bank/EuroStat)

Greece's current bailout expires in August 2018 and if the economy worsens by then, through a higher euro or a fallout from tapering, it is unlikely we will see another bailout and Greece may exit the Eurozone.

Conclusion

Greek shares are up 35% YTD and can be traded through the (NYSEARCA:GREK) ETF. Although this would seem like the go-to short strategy, an opportunity to leave the Eurozone may boost shares in the long run and allow the parking of money that can't escape the country. I would prefer to short the European Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) due to the return of contagion fears and the potential fallout from tapering and a higher euro (NYSEARCA:FXE).

Additional disclosure: I will be shorting the Euro and some financials during the coming weeks.