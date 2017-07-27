Amgen Reports Q2: Short- And Long-Term Considerations

While the long term may work out, the Street may not be loving the risk-reward for the stock in the current $175 range.

Introduction

Even as newcomers such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) move to GAAP accounting, relative old-timers such as Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and all its US Big Pharma and larger biotech peers insist on pushing non-GAAP accounting. In non-GAAP terms, a $10 B deal (similar to what AMGN paid for Onyx a few years ago) or, in the case of J&J (NYSE:JNJ), a $30 B acquisition magically become free in press releases other than interest costs on any funds borrowed to pay for the deal. Similarly, the stock-based compensation is, well, compensation, and needs to be considered a cost.

That said, we can review AMGN's Q2 results using only GAAP numbers.

They were mediocre. Sales were reported up 2%, with a "but" that I'll get to shortly.

EPS was up more sharply, 18%, which in the press release AMGN ascribed to "higher operating margins." That's technically true, but for special reasons that do not include significant additional efficiencies in manufacturing as I read the press release.

The company now forecasts $11.08 EPS this year as the midpoint of its suggested range. I think it is deliberately guiding a bit low. I'll go with $11.20. With a closing price Wednesday of $175.89, call it a 16X multiple on projected 2017 EPS.

Here's why I think that's too high to be viewed as allowing alpha. In a more normal market, I'd be looking at 10-12X for AMGN's P/E, but today, with the New Normal more of an "anything goes" approach to valuation, I still may hope for 14-15X before buying the stock for a trade.

First up, why the margin expansion is nice, but...

Margin gain is real, and valuable, but does not reflect improved functioning at AMGN

Here is the relevant explanation from the earnings release:

Total Operating Expenses decreased 6 percent, with all expense categories reflecting savings from our transformation and process improvement efforts. Cost of Sales margin improved by 0.8 percentage points driven primarily by reduced royalties. Research & Development (R&D) expenses decreased 3 percent driven by lower spending required to support certain later-stage clinical programs. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 6 percent due to the expiration of ENBREL residual royalty payments, offset partially by investments in product launches.

So, royalty payments dropped, R&D spending dropped, and spending on product launches increased. That appears clear.

What's unclear, therefore, is the phrase in the first sentence. How is this "reflecting savings from our transformation and process improvement efforts?"

Either I'm missing something, the paragraph is missing something, or that phrase misstates the situation. Probably we will learn more about this story in future quarters.

To be clear, reduced royalty payments are good things, and will help yoy comparisons through Q1 2018.

Sales were up - but was the gain due to channel stuffing?



This was explained in detail on the conference call, but only in detail because a question happened to be asked on it. The questioner, Matthew Harrison of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), asked a series of questions on the excess inventory of Enbrel that AMGN did disclose in general terms, saying:

If I could just ask a clarifying question here on Enbrel, that would be helpful. So I believe you said in the fourth quarter you had a $150 million inventory build and then, I can't remember, I think you either said you had a $20 million or $30 million burn-off in the first quarter. Now you've said you're back at $140 million. So can you just review for us the sequential pattern here? And did you have an inventory build quarter over quarter? And I guess should we expect all of this $140 million to burn off in the second half of the year or how do you expect that to play out?

I pay attention to questions like this, which the analysts were not given the day before by a client, but which stems in this case from a surprise that may have irritated him as it irritated me. The response was not a thrilling one from AMGN's head of sales and marketing, who beat around the bush for a while, then came to the point:

Anthony C. Hooper - Amgen, Inc. So clearly what happens is, at the beginning of the quarter, there's a drawdown of that inventory, which we did see in April-May this year, and then there appeared to be a build towards the end of June. So what I'm saying is we ended the quarter with an excess of about $140 million of inventory, which I would expect to burn off the majority of that during the rest of the year.

An end of quarter inventory build. Hmmm... is it possible that this could fairly be characterized as stuffing the channel?

There's your sales "beat." In fact, since sales rose exactly $100 MM yoy, technically it could be that sales declined $40 MM yoy (AMGN also has some royalty revenues, so its sales are smaller than revenues).

The inability to move on past the dominance of legacy products continues



AMGN has simply been lagging in this strategic effort. The earnings release shows product sales in Q2 of $5.57 B. Of them, the legacy products contributed:

Enbrel - $1.47 B

RBC boosters - $0.83 B (Aranesp, Epogen)

WBC boosters - $1.22 B (Neulasta, Neupogen)

Total legacy products = $3.52 B

% of product sales = 63%.

Here's the problem, which I've been talking about this since 2014. All three product groups have peaked and were either flat or dropping in revenues yoy. Unless product inflation takes off, my expectation is that this approximate $14 B (annualized from Q2) mega-product group is that it's possible to think of this dropping to much lower levels in about five years. I'm not able to model it year by year, but the four blood cell boosters are falling to biosimilars. The on-body Neulasta delivery device may see significant pricing pressures as prices of Neupogen continue to drop. Enbrel has a patent that's good until about 2029, but that is being challenged; we shall have to see on this important issue. Even absent that, one of the three TNF inhibitors, Remicade is falling soon to biosimilars. More important, within five years or perhaps less, the Big Dog direct competitor to Enbrel, Humira from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), is likely to see extensive biosim competition. These will harm Enbrel. But that's not all. Newer, potentially superior drugs to TNF inhibitors have hit the market and are coming to market at a decent pace. Even if Enbrel's patents protect it for years to come, I think it looks fated to do what branded drugs generally did in the years before generics or biosimilars even existed: shrink in unit sales, and depending on inflation, very possibly shrink in absolute revenues.

As far as the four blood cell boosters, the trend looks bad.

This leads to some negative issues that will persist for some time

I identify four such problems:

1. The lower that absolute sales of legacy products go, pre-tax margins probably tend to drop even faster. Manufacturing and G&A costs do not change, and product-specific dynamics affect the sales and marketing expenses for each drug differently. But, basically, lower volume for a manufacturer and marketer is bad.

2. In the case of AMGN, the highest profitability comes from blockbusters such as Prolia/Xgeva (the same antibody in different doses). Weak profitability or losses come from young drugs that need heavy promotion. One number that was floating around the industry in my time in it was that doctors needed to hear the name of a new drug 17 times before remembering it. Getting that message out is expensive. AMGN has a number of young drugs, including Repatha, Imlygic, Blincyto, Parsabiv, that may do well down the road, but have below-average margins. A major launch for erenumab for migraine is hoped to be coming soon, and the same is true for "romo."

3. While I'm bullish on AMGN's long-term prospects in biosimilars, as quasi-generics, their margins are not equal to those of branded, patented, proprietary products.

4. Other drugs beyond the Big 5 legacy drugs are getting old, such as Sensipar and Vectibix.

The conclusion that I have had for a long time is that if we assume that, say, 2/3 of AMGN's product line is headed down in real terms, and flat to (probably in my opinion) down in nominal dollar terms over the next few years, we can look at the remaining 1/3 of the company and synthetically create a "proper" P/E. Just looking at the 6.5-7X P/E that Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) was receiving for many months, I would say that the 2/3 of AMGN (by sales) that's old can be assigned a P/E of 5-6X if we understand we are not including any R&D expense, whereas GILD's P/E included about $2 1/2 per share of such pre-tax expense.

These considerations place a lot of weight on the remaining products and pipeline and require the rest of AMGN to be worth a very high P/E. I'm not willing to agree with that; just a few additional comments on that key topic.

Sales levels and trends for younger products are not great

Repatha is finally annualizing around $330 million. It's going to grow a lot, but the problem remains that cost-benefit analyses require a very large price cut from list to make sense for healthcare systems to allow widespread use. Along with seeing how the patent infringement litigation against competitor Praluent goes in the US as well as the EU, Repatha remains a possible mega-blockbuster on its merits that could help justify AMGN's valuation, but that's a receding hope.

Prolia's yoy growth of 15% is good but not super, and while Kyprolis is a fine second-line drug, it has exceedingly strong competition.

Small sellers such as Imlygic and Blincyto can grow rapidly, but from tiny (Imlygic) and small bases. But they are not close to moving the needle as AMGN grapples with its Big 5 legacy problems and other old drugs.

In other words, there's not enough going on with marketed products to carry the load for the next few years as I see it.

The pipeline remains iffy

Probably the biggest product in the pipeline is erenumab for migraine. This is partnered with Novartis (NYSE:NVS); I'm not sure if it's precisely a 50-50 deal, but given competition expected in this space from Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and others, I respect AMGN's product but just cannot get unduly excited about erenumab becoming a mega-blockbuster for AMGN's part of the drug (remember, it's not approved yet).

Romo for osteoporosis has run into troubles. In a recent press release, AMGN reported:

Amgen and UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (i.e., a rejection, for now) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for EVENITY™* (romosozumab) as a treatment for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

But AMGN downplayed the event, going on to say that romo/Evenity:

"...anticipated this request. We look forward to working through the review process with the Agency," said Sean E. Harper, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "We remain committed to helping patients with osteoporosis and will use the additional time to better understand the benefit:risk profile of EVENITY."

In the conference call, Dr. Harper took a different tone, saying in response to a question:

I think it's just too early in the process to comment meaningfully on whether additional studies would be appropriate and whether they would be a good investment for our shareholders and UCB's shareholders. We have to go through a process that's going to take some time to discuss these results formally with regulators.

That comment came after his prepared remarks also included a cautious comment:

We believe there are patients for whom the benefit/risk of EVENITY would be favorable and we will work with regulators on a path forward.

I was more encouraged by the language used in the press release than by the comments, both prepared and in response to the question, in the conference call.

While I never liked the clinical development plan of romo, I assumed it would be approved. Now, it's looking either like a more minor product or another Phase 3 failure.

Without getting into details, my bottom line: AMGN's R&D, and integration of product development with marketing plans, is weak.

Now, it's finally not just DoctoRx complaining about all these problems:

The Street begins to see it my way on AMGN

After earnings, MarketWatch ran an article titled Amgen turned in a strong second quarter - but analysts say things are looking bleak.

The subtitle could have come from any number of my AMGN articles for the past 2 1/2 years:

Older, profitable products are facing challenges, while newer drugs won’t be able to make up the difference.

I couldn't have said it better.

Conclusions - Short-, intermediate-, long-term thoughts on AMGN

Because a stock such as AMGN, with large profits, copious free cash flow, rising dividends, numerous profit opportunities, a strong balance sheet, etc., is a financial asset with an indefinite life span, in the long term, I'm fine with AMGN. It's a leader in a growth field and has many ways to win looking out to the 2020s and beyond. In the short and intermediate term, it may be thought of as a bond substitute.

And one never knows: maybe AMGN's board will take my unasked for advice and spin off its biosimilar arm; maybe some other corporate event will benefit shareholders in the near or intermediate term.

However, while any stock can trade anywhere, the above commentary from MarketWatch fits with the analysis I've provided on AMGN for years. Either Repatha pulls off a huge surge, or it's difficult to favor AMGN over a number of other biotech stocks with more focused R&D and/or lower P/Es. Thus, I remain in the camp that AMGN can be looked at as either a trading vehicle where dips get bought and rips get sold. But I just do not see the case for any alpha for some time to come from this stock unless Repatha really catches fire.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

