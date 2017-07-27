What Was Found Inside McDonald's Might Surprise You

This finding is likely to have an impact on the business.

The most important factor for McDonald's success (MCD) was found inside the company's restaurants recently. This thing that was found was an increase of customers. McDonald's achieved a global comp store sales increase of 6.6%, a 3% increase in guest counts, and an increase of 3.9% for U.S. comps in Q2 2017.

This Q2 achievement marks the second quarter in a row where McDonald's achieved an increase in U.S. comp store sales. The company exceeded estimates for U.S. comps of 3.2% by a significant 22%. So, McDonald's is demonstrating that its initiatives are effective.

I think that continued increases in comp store sales in the U.S. and globally will allow the stock to outperform the market going forward. CEO, Steve Easterbrook, stated that the company is not complacent. He went on to say that McDonald's is acting as a leadership brand, leveraging its size and scale, and executing to retain, regain, and convert customers by giving them more reasons to visit the restaurants.

Image source: flickr.com (pic 1: Kazuhito Kidachi; pic2: Leonid Mamchenkov)

The company's results from the last two quarters show that Easterbrook is implementing an effective strategy. I have confidence in his ability to navigate the challenges that they face in the fast food space going forward.

I recently wrote about how momentum investing was backed up by academic research. McDonald's is a great example of a stock that recently fell into the category of a momentum stock. The stock had positive market-outperforming momentum over the past 6 months. This resulted from comp stores sales momentum, which led to positive earnings momentum that exceeded estimates.

This also led to earnings upgrades for 2017 and 2018 (consensus). The academic research on momentum investing shows that earnings upgrades typically lead to strong stock performance in the months after the upgrades. So, the stock is likely to continue to perform well until the next quarterly report when Q3 results are announced (assuming no other negative or positive catalysts arise before then).

Positive Stock Momentum Could Take Place Regardless of Valuation

Analysts are quick to look at PE ratios and say that McDonald's looks overvalued. However, just because McDonald's trailing of PE is 27.8 and forward PE of 22.8 is higher than the S&P 500's average trailing/forward PE ratios of 21.7 and 19 respectively, doesn't necessarily mean that the stock won't perform well over the next few months. While I acknowledge MCD is trading above the S&P 500 and above the stock's 5-year average trailing PE of 19.7, I still think the stock can outperform over the next few months due to the positive momentum.

The stock's momentum has been driven by increases in comp store sales and earnings that have exceeded expectations. The earnings upgrades provided further positive momentum for the stock. So, without any other catalysts to change that, the stock still has room to move higher. We are in a bull market and PE ratios do increase while the bull is alive.

Of course, the stock will pull back occasionally. However, since the company is performing better than the average restaurant chain, it makes sense that the stock will also outperform in my opinion. As of May 2017, the average comp sales for the restaurant industry were a negative 1.1%. McDonald's is bucking that trend with strong positive comps.

Conclusion

McDonald's is likely to continue to attract investors for its industry outperformance and for its dividends. The company's strong earnings performance means that the dividend is likely to be increased. Investors will benefit from the dividends and from stock price appreciation.

If the company can continue to attract customers and achieve further increases in comp store sales in the U.S. and abroad, I think the stock will outperform the S&P 500. McDonald's comps are significantly better than the restaurant industry's average. This reflects the company's strong, effective leadership implementing strategies that work.

If I look out over the next year and a half and the company continues its positive performance in comp store sales increases, I think the forward PE can expand to about 25 based on estimated 2018 EPS of $6.91. This would bring the stock price to $170 to $175 within 12 to 18 months.

That's what I think. Let me know what you think in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.