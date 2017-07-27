Microsoft Versus IBM - Which Moat To Invest In?

Before I get to Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM), I will pose a question to my dear readers. If you are not interested in this philosophical talk, feel free to skip this section.

Why do we give investment advice? Why do we share our investment knowledge? Most readers here have been on both sides. We sometimes give and sometimes receive investment advice. Of course, this is true in other areas of life (i.e., medical advice, career advice, vacation advice, etc.). In order to make better decisions, I propose we are all better off taking a moment to reflect on what drives a person to give us advice. There are four main reasons information givers share their knowledge:

1) The advice giver profits from sharing her knowledge. Three examples: (a) A financial advisor gives her client stock tips because she is getting paid to do it. (b) A hedge fund manager announces that a stock is overvalued when she is short the stock. As investors sell, she will gain by driving the stock price lower. (c) A Seeking Alpha author writes great articles to create a following and gets compensated per number of page views.

2) The advice giver truly wants what is in your best interest. Your sister tells you to buy the shares of company XYZ because she truly wants you to do well financially. And she tells you that your butt really does look big in those jeans.

3) The advice giver is a stickler for the truth. Most humans stick up for the truth by their innate nature. Try going to a crowded room and intentionally telling everyone that it is pouring rain outside when it is actually sunny. Chances are many will correct you even when they have nothing to gain.

4) The advice giver is trying to rationalize and justify her own behavior. An investor may buy a large position in a company and then may feel compelled to tell everyone about her brilliant stock pick. Of course, the person may not be aware of her own motivations. I know I have been guilty of this type of advice giving in the past.

The four reasons above are certainly not mutually exclusive. In fact, most of the time the advice giver has a blend of reasons for sharing her knowledge. For example, your brilliant sister just shorted a small cap stock and tells you to do the same. All four reasons above may be a driver for her. The second point is that the reason for giving the advice may be totally uncorrelated to the quality of the advice. A person who profits from the advice may still give you better advice than someone who has nothing to gain. Nevertheless, it is important for all of us to pause and consider why someone might be giving us advice.

Now back to the main topic: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) versus IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Microsoft Rises and IBM Falls

I first wrote about Microsoft in December of 2013 and then in January of 2014. At that time, I was very bullish on the company. I argued that the company’s financial numbers and its formidable moat were not appropriately valued by Mr. Market. The company still has relatively conservative accounting principles, as I argued in 2013, and they still have a solid moat. What has changed is the stock price which has appreciated over 100% compared to about 38% for the S&P 500. This has been a great stock for investors in the past 3 years especially if you include the dividends. A reasonable investor would want to know what has happened to the business fundamentals during this period. Take a look (all data from Value Line):

MSFT EPS Div'ds/share Div'ds/EPS BV/share Revenues Shares ROE 2010 $2.10 $0.52 25% $5.33 62,484 8,668 40.6% 2011 $2.69 $0.64 24% $6.82 69,943 8,376 40.6% 2012 $2.72 $0.80 29% $7.92 73,723 8,381 34.9% 2013 $2.65 $0.89 34% $9.48 77,811 8,328 28.4% 2014 $2.63 $1.12 43% $10.90 86,833 8,239 24.6% 2015 $2.65 $1.24 47% $9.98 93,580 8,027 27.3% 2016 $2.79 $1.44 52% $9.22 91,964 7,808 31.0%

What a great business! The double-digit ROE numbers depict the great monopoly power of Microsoft. Shhhhh, don’t tell the antitrust regulators. Shareholder value (BV) is relatively small compared to the $74 stock price which is representative of many great companies that can generate lots of cash with little capital. Shares outstanding has been decreasing due to aggressive share buybacks. What also jumps out is the relatively flat EPS despite the roughly 50% increase in revenues. Dividends as a portion of earnings have also been rising. What is astonishing is that in 2013, investors valued Microsoft at about $30 a share. Four years later, with about the same EPS, investors value the company at about $74. Microsoft is still a great company. Relative to many other overvalued companies, it is still at a fair price. However, another technology giant offers us a better deal. For an opposing view, please read this excellent article by Charles Gooch.

For comparison let’s examine IBM’s numbers:

IBM EPS Div'ds/share Div'ds/EPS BV/share Revenues Shares ROE 2010 $11.52 $2.50 22% $18.87 99,870 1,228 64.0% 2011 $13.06 $2.90 22% $17.40 106,916 1,163 78.4% 2012 $14.37 $3.30 23% $16.88 104,507 1,117 88.0% 2013 $14.94 $3.70 25% $21.62 99,751 1,054 72.3% 2014 $15.59 $4.25 27% $11.98 92,793 990 132.7% 2015 $13.60 $5.00 37% $14.77 81,741 965 93.7% 2016 $12.39 $5.50 44% $19.29 79,919 945 65.1%

Wow! Talk about a monopoly! Not many businesses have ROE numbers like IBM including the technology giants. Again, for Ginni Rometty’s sake, do not draw the attention of antitrust regulators. Like Microsoft, EPS has been relatively flat and the portion of earnings being distributed as dividends has been rising. IBM has also been an aggressive purchaser of its own shares. Unlike Microsoft, however, IBM’s revenues have been declining. IBM trades at about $145 a share making its PE 11.7 compared to Microsoft’s PE of 26.5. Why would an investor pay over twice per dollar of earnings, as they do with Microsoft, compared to IBM? Many investors point to IBM’s declining revenues versus Microsoft’s rising revenues. As an investor, I care about the amount of cash the company throws my way. Many investors argue that Microsoft’s future is a lot brighter and that they will be able to generate much more free cash flow per share than IBM. I admit I cannot see into the future. I don’t even know what I will be having for dinner tomorrow night! I am skeptical of financial forecasts. The current numbers speak for themselves though. Despite rising revenues, Microsoft’s EPS have been flat. Many argue that IBM has been able to maintain their EPS because of share buybacks. I have no problem with buybacks especially when done at low prices. IBM’s capital allocation has been impressive as evidenced by their stellar ROE over many years. In the whole universe of public companies, there are few companies that can boast such return on shareholder equity percentages. It is true that many of the shares that they bought were at significantly higher prices than the current stock price. Microsoft, too, has been an aggressive buyer of its own stock but on a PE basis, Microsoft has paid a lot more than IBM. For long term investors, it is more important for a company to buy back its shares at a lower price relative to earnings.

Clearly investors today favor Microsoft over IBM as evidenced by Microsoft reaching new 52-week highs and IBM declining to new 52-week lows. I am happy to wait until the market wakes up and realizes IBM’s true value much like it finally did with Microsoft in 2004.

As Charles Gooch correctly points out in his Seeking Alpha article regarding IBM: “This slowing growth is compounded by the fact that IBM has made a staggering 45 acquisitions since the start of 2013, with 29 of those coming in 2015 and 2016 alone. Altogether, $13.281 billion has been spent to acquire $3.76 billion in hard assets (technology, customer base or patents), with the rest going to goodwill.” Microsoft spent $26 billion dollars alone on the LinkedIn (LNKD) acquisition in 2016. I certainly am not qualified to second guess CEOs on their acquisitions in technology. Perhaps they figure that they need these acquisitions to maintain their monopolistic power as with Facebook’s (FB) prescient $1 billion acquisition of Instagram in 2012. The future will tell us how smart these acquisitions were. Zuckerberg’s huge price for Instagram raised many eyebrows (mine included), but it proved to be a brilliant acquisition for Facebook. As a Microsoft shareholder, I was frustrated by multibillion dollar write downs as a result of poor acquisitions of aQuantitative in 2007 and Nokia (NOK) in 2013.

A final point about CEO salaries. Both these companies, as well as most S&P 500 companies, have overpaid CEOs. Unfortunately, that is the state of executive pay in the USA today. Boards argue that in order to incentivize executives and to stay competitive, they need to pay their executives these exorbitant amounts. I don’t buy that argument and would argue that if a CEO needs such large amounts for pay, then the company is better off looking elsewhere. Will Nadella sit home and not do a good job if Microsoft paid him less than $84 million (2015 compensation)? Will Rometty leave IBM and seek employment at a different Fortune 500 company if the board doesn’t compensate her $17 million? If so, let them! I want a manager who is passionate about the business and not just the salary. The high executive salaries are damaging not only to investors but to the country as a whole as well. In addition, ultimately, the high compensation does little to improve even the executives’ wellbeing. Wealth beyond a certain level has been repeatedly shown to add little to humans’ sense of happiness.

In summary, both Microsoft and IBM are great companies with formidable moats. From a valuation standpoint IBM is much cheaper and better investment currently. Investors are currently placing too much value on Microsoft’s revenue growth and not enough on IBM’s cash flow generation.

Additional disclosure: I am long both Microsoft and IBM, but I have sold more than 90% of my Microsoft shares recently and have added to my IBM position in the past two years. It is possible that I felt the need to write this article to justify my recent trades and behavior. I prefer to think that I wrote this article because I am a stickler for the truth. You judge!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.