An Update On The Outlook For Oil

In a recent article, we outlined some of our thinking on why the market was overly negative on the outlook for oil prices (NYSE:USO). Specifically we pushed back on concerns that US production growth would "swamp" global oil demand. We further outlined reasons why, if anything, US production growth will need to grow by at least 2mn bpd over the next 18 to 24 months, if the oil market is to remain balanced. This holds true even if the OPEC agreement on production cuts expires in March 2018, as currently envisioned.

Since then, we have seen some improvement in market dynamics, including a series of large weekly draws in US petroleum inventory levels. The chart below shows that based on a 13-week moving average, the change in total "Big 3" petroleum stocks (crude oil, gasoline, distillates) is now showing the largest draw since at least 2006 and perhaps on record.

Source: EIA, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

If we look at the total level of the "Big 3" petroleum stocks, we can see that we are now lower than one year ago. Furthermore, if we continue at the current pace of weekly draws (+/-, 10mn bbls) we will reach the 5-year average by the end of September.

"BIG 3" PETROLEUM STOCKS (US EIA, Late July) ('000) (Actual) ( 5-Yr Avg) 2006 665000 2007 660453 2008 623140 2009 700374 529793 2010 721593 674112 2011 690597 679231 2012 689404 685022 2013 684845 697363 2014 683131 693914 2015 789636 707523 2016 882613 745926 2017 863200 780685

Naturally, the change in inventories from week to week fluctuates significantly and we may see an easing in the rate of change going forward. As such, reaching the 5-year average will take longer than two months, but the trajectory, taking into account global production dynamics, appears certain.

As many commentators and analysts have outlined, meaningful production growth below $50 per barrel is unlikely. Notably, we have already seen a flattening out in the Baker Hughes US oil rig count, a clear indication that at pricing levels below $50, sustained growth in total US oil production, despite all the concern, is unlikely. Yes, certain select shale companies with resources in more economically viable basins (such as the Permian) or regions could still grow production at between $40 and $50, but this growth would not be sufficient to boost overall US oil production.

Saudi Arabia can also not live with an oil price below $50, particularly as it moves ahead with its planned IPO of Saudi Aramco. As the market becomes more confident that a fairer trading range for oil prices is between $50 and $60 (and this assumes no supply disruptions), US energy companies able to generate positive returns at these price levels will become more attractive to investors. Although the shale industry as a whole will struggle to generate positive returns with oil below $50, as noted earlier, there are some companies with resources in specific basins (or counties within basins) that can generate significant returns at prices between $40 and $50. These companies will thrive in a world where the "normal" price range for oil prices settles at between $50 and $60 per barrel.

Some of the other long-term bearish narratives that have dampened sentiment towards the US shale industry include concerns over the long-term outlook for oil prices given the apparent unstoppable rise in Electric Vehicles (EVs). However, as we outlined in this prior article, these concerns are likely overblown, at least in the shorter to medium-term. Furthermore, as detailed in the above cited article, if the threat of a peak in global oil demand by the middle of the next decade becomes credible, then the much shorter lead-time of US shale may become a relative competitive strength for the industry. Quite simply, without long-term (10 years or more) certainty regarding the outlook for oil price, many larger global oil companies (including state-owned) may resist investing in new projects with long lead-times.

