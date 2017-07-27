Aimia's Senior Secured Note: 8.5% Yield With Assets Supporting 100% Recovery

Aimia can generate sufficient free cash flow to support the payback of the senior note even with some very pessimistic Gross Billing and Redemption assumptions.

*Please note, unless otherwise indicated, all financial figures and target price are stated in Canadian dollars.

Security Information

May 10, 2017 – Along with 1Q2017 earnings release, Aimia Inc. (OTCPK:GAPFF) announced that Air Canada [AC] would not renew their long-standing relationship with Aeroplan post contract expiry in June 2020. David Johnston, who was the acting CEO during Rupert Duchesne’s 4-month leave of absence, became CEO.

May 12, 2017 – S&P downgraded AIM’s Long-Term credit rating from BBB- to BB+.

June 8, 2017 – CFO, Tor Lonnum announced that he would depart on September 5, 2017. One of the Board members, Roman Doroniuk, would replace him on an interim basis.

June 14, 2017 – The Board suspends dividend payments on AIM’s common stock and three series of cumulative preferred shares. This suspension included the previously declared common stock dividend and the preferred share dividends, which became a future liability of AIM. Dividends on preferred shares are cumulative and thus will continue to accrue.

June 14, 2017 – 3 directors resigned from the Board, shrinking the size to 9 members.

Investment Thesis

AIM’s senior secured note presents a favourable risk/reward scenario with +8.5% YTM potential and a well-protected downside. The investment thesis is based on my view that:

Aimia can generate sufficient free cash flow to support the payback of the senior note even with some very pessimistic Gross Billing and Redemption assumptions, and Aimia’s asset can support 100% recovery of the senior note under a default scenario. Potential positive corporate update on finding an anchor redemption partner should quickly push the note back to par, boosting return potential.

Scenario Analysis

I examined three scenarios to estimate the base case, upside potential and downside risk of going long AIMCN 5.600 05/17/2019 senior note. I then assigned probabilities to each case and calculated the probability-weighted YTM. For all the YTM calculations, I used the ask price of $94.00 and adjusted for accrued interests since the last coupon payment date. Below is a quick summary of the three scenarios (YTM in brackets).

Base (8.60%) : under some very pessimistic assumptions, AIM should still have enough liquidity to service the interest payment and payback $250mm in principal. I assigned 95% probability to this scenario as the other two scenarios are very unlikely to happen.

: under some very pessimistic assumptions, AIM should still have enough liquidity to service the interest payment and payback $250mm in principal. I assigned 95% probability to this scenario as the other two scenarios are very unlikely to happen. Downside (3.62%) : the senior note should experience 100% recovery in liquidation due to its seniority as a secured creditor and a sizable asset pool of $1.0bn. However, the prolonged bankruptcy process is a drag on return. I assigned 2.5% probability to the downside scenario as I almost don’t see this happening at all.

: the senior note should experience 100% recovery in liquidation due to its seniority as a secured creditor and a sizable asset pool of $1.0bn. However, the prolonged bankruptcy process is a drag on return. I assigned 2.5% probability to the downside scenario as I almost don’t see this happening at all. Upside (10.46%): An early redemption and redemption premium would boost return, but the chance is tiny as AIM’s cost of debt is considerably higher than before. The only real chance at an early redemption is if AIM was to be acquired.

1. Base Scenario (P=95%)

The overall assumption of the base scenario for the Americas Coalitions segment (i.e. Aeroplan) is quite pessimistic with precipitous drops in Gross Billing and elevated redemption levels into FY2020 to simulate a drastic change in membership behaviour. More specifically:

Gross Billing drops 21% to $1,050.9mm in FY2019 from $1,326.8mm in FY2016.

Burn/Earn Ratio turns >100%, reaching 120% in FY2019.

COGS margin stays flat through FY2019 since the Air Canada contract is in place until 2H2020.

SG&A trends down from 17.4% in FY2016 to 13.5% in FY2019 to account for cost saving initiatives.

Capex (not shown in the table) is $55mm in FY2017 (management guided $50-60mm), and drops to $40mm in FY2018 and onward.

For other segments, Gross Billings trends downward but redemptions stay at normal levels. SG&A margin trends down to account for cost saving initiatives.

It’s worth mentioning that the above set of assumptions is an extreme negative case as the sellside generally assumes a small increase in Gross Billing and normal redemption levels in FY2017, and membership behaviour only starts to change in 2H2019, at a much milder speed than my forecast.

AIM should still have $407.6mm in cash at the end of 1Q-2019, this is more than enough to repay the $250mm in principal (AIM also has additional $100mm undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility).

2. Downside Scenario (P=2.5%)

In the downside scenario, I assumed even worse economics (64% gross billing decline over 3 years and burn/earn ratio hitting 140%) so that AIM wouldn't have enough liquidity on hand to pay back the $250mm principal on time. More specifically, AIM would only have $113.4mm cash on hand and $100mm left in its revolving credit facility, not enough to make a timely principal repayment. I assume this triggers default and creditors force AIM into liquidation.

For bankruptcy-related expenses, I assumed $30mm in bankruptcy-related fees and 15% haircut on AIM’s equity investments (including PLM) in a fire sale. After making the government whole, the revolving credit facility and the senior note (rank pari passu) show recovery of 100%. The margin of safety is also significant as there would be $354.1mm left after the secured debts are paid out.

Since AIM can alter the value of loyalty points, I assumed AIM to devalue the points enough to wipe out the redemption liabilities from its balance sheet entirely. More importantly, loyalty program members will have no claims on AIM’s asset since they are technically not creditors or investors of AIM.

The preferred share becomes the fulcrum security in this scenario, potentially making any restructuring attempts troublesome given the heavy retail ownership. However, this is not the point of this analysis.

The assumptions for the recovery value of AIM’s asset pool is shown below. All balance sheet items are at 1Q-2019, except for PLM Premier which is valued at fair market (discussed later). In short, liquid financial assets and equity investments make up most of the asset pool. There is very little recovery value for AIM’s long-term operating assets since it’s mostly intangible.

3. Upside Scenario (P=2.5%)

The upside scenario assumes early redemption on 2018-11-17. Although AIM has a history of redeeming secured notes before their maturity dates, it’s very unlikely to happen this time simply because AIM probably won’t be able to refinance the debt with the same coupon rate. The only chance of an early redemption is if AIM gets acquired and the change-of-control prevision kicks in.

Probability-Weighted YTM

Although return objective varies across the HY-focused funds, a probability-weighted YTM of 8.52% should make this credit a suitable investment target for quite a few HY PMs. More importantly, in the very unlikely bankruptcy scenario, the downside risk is well protected, which aligns with most credit funds’ capital preservation objective.

Valuation

Forecast Assumptions

Since the primary value driver of AIM is Aeroplan, I focus the assumption walk-through on the Americas Coalitions segment. The rest of the business segments are assumed to grow at 1-1.5% while maintaining COGS margin with SG&A margin trending down mildly to reflect management cost saving initiatives. The consolidated results are shown at the end of this section.

The operating assumptions for this valuation exercise leans on the conservative side. The forecast doesn’t assume a successful reformulation of the Aeroplan, which means Aeroplan will become a generic third-party frequent flier program of Air Canada, and the discounted airfares are no longer available to Aeroplan members. This translates to a jump in COGS margin starting in 2H2020. More specifically:

Gross Billing drops 20% to $1,058.5mm in FY2022 from $1,326.8mm in FY2016 as members are not incentivized to earn points given the real possibility of devaluation of loyalty points.

Burn/Earn Ratio turns >100%, reaching 107.5% in FY2020 reflecting elevated redemption level in the absence of anchor redemption partner.

COGS margin jumps 10% to 77% starting in 2H2020. The magnitude of this jump is debatable. While it’s easy to make a case for a bigger jump, the change in COGS margin also depends on the mix of the rewards. The general rule is that non-air rewards (e.g. gift cards) typically have much higher gross profit margin due to much lower cost, so if every member redeem only non-air rewards, AIM’s COGS margin will actually improve. This is not a hypothetical scenario – I believe as we approach FY2020, those proactive members who don’t have enough points for air rewards but fear their hard-earned loyalty point being devalued will opt for non-air rewards. While I don’t expect a COGS margin improvement, it should have at least some offsetting effect.

The overall SG&A expense trends down as management continues to execute on the cost saving initiatives.

Capex (not shown in the table) is $55mm in FY2017 (management guided $50-60mm), and drops to $40mm in FY2018 and onward (management guided another significant drop in capex post FY2017).

Between FY2016 to FY2022, on a consolidated basis, I forecast FCF to drop by 78.1% to $51.1mm and adjusted EBITDA to drop by 86.4% to mere $31.8mm. Both have significant impact on valuation. The change in working capital worsens primarily due to Redemption outpacing Gross Billing.

Fair Market Value of PLM Premier

PLM Premier is AIM’s most significant equity investment. It’s being carried at $83.9mm but the fair market value of this investment is much higher giving AIM some valuation support. In fact, 25% of the Total Asset Value (EV + Cash + Equity Investment) in the DCF valuation comes from PLM equity stake. I have considered 3 scenarios for PLM’s fair value below:

Upside – the upside scenario for PLM is a favourable liquidity event. Grupo Aeromexico SAB, the majority stakeholder, is reportedly looking to take the JV public in 2017 valuing the business at about US$1bn. This means that AIM’s 48.9% stake is worth CA$611.3mm at 1.25 FX rate.

– the upside scenario for PLM is a favourable liquidity event. Grupo Aeromexico SAB, the majority stakeholder, is reportedly looking to take the JV public in 2017 valuing the business at about US$1bn. This means that AIM’s 48.9% stake is worth CA$611.3mm at 1.25 FX rate. Base – the base scenario is the implied valuation of PLM when AIM made additional 20% equity participation in PLM in October 2012, valuing PLM at US$518mm. This translates to a valuation of CA$316.6mm for AIM’s 48.9% stake at 1.25 FX rate.

– the base scenario is the implied valuation of PLM when AIM made additional 20% equity participation in PLM in October 2012, valuing PLM at US$518mm. This translates to a valuation of CA$316.6mm for AIM’s 48.9% stake at 1.25 FX rate. Downside – I used a EBITDA multiple method to estimate the fair value of PLM in the downside scenario (all financial figures were reported in the year-end financial statement). PLM generated CA$55 EBITDA in FY2016, applying a 10.0x multiple and adjusting for $186.7mm long-term liabilities and $40.6mm in cash, AIM’s 48.9% stake is worth CA$197.5mm.

For both this valuation exercise and the bankruptcy payment waterfall, I used the base scenario valuation for PLM. Other equity investments are valued at 1.0x book value.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Forecasting Period – the DCF has 5 full years (FY2018-2022) and 1 stub-year (FY2017) forecasting period. For the stub-year, FCFF from 1Q-2017 is excluded because it’s historical.

– the DCF has 5 full years (FY2018-2022) and 1 stub-year (FY2017) forecasting period. For the stub-year, FCFF from 1Q-2017 is excluded because it’s historical. TGR – FCFF is assumed to shrink into perpetuity by 2% annually. Although it’s not common to assume a negative terminal growth rate, I think this is appropriate given the high level of uncertainty of AIM’s business model.

– FCFF is assumed to shrink into perpetuity by 2% annually. Although it’s not common to assume a negative terminal growth rate, I think this is appropriate given the high level of uncertainty of AIM’s business model. WACC – The 38% cost of equity comes from 6.0x equity beta. The cost of debt is the senior note’s YTM and the cost of prefs is the implied dividend yield, together translates to a WACC of 18.2%. The levered WACC appropriately reflect the risk level.

– The 38% cost of equity comes from 6.0x equity beta. The cost of debt is the senior note’s YTM and the cost of prefs is the implied dividend yield, together translates to a WACC of 18.2%. The levered WACC appropriately reflect the risk level. Valuation - the DCF generated an EV of $595.9mm, which is already enough to cover the value of the secured note and revolving credit. The Total Asset Value of $1,240.2 fully covers the prefs and provide some upside for the common shareholders.

Sum-Of-The-Part Valuation

I mapped out the segment EBITDA and applied some depressed multiples (vs. a historical range of 7-12.0x) to each respective segment. Similar to the DCF valuation, the SOTP valuation shows AIM’s total asset value (defined as EV + Cash + Equity Investment) in the range of $1,400mm, enough to support the financial obligations while providing upside for common shareholders.

Both the International Coalitions segment and the Corporate segment hold and receive distributions from equity investments. I excluded the distribution from their adjusted EBITDA to avoid double-counting the value of equity investments.

It’s interesting to note that at the end of FY2020, only a tiny portion of the Total Asset Value comes from EV, and 97% is cash and equity investments. With the suspension of dividends and ongoing Capex/Opex reduction, AIM is forecasted to build up a large cash position.

Risk Factors

Everything comes down to free cash flow, which is a function of Gross Billing, Redemption, Capex and Opex.

1. Failure to Find Anchor Redemption Partner(s)

No risk factor is too obvious to discuss. Without the discounted airplane tickets from Air Canada, Aeroplan loses a foundational part of its value proposition. Aeroplan members are less incentivized to accumulate points knowing that they won't be able to turn the points into inexpensive flights after 2020. Moreover, this chain reaction is going to negatively impact the decision-making of potential accumulation partners, making the task of putting Gross Billing back to a growth path more difficult.

However, the purchasing power of the 5m membership base and 1.2mm 2MM premium credit cardholder accounts is an attractive asset for new and existing redemption partners. Air Canada’s contract expiration doesn’t mean the end of Aeroplan, especially when Air Canada will still allow Aeroplan redemptions for seats. While I don’t currently forecast a successful replacement of anchor redemption partner, I think it’s more than likely that Aeroplan will sign up a competing airline or airlines before contract expiry.

2. Action Taken by Financial Card Partnerships

It’s important to remember that banks offer a suite of credit card options and they are incentivized to market the cards with the most attractive features. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume that TD, CIBC and AMEX will not throw heavy marketing budget behind the their Aeroplan-associated credit cards because they are rightfully anticipating weakening demand – why would anyone sign up or switch to a Aeroplan-associated credit card now? In addition, customers may change credit cards at the time of renewal, opting for a competing credit card. The net effect is a drop off in gross billing as the membership base gradually shrinks until AIM can successfully reformulate Aeroplan.

TD, CIBC and AMEX together account for 36% of the Gross Billing in FY2016, a major source of cash inflow for AIM. On the latest earnings conference call, both TD and CIBC said amid the Air Canada non-renewal news, it’s business as usual going forward, additionally Air Canada will allow Aeroplan redemptions for seats after contract expiry (but without discounted airfares unless AIM can obtain some sort of volume discount). So far as the financial card partners are concerned, Aeroplan-associated credit cards are here to stay.

Nonetheless, from the secured creditor’s perspective, AIM’s senior note should be able to sustain a significant drop in gross billing as demonstrated in the downside scenario in the “Your Recommendation” section.

3. Sainsbury’s Contract Renewal

Sainsbury’s is an anchor accumulation partner of AIM’s International Coalitions segment, accounting for 17% of AIM’s gross billing in FY2016. AIM is currently in a 7-year contract with Sainsbury’s, expiring in February 2019. Should Sainsbury’s choose not to renew, it’s going to be another big blow to AIM business model, but more importantly, the timing of the potential non-renewal news is unfortunate. The renewal negotiation will likely start in mid-2018, almost a year from the senior note maturity. Non-renewal decision from two anchor accumulation partners is going to severely impact the gross billing and FCF outlook of AIM.

The last contract renewal back in February 2012 was noted as a win-win. The use of AIM’s Nectar UK loyalty coalition program is a key differentiator for Sainsbury’s in the ultra-competitive UK grocery market. While the management is reluctant to provide any comment on contract negotiation, I believe renewal is the likely outcome.

Conclusion

Aimia's business model and financial outlook have been called into question since the Air Canada non-renewal news. The market is rightfully pricing in a dramatic change in members base behaviour that should lead to a significant reduction in free cash flow. However, a scenario-based analysis shows that AIMCN 5.600 05/17/2019 Senior Note provides a positively skewed risk/reward opportunity with sufficient upside potential and well-capped downside risk.

From the valuation perspective, both the DCF and the SOTP analysis show that AIM has enough total asset value (defined as EV + Cash + Equity Investments) to support its long-term financial obligations, including the senior note due to its seniority as a secured creditor.

While some major risk factors are present, ultimately, the purchasing power of Aeroplan's member base will attract one or more anchor redemption partners to protect the value proposition of Aeroplan. Therefore, I recommend going long AIMCN 5.600 05/17/2019 Senior Note.

Appendix

Business Description

Aimia has two primary business activities – (1) managing coalition loyalty programs and (2) providing loyalty service and customer data analytics solutions. AIM has 3 operating segments and 1 corporate segment:

Americas Coalitions: owns and operates the Aeroplan program in Canada and Canadian non-platform-based loyalty services business.

owns and operates the Aeroplan program in Canada and Canadian non-platform-based loyalty services business. International Coalitions: owns and operates Nectar (U.K.) and Air Miles Middle East (UAE, Qatar and Bahrain). This segment also includes data analytics services to retailers and their suppliers.

owns and operates Nectar (U.K.) and Air Miles Middle East (UAE, Qatar and Bahrain). This segment also includes data analytics services to retailers and their suppliers. Global Loyalty Solution : Aimia provides clients with end-to-end loyalty solutions such as loyalty strategy, program design, implementation, campaign analytics and rewards fulfillment.

: Aimia provides clients with end-to-end loyalty solutions such as loyalty strategy, program design, implementation, campaign analytics and rewards fulfillment. Corporate and Other: holds stakes in coalition loyalty joint ventures such as Club Premier and other minority stakes such as Think Big, AirAsia and Tune Group's loyalty program.

Loyalty Program Accounting & Cash Flow

Accumulation Redemption Description Aeroplan members purchase products or services from Accumulation Partners. Accumulation Partners purchase Loyalty Units from AIM. Aeroplan members redeem Loyalty Units for rewards. AIM purchases rewards and gives them to members. Accounting The dollar value of Loyalty Units purchased by Accumulation Partners are called “Gross Billing.” Gross Billing is recorded as deferred revenue on the Balance Sheet. The value of the rewards is recognized as revenue. The matching cost of rewards are recognized as COGS. AIM earns the spread of the value and the cost of the rewards. AIM sources rewards at much cheaper prices due to special contracts in place or volume discount. Cash Flow Cash In Cash Out

Loyalty Program Explained with An Example

As shown in the above table, there are two primary activities that make up the coalition loyalty business: (1) the sale of Loyalty Units to Accumulation Partners and (2) delivering rewards to members through the purchase of rewards from Redemption Partners. An example clarifies the business model further.

Aimia has an established relationship with CIBC as an Accumulation Partner and Air Canada as a Redemption Partner. This means when Samantha, a CIBC Aeroplan infinite cardholder and a member of the Aeroplan program swipes her CIBC credit card, CIBC is going to purchase Loyalty Units on behalf of Samantha from Aimia. Aimia receives the payment (called Gross Billings) from CIBC and put some Loyalty Units in Samantha's Aeroplan account. This creates a liability (i.e. Deferred Revenue) for Aimia because Samantha could redeem her Loyalty Units for products or services in the future.

After a couple of years, Samantha has accumulated a large amount of Loyalty Units and wants to redeem them for a plane ticket to Iceland. Aimia then must purchase a plane ticket from Air Canada on behalf of Samantha. It's at this stage Aimia can discharge the liability and recognize the revenue. Aimia's revenue is recognized based on redemptions by members as opposed to the issuance of Loyalty Units to members by the Accumulation Partner. At the same time, Aimia incurs an expense equal to the cost of the reward (an airplane ticket in this example).

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAPFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own this secured debt.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.