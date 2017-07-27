Data Download: Massive Inventory Draws Setting The Stage For $60 Oil

Every week after the EIA releases their Weekly Petroleum Status Report I download the updated files, consolidate them, and ultimately link them to a simple excel dashboard file which you can download for free at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. Open it up to follow along below, then let's discuss it in the comments section below. For a methodology review take a look the intro "Data Download".

Headline: Primary Oil Stocks Decrease 45.1 Million Barrels over last 4 weeks

Primary Oil Stocks (Crude+Gasoline+Distillate+Jet Fuel) fell 9.1M bbls last week marking the fourth week in a row we have seen draws in the 10M bbl/week range. Total draws over the last 4 weeks have been 45.1M bbls for a 4 week average of 11.3M bbls/week. Those are huge draws, and it's not a one off caused by a storm, so we really have to start taking this new trend seriously. For reference, we have been slowly drawing down stocks after peaking back in February at a respectable but modest pace of about 3M bbls/week. So what changed over the last 4 weeks that caused the inventory burn rate to nearly quadruple? Comparing the last 4 weeks to the 4 weeks prior we can see that consumption was up, imports were down, and there was a ~10M bbl total reduction in the always mysterious "Weekly U.S. Unaccounted for Crude Oil".

Glut Analysis:

If we stretch out our chart back to 2012 we can see that from 2012-2014 we can see that Primary Oil stocks were fairly stable over that 3 year period averaging about 1.415B barrels while the price of oil (USO) averaged about $95. By the end of 2014 inventories were surging and the price of oil was collapsing. Since then, a strong seasonal pattern has emerged with large builds ~November-April and draws from ~May-October. The 2015 draw season was more of a straight line, but at least it broke the build cycle. 2016 had a respectable 63M bbl draw over the summer, but was followed by even larger stock builds peaking in February 2017. The 2017 draw, already at 103M bbls started earlier and is at roughly double the rate (4.5M bbl/week) of the 2016 summer draw. I do not expect the 10M bbl/week pace to continue indefinitely, but even assuming we average ~4.5M bbls/week through October that would leave us at about 1.520B bbls. If the size of the glut was 250M bbls back in February, we could be roughly 2/3 of the way through the glut this fall. Of course then we would be upon the build season, but it is getting easier by the week to imagine US inventories normalizing by the end of 2018.

Price:

Without a doubt the last 4 weeks have given us the most bullish stretch of inventory data we have seen in the last 3 years and the price of crude has risen from about $43 to nearly $49 as I write this. Still, this is well under the low-mid $50's we saw earlier this year when petroleum stocks were at record highs, so I don't think the market has yet fully priced in the 45M bbl stock draws we have seen over the last 4 weeks, or the possibility that we end October with just a little over 1.5B bbls of primary oil stocks. If current inventory trends continue (a very big if) I think we hit $50 very quickly and could set up to make a run at $60 by the end of the year. Of course, if we get a huge builds over the next few weeks all bets are off.

OPEC Cuts:

The number I have been looking for since ~March was about 2.6M bbls/d from OPEC and in the last 6 weeks we have actually seen that number 3 times though the average was 2.9M bbls/d. Still not impressive but clearly better than they were doing earlier this year and now Saudi Arabia is making noise about cutting exports further. As with everything OPEC, I'll believe it when I see it (still not a believer in those January "cuts"). Given their historic performance my expectations are low but I will certainly be looking for it, in 3-4 months of course.

Gut Feeling:

Four weeks of massive draws have rescued oil from dropping below $40 and brought it to the brink of breaking through $50 again. All of this without hurricanes, the collapse of Venezuela, or any real action from OPEC. I don't expect the 10M bbl/week pace to continue, but just penciling out the inflows and outflows it isn't hard to see how we see weekly draws average 4-5M bbl/week from here through the end of October, or even more if OPEC actually managed to reduce US imports by another 100-200k bbl/d. We aren't there yet, and of course there is still great uncertainty but I am starting to see a feasible scenario for oil to make a run at $60 by the end of 2017 if inventories continue to burn down as expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.