Sirius XM Posts Strong Results - Raises Guidance

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) produced strong results in the second quarter and raised 2017 full year guidance for most of its key metrics:

Self-pay net subscriber additions to approximately 1.4 million, up from ~1.4 million.

Revenue of approximately $5.375 billion, up from ~$5.3 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.05 billion, up from ~$2.025.

Free cash flow guidance of ~$1.5 billion remained unchanged. What follows are some brief observations about the results and the conference call. A more in-depth look will be provided once the company releases its 10-Q.

Subscriber Growth

The solid total subscriber growth of 445,000 net adds was driven by a 466,000 increase in self-pay subs, somewhat offset by a decline in the paid-promotional trial category. The biggest contributor to that growth was a decline in self-pay monthly churn to 1.7%, the lowest level since Q1 of 2014. During the conference call, CFO David Frear noted that the improved churn was due to a variety of factors, although there was no single factor driving the performance. He also reiterated that the company still believes that the range will continue to remain in the 1.8%-2.0% range, with the occasional quarterly figure slightly outside that range.

The trial funnel remains large despite the slowdown in new vehicle sales, aided by an increase in the new car penetration rate to 76%. Total trial starts in the quarter were 5.5 million. The company ended the quarter with a record 9.2 million trials in the funnel.

Revenue

The revenue came in at a record of nearly $1.35 billion for the quarter, up 9% from the prior year. The growth was driven by a 5% increase in the number of subs and a 3% increase in ARPU to a record $13.22. Sequentially, total revenue climbed 4.1%, with subscriber revenue climbing just over 3%. Advertising revenue and "Other" revenue (mostly the fees collected for royalty payments) both showed solid gains.

Pandora Investment

The investment in Pandora Media (P) was discussed by CEO Jim Meyer, who positioned the investment as a way to get an inside look at the business model, especially the free, or ad-supported, side of the business. Whether or not there would be cross-selling opportunities in the future remained to be seen.

Summary

Meyer positioned the results as a "truly outstanding quarter," and the initial market reaction agrees with the shares climbing above $5.80 in early trading.

