Verizon Follows Suit, Delivers A Strong Quarter

Telecom might finally get a nod from the Street after what has been a tough year for the sector.

On the comparison against AT&T, Verizon has been winning more customers over, but the impact to financials has been mixed so far.

After AT&T's (T) beat yesterday, Verizon (VZ) delivered its own solid 2Q17, following a mediocre start to the year. Revenues of $30.5 billion were flat YOY, including two percentage point tailwind from acquisitions (the best comp since 1Q16), and exceeded expectations of $29.9 billion. EPS of $0.96 was up two cents YOY and met consensus estimates.

Credit: Ars Technica

A review of Verizon's results

As the table that I have compiled below suggests, on the YOY comparison, a 40-bp improvement in gross margin played a key role in allowing Verizon to drive the modest EPS growth. Adjusted for severance charges and other items, non-GAAP opex was a bit higher, but op margins remained consistent YOY. A better non-GAAP tax rate helped to drive further upside to earnings.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

It is impossible to talk about Verizon without comparing it with its main peer. On the "2Q17 telecom giant face off", I was impressed to see Big Red deliver significantly better metrics on the wireless side of the business, more so than AT&T did yesterday. Postpaid churn dropped from an all-time high of 1.15% in 1Q17 to the lowest level in the past six quarters at least, now at 0.94% vs. AT&T's 1.01%. In similar fashion, Verizon's postpaid net adds shot up from a net loss of -307,000 users last quarter to a gain of +614,000, flat YOY. The sequential improvement is certainly more pronounced than AT&T had reported earlier this week.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Despite the solid metrics and a YOY increase of 1.3 million retail wireless connections, Verizon's -2% drop in wireless service revenues (vs. AT&T's flat) suggests that pricing might have taken a back seat in 2Q17 in favor of user base growth. It looks like the effect of the company's launch of Unlimited has started to be felt in the form of more customers and some headwinds to top-line, but apparently with little impact to profitability.

On the stock

I am impressed to see Verizon post such strong operating metrics this quarter, particularly in the ever-competitive wireless space. I believe these results will make VZ shareholders breathe a long-awaited sigh of relief. If I once considered VZ a riskier bet because of its deteriorating mobile subscriber numbers, I am less concerned about it today.

T PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

However, I continue to have a slight preference for T in the U.S. telecom space. For one, I see the Dallas-based company better positioned to sustain its dividend policy in the future without stressing its balance sheet too much. I also like AT&T's inorganic growth strategy, which is better suited to fight what seems to be a very slow-moving, mature telecom business.

On price, both VZ and T trade at enticing forward P/E multiples that fall between 12.5x and 13.5x (see above). At these levels and considering the much better results that we have seen this week, telecom might finally get a nod from the Street after what has been a tough year for the sector.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.