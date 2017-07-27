Biohaven Pivots To Take A Shot At Migraine

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) is a $930 million market cap company focused on development of early and late-stage product candidates targeting a diverse set of neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Company candidates are based on two mechanistic platforms, antagonism of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) and glutamate neurotransmission modulators. BHVN's lead glutamate modulator candidate trigriluzole is being developed for spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) and other ataxias. A second glutamate modulation candidate, BHV-0223, is being developed for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The company is also in early stage development of candidate BVH-5000, an NMDA receptor antagonist, for Rett syndrome and other neurological disorders. Biohaven's lead CGRP receptor antagonist candidate is rimegepant, currently in pivotal phase 3 development for acute treatment of migraine. The company is also in early stage development for candidate BVH-3500 for migraine. Below is the pipeline diagram from the Biohaven website:

BHVN received orphan drug designation and fast track designation from the FDA for trigriluzole (BHV-4157) in SCA. Phase 2/3 clinical trial in SCA consisting of 180 patients was initiated in December 2016, fully enrolled on May 31, 2017, and expects to report topline results in early 2018. SCA is a rare neurodegenerative debilitating disorder estimated to affect 22,000 people in the U.S. The company cites an unmet need in the treatment of the disorder, and expects to submit an NDA to the FDA in early 2018. Movement disorders and ataxias have a global estimated treatment market of $23.4 billion dollars in 2017.

BHV-0223 (formulation of riluzole), administered as an orally dissolving tablet, is also being developed for the treatment of ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, typically presenting patients with painless muscle weakness, trouble swallowing, and muscle atrophy that ultimately progresses to paralysis and death. It affects about 20,000 people in the U.S. BHVN received orphan drug designation from the FDA for BHV-0223 in ALS. The company plans to initiate a bioequivalence study of BHV-0223 in the 2H 2017. Its proposed mechanism of advantage that it is absorbed through the oral mucosa, rather than through the gastrointestinal system. By eliminating the negative food effect associated with riluzole, bypassing first-pass metabolism, delivering effective doses of the drug at lower concentrations, and allowing sublingual absorption in patients who experience difficulty swallowing, BHV-0223 can reduce or eliminate the need for multi-daily fasting between administrations. ALS has undergone few FDA treatment approvals in the past 20 years, with only one, radicava, cited very recently. Its price tag is $150,000 per year. Before this development, the market for ALS was shrinking (negative 10% CAGR) and estimated at less than $100 million per year. However, label expansion opportunities are attractive.

BHV-5000 and lanicemine, product candidates in the company’s glutamate modulation platform, are in-licensed from AstraZeneca (AZN). BHV-5000, a novel NMDA receptor antagonist, recently obtained FDA orphan drug designation for treatment of Rett syndrome. This designation ensures seven years of market exclusivity and $2 million cost savings when applying for marketing approval. Rett syndrome is a rare and severe genetic disorder, with neurophysiological symptoms first detected in young girls between one and two years of age. It is a progressive disease characterized by global impairment of motor function, loss of acquired cognitive skills (such as language and purposeful hand movement) and episodes of respiratory suppression. Rett syndrome affects approximately 15,000 individuals in the United States, with 1 in about 10,000 births being affected. No approved drug therapies for Rett syndrome are currently available, though gene therapy candidates are currently under development (and are yielding promising results). Patient care is supportive in nature. The company will initiate a phase 1 pharmacokinetic trial with BHV-5000 in 2H 2017. BHV-5000 development is expected to examine label expansion into several other neuropsychiatric indications.

Interestingly, BHVN has also secured rights from Rutgers to examine impacts of oncogenetic roles of genes encoding glutamate receptors in cancer therapy.

Much academic and clinical research has implicated CGRP in migraine, resulting in elucidation of migraine pathology. Intellectual property rights related to rimegepant and BHV-3500, CGRP receptor antagonist candidates, are in-licensed from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). Based on 10 years of best-in-class chemical profile research at BMS, rimegepant was selected as lead CGRP antagonist compound. BHVN has initiated at least one of it's two phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate rimegepant for treatment of migraine. Top-line results are expected in 1Q 2018. Migraine drugs are getting more effective as this competitive space narrows, and are known to be expensive, with some reports indicating costs of $8500. BVH-3500 is covered by five families of U.S. patents and select foreign patents, with FDA IND submission slated for 2H 2017. It is estimated that at least 38 million Americans suffer from migraines, with potential annual market for its treatment in seven developed nations topping $6 billion in 2021.

BHVN completed an initial public offering in Q1 2017, having raised more than $176 million at $17 per share. Cash position as of end 1Q 2017 was $52 million. Net loss for Q1 2017 was reported at $23 million. With phase 3 studies starting on several fronts, its research and development expenses would be expected to rise over the next year by a large amount. Still, with an estimated $210 million in cash, the company should be able to burn through its phase 3 readouts with time to generate a manufacturing strategy through early 2019.

Strong Bio recommends a watchlist space for BHVN. Biotech stocks often (but not always) swoon into late phase 3 readouts before riding an upward wave. If the stock can be purchased at a discount to current prices (under $20 per share), given the large market potential, the reward to risk ratio seems attractive. With several pivotal trials moving forward, some lack of diversification risks are ameliorated. Moreover, the approach of knocking out rare diseases prior to engaging larger market indications is working for emerging biotechnology and drug companies in multiple sectors. 4 analyst consensus is at $30.25.

Risks for the company include, but are not limited to, FDA approval, large scale manufacturing obstacles or delays, and adverse affect severity. Moreover, Rett syndrome and many other rare diseases are often prime candidates for gene therapy competitors, lending risk for capturing these market spaces. Still, short-term treatment options will be needed as these patients are identified and given proper gene therapy, and some allelic heterogeneities might preclude rare mutations to be suitable for gene therapy. The migraine market space is large, but competition is burgeoning as new candidates are generating novel mechanisms of actions and better efficacy. Given the higher costs of newest generation drugs for ALS and migraine, there are niches for fairly priced competitors. Big picture risks, such as downward drug cost adjustments over time, are becoming a factor for drugmakers as well, as markets for drugs are under pressure for price controls, and taking this trend into account, BHVN may be forced to cut premiums to compete in its high dollar market targets.

