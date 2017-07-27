AstraZeneca: Pipeline Woes

Today, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that one of its late-stage trials had failed to improve patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This was a huge blow for the company as it attempted to make a huge impact in the immunotherapy space against its major rivals. The trial failure is on the back of weak sales for one of its most popular cholesterol drugs, Crestor, which is facing stiff competition from generics. A takeout bid from Pfizer (PFE) for $117 billion would have been a good idea to entertain given the problems that AstraZeneca has been facing. Shares of AstraZeneca had fallen by as much as 15% pre-market to $28.67 per share on the news.

Phase 3 Trial Failure

The phase 3 clinical study in question was known as the MYSTIC Study. It recruited a total of 1,118 patients with newly diagnosed NSCLC. Patients in the study received either AstraZeneca's combination treatment Durvalumab (marketed as IMFINZI) along with its CTLA-4 drug tremelimumab, or chemotherapy (carboplatin/paclitaxel). The primary endpoint of the study was looking for progression-free survival (PFS) or the rate at which the cancer did not progress with treatment. Another primary endpoint was looking at overall survival (OS) but that endpoint won't be explored until further results are out in the 1st half of 2018. Being that IMFINZI is a PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor patients recruited in the trial had to have tumors that expressed at least 25% or more PD-L1 cancerous cells. The final result was that AstraZeneca's drug IMFINZI in combination with tremelimumab was not effective in improving PFS compared chemotherapy. That led to the stock to tumble as much as 15% pre-market. In addition, the company also tested IMFINZI as a stand alone therapy against chemotherapy. That did not produce statistically significant results either. In my opinion, the combo treatment was likely to fail from the get go. The reason I say that is because AstraZeneca's CTLA-4 drug tremelimumab failed a solo study in patients with mesothelioma. This drug failed to improve overall survival for these patients who had already been treated with prior drug therapies. What could save the MYSTIC trial now? That highly depends on the OS data that is expected to roll out next year. If that is positive, then the trial might redeem itself. Although, considering that the PFS rate was not improved I wouldn't count on good results when the OS data is released.

In The Deep End

AstraZeneca really needed a win in the lung cancer study. It could have at least either been on par or improved over other immunotherapy treatments from competitors. The truth is that I feel that AstraZeneca has been lagging with respect to its pipeline. It continues to face a major issue with respect to one of its major drugs Crestor. That is because Crestor has been an amazing drug to say the least. In 2015 it had been prescribed to more than 20 million patients in the United states. That made it the second-highest brand-name prescribed drug in the United States. It was responsible for netting the company $5 billion of its $23.6 billion product sales produced in 2015. It was amazing, the struggle now with Crestor is real. That is because in 2016, a generic version of the drug was approved. The cost for Crestor was around $260 at that time, and with the generic coming to market analysts saw a drop in price for the brand-name drug by as much as 90%. That's a huge cut to a very popular selling cholesterol drug. Since then AstraZeneca's revenue has been falling. In the first half of the year the company's revenue has declined by 11% to $10.5 billion. The huge blow of a generic version of Crestor being marketed is a large reason for the dramatic drop in the company's revenue.

Market Loss

It is a real shame that AstraZeneca did not meet on the primary endpoint of PFS for the MYSTIC study. That is because analysts were giving the combination treatment some nice numbers. Analysts at Jefferies were expecting both IMFINZI and tremelimumab to generate sales of $5.1 billion in peak sales from a successful MYSTIC study. In my opinion, this is a huge loss for AstraZeneca that desperately needed to make its mark known in the immunotherapy space. The failure of the MYSTIC study is a huge win for Merck (MRK). That is because Merck's KEYTRUDA (checkpoint inhibitor) in combination with chemotherapy is already approved by the FDA to treat these newly diagnosed NSCLC patients. Bristol-Myers (BMY) on the other hand did not benefit from AstraZeneca's results. That's because Bristol-Myers is also testing a combination of its immunotherapy drugs for the NSCLC indication. Investors got the notion that the failure of AstraZeneca's immunotherapy drugs, could possibly lead to a failure of Bristol-Myer's drugs. Bristol-Myers is testing Opdivo, and Yervoy in a combination study with lung cancer patients. This issue could be tracked back to January of 2017 where Bristol-Myers indicated that it would not seek accelerated approval for its lung cancer combination treatment. That news along with AstraZeneca's trail failure seems to have spooked investors.

Looking Back

It seems that the CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, should think about a lost opportunity to be acquired by Pfizer. At that time Soriot rejected a $117 billion takeover bid from Pfizer. The reason for the rejection was that he stated that AstraZeneca's pipeline was strong enough to make it on its own. With the failure of IMFINZI, failure of tremelimumab, and declining Crestor sales that deal offered by Pfizer doesn't look so bad now. In my opinion, the CEO should have entertained the idea a little more and been more realistic. I understand the need to be a strong standalone company, but that is now a costly mistake. One in which AstraZeneca is paying for dearly. The AstraZeneca stock is now trading near its 52-week low range of $25.55 per share. The only hope for the company now would be the deal established between it and Merck. That is one where they both agreed to collaborate on a PARP inhibitor drug named Lynparza against many different cancer targets. AstraZeneca has already received an upfront payment of $1.6 billion for Merck to obtain rights for the drug. AstraZeneca can even earn a potential of $8.5 billion pending positive conditions from the partnership being met. Merck hopes to use its PD-L1 drug KEYTRUDA in combination with Lynparza to generate improved results in various cancer types.

Risks

The biggest risk is that the overall survival results in the MYSTIC study could come out positive. That could likely lead to a higher stock price. Although, as I have stated before not meeting the PFS rate does not bode well for the OS rate. Another risk would be that Crestor sales could increase or stay close to being flat, so that might temporarily pop the stock but that is not a high likelihood. The final risk would be positive results in various combination studies of KEYTRUDA and Lynparza in different types of cancer. That would be a major risk to consider of the stock possibly reversing higher.

Conclusion

I feel that the phase 3 results do not make the case to buy AstraZeneca as it currently stands. I don't see a positive outlook for IMFINZI, nor the company's CTLA-4 drug tremelimumab. Both have shown the lack of follow through in late-stage clinical trials like Opdivo and KEYTRUDA have shown. Declining sales of Crestor will also continue to push revenue lower each quarter. That remains a large problem, one that AstraZeneca must solve. Hopefully, the combination treatments from AstraZeneca and Merck can help the company redeem itself. The issue is that such combination treatments have not yet been initiated. That means successful results in these studies won't be seen for many years.

