Altria Does It Again

Altria (MO) once again showed its strength: Generating nice earnings growth in an industry that faces declining customer numbers. The company remains a great pick for those seeking income as well as for those seeking total returns.

Altria's second quarter results were relatively in line with what analysts had expected, the company grew its revenues by four percent and its earnings per share by five percent.

The company's main segment are its smokeable products, which provide the majority of Altria's revenues as well as its earnings. During the most recent quarter smokeable products continued to perform well:

Revenues grew by a little more than three percent, mainly due to price increases: The company is able to offset lower smoking rates by increasing the price per each cigarette Altria sells, which allows for some revenue growth even though the market volume is declining (Altria's smokeable product shipments dropped 2.7% year over year).

At the same time the higher price per cigarette helps boost Altria's margins, since production costs and operating expenses do not increase -- the price increase per cigarette drops down to the company's bottom line. That's why Altria was able to grow its operating earnings by 6.4% year over year, twice the growth rate of its revenues.

Altria's smokeless products, which produce about one tenth of the revenues of its smokeable products, performed well during the second quarter, too: Revenues grew eight percent, operating income grew ten percent -- showcasing the positive impact of better operating leverage. Altria's net earnings were impacted by changes in its tax rate and one time items from the SABMiller/AB InBev (BUD) merger, but one positive is that Altria is shrinking its share count again:

MO Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's share count has declined over the last few years (by about 12 million annually), but Altria has accelerated its repurchases recently: During the second quarter alone the company bought back $1.1 billion worth of shares, meaning a reduction of 14 million shares -- these repurchases from the second quarter alone are higher than the annual net repurchase rate of the last few years.

Since Altria has increased its buyback authorization by another $1 billion, it looks like the company will continue to reduce its share count at an above average pace in the foreseeable future, which should bring a nice boost to Altria's earnings per share growth.

Since Altria has reiterated its 2017 guidance for $3.29 (midpoint) in earnings per share, which would mean a growth rate of 8.5% year over year -- for a mature company like Altria that is a very solid growth rate, that also should result in another sizable dividend increase later this year (likely to be announced in August).

Even before the upcoming dividend increase Altria offers some attractive income to its owners though, with its dividend yielding 3.4%, which is a 150 base point bonus over the broad market's yield.

Takeaway

The combination of strong earnings per share growth and a nice dividend, which will be increased in the foreseeable future, provides strong total return potential: As long as Altria's valuation doesn't change much, investors can expect a total return in the low double digits going forward.

As Altria is able to generate strong growth rates even though the number of its customers is declining, the outlook is not bad at all. Possible catalysts, like a tax rate cut or a merger with Philip Morris (PM), as well as the upcoming introduction of iQOS, round up the positive picture.

