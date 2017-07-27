MasterCard: Why Own Anything Else?

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) is out with earnings this morning and the Street is reacting with some volatility. Recall that this is a name that I have told you I wish I bought five years ago. In fact, I feel like every three months I am seriously considering the name, but never get in, as I keep waiting for the pullback that never happens. Here we are now up 25% this year alone. In fact you can go back and read where I discussed my remorse over failing to buy this one, and I feel that way again and again. Of course, I can however only own so many names without becoming my own mutual fund, as I always say. But this is one that haunts me. Regardless, this column isn’t about me, it’s about the stock and the company’s performance.

Right now, the stock is at 52-week high (shocking, right?). MasterCard is up about 45% from where I recommended it at $90 a share. It definitely is trading at a premium valuation, at 35 times the trailing twelve months’ earnings, but with the exceptional growth the name is showing, the valuation is justified. What do I mean?

Well, once again the company delivered a strong report. The results indicate that the company will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $3.05 billion, a 13.4% increase over Q2 2016. This was primarily due to a 9% jump in gross dollar volume and an 17% increase in transactions to approximately 16.0 billion. This growth is pretty sizable growth for a long-standing company like MasterCard. So, once again revenues were up nicely and managed to beat expectations very slightly by $80 million. That is a win for those holding the name.

But what about earnings? Well these are driven by revenues and expenses as we all know. We just saw that revenues were solid. That said, expenses grew year over year versus last year by 7%, but if we adjust for the 6% impact from acquisitions and a 4% hit from currency related issues, we see that expenses were up 17% on an adjusted basis. While I hate to see rising expenses, given that revenues were up almost 13%, it is acceptable. That is, we can absorb the rise in expenses and still see a bump in earnings.

Total operating expenses were $1.4 billion for several reasons, and when we adjust for special items were just under $1.5 billion on a constant dollar basis. The increase was primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as higher promotional spending and of course acquisition related integration expenses. All of this led to operating income increasing 20% as reported. Operating margins were a strong 54.1%, up from last year's 51.2%. Truly impressive.

Factoring in the growth in revenues and the expenses of the company, it reported net income of $1.2 billion, an increase of 20% as reported. Once again, adjusting to a constant currency basis, net income actually was up 12% year-over-year. This translated to earnings per share of $1.10, up from $0.96 last year. Further this beat estimates by a strong $0.06. All in all, it was a strong quarter and the only issues with the quarter was that rise in expenses in my estimation, which really didn't weigh.

In addition to solid results the company continues to be shareholder-friendly. During Q2 2017, MasterCard bought back 8 million shares for approximately $931 million. Here in the present Q3 2017, the company has bought back another 1.8 million shares at a cost of approximately $226 million (through 7/24/17). There is still another $2.9 billion remaining under the current repurchase program authorization. Finally, I will always reiterate that my only problem with the company is its weak dividend. The company did make a move to raise its dividend, and now pays an $0.88 annual dividend, $0.22 quarterly. This only translates to a 0.67% yield. You can do better! While a dividend is shareholder-friendly, its low right now, in part due to the growth of the stock, but I do expect this dividend to grow in the coming years. I remain bullish. All things considered, why own anything else?

