AB InBev: Offering A Stock Dividend Would Be A Brilliant Move

If 50% of the shareholders would opt to receive its dividend in stock, the net debt would decrease by in excess of $4B per year.

The majority of the free cash flow is spent on dividends rather than debt reduction - a stock dividend policy might be a really good idea.

Introduction

BUD data by YCharts

AB InBev (BUD) is now without any doubt the largest beer brewer in the world after having acquired Anheuser-Busch in 2008 and SAB Miller last year. AB Inbev has a management which is specialized in M&A and cutting costs and that’s why BUD is able to get away with excessive amounts of debt on its balance sheet and a very high net debt/EBITDA ratio which would make most investors uncomfortable, if they didn’t fully trust the company’s management.

The second quarter: more beer, more dollars

In the second quarter of 2017, AB InBev (hereafter ‘BUD’ or ‘ABI’ for simplicity’s sake) was able to increase its revenue by 5% to $14.2B thanks to a 1% increase in the total amount of beer and other alcoholic products to almost 158 million hectoliters (15.8 billion liters). Not everyone agreed with ABI’s acquisition of Grupo Modelo to add the iconic Corona brand to its portfolio, but that specific brand performed really strong during the quarter with a global growth of 16.6% and a stunning 26.2% revenue increase outside of Mexico.

Source: company presentation

I already mentioned in the introduction ABI’s management are very experienced cost-cutters and the synergy advantages of the acquisition of SABMiller are starting to kick in. Even though the revenue increased by ‘just’ 5%, the EBITDA increased by almost 12% despite the continuous issues on the Brazilian beer market. If one would exclude the performance of ABI’s Brazilian unit from the equation, the EBITDA would have increased by well over 16%.

Source: financial statements

But let’s talk some numbers, and zoom in on the H1 performance as a whole. I won’t compare BUD’s performance in the first half of this year with last year’s performance, as this wouldn’t be fair considering SABMiller’s sales weren’t fully included in the first six months of last year.

The total revenue came in at $27.1B (after a clear acceleration of the revenue growth in Q2!) resulting in an operating profit of $8.06B and $7.77B after taking an additional $288M in restructuring expenses into account. As the SABMiller acquisition was predominantly funded with (cheap) debt, the net interest expenses increased to $3.1B coming from less than $2B in H1 2016. Despite all this, the company’s bottom line showed a net income of $3.6B or $1.48 per share. That's a pretty good result considering the beer sales should pick up in the current quarter, benefiting from the summer season on the Northern Hemisphere.

Source: financial results

But of course, as BUD is now a company with high leverage ratio’s (see later), it’s extremely important to convert the net income into free cash flow as well. After all, you need hard dollars to repay your debt.

The operating income in the first half of the year was $9.98B and after deducting the interest expenses and tax expenses, the adjusted operating cash flow came in at $6.41B. Considering the total level of capital expenditures was just $1.72B, AB InBev generated an adjusted free cash flow of approximately $4.7B in the first half of the year, which is approximately 30% higher than its net income.

The evolution of the company’s net debt

The billions of free cash flow are definitely very welcome, but unfortunately this won’t be sufficient to have a meaningful impact on the company’s net debt reduction (yet). Even though I’m pleased to read the company’s management is prioritizing deleveraging the balance sheet, which is more important than dividend growth, we can’t ignore the current cash outflow related to the dividend payments.

Last year, AB InBev paid a dividend of 3.60 EUR per share, and if I assume it will be slightly hiked to 3.65 EUR, the dollar-equivalent (using the current EUR/USD exchange rate) would be approximately $4.23 per share. Based on the 2.02 billion shares outstanding (including the shares issued to the reference shareholders of SABMiller), the total cost of the dividend will be $8.55B over FY 2017.

Source: company presentation

You immediately see that despite the strong cash flows, ABI will only have a few billion dollars per year to tackle its huge debt load. (As of at the end of June, the net debt came in at $105B - which already takes the value of the ‘assets held for sale’ into account, so I’m a little bit less strict than the company’s official number of $109B net debt.)

Also keep in mind the capital expenditures will increase in H2 to approximately $2B which could further reduce the free cash flow. Still, the weaker US dollar also has its benefits as the revenue and cash flows from, for instance, the eurozone will show an increase due to the fluctuation in the currency exchange rates.

That being said, I would be surprised if AB InBev generated in excess of $2.75B of free cash flow after paying the dividend. Fortunately the company is still working towards unlocking more synergy benefits and as I already pointed out, the almost $300M in restructuring expenses in H1 will also continue to trend down over time whilst the synergy advantages will start to kick in big time.

Source: company presentation

As BUD is expecting an average cost of debt of 3.5-4%, every billion dollars of repaid debt will have an immediate impact on the free cash flows (although the more expensive longer-term debt will only mature in the next few decades).

Investment thesis

A potential solution for AB InBev, when it comes to reducing the net debt position even faster, would be to consider a stock dividend. If only half of the shareholders prefer stock over cash, BUD will be able to reduce its net debt at a much faster pace, whilst strengthening the equity side of its balance sheet. Because let’s face it, the current adjusted FCF of $4.7B is way too low for a company with a pro-forma market capitalization of $248B (including the shares issued to the SABMiller shareholders which are in lock-up).

AB InBev is a good company and I have no doubt the management team will be able to boost the free cash flows (as creating the synergy advantages is a multi-year process), but it remains relatively expensive based on both the net income and the free cash flows. The increasing revenues and EBITDA are obviously excellent achievements, but there’s much more work to do.

