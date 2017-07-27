Comparing Citigroup To Wells Fargo: Financial Ratio Analysis

However, there are stark differences between their performances for Q2 when digging into the numbers.

In this article, we'll compare and analyze Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (C) following their earnings reports for Q2. I chose to compare these two banks because both banks have had struggles in the past, and both banks are in the process of repairing their brand, albeit for different reasons.

We'll also compare Citi and Wells to peer banks like Bank Of America Corporation (BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Q2 Earnings recap:

Wells Fargo beat their earnings estimates by 6 cents but missed on their revenue target by $300M. Deposits were up 5%, and loans were up 1%. The net interest income number, which we'll analyze later in this article, came in slightly below expectations.

Citigroup beat their earnings estimates by 7 cents and beat their revenue estimates by $530M. Net interest income rose to $11.16B from $10.85B in Q1 according to their income statement. However, the net income number $3.9B was 3% lower than analysts expectations and was primarily due to higher operating expenses.

When we see earnings reports like the ones above for our two banks, it can be rather difficult to determine who's the clear winner since each bank highlights different numbers to make their quarter look good.

Below are a few financial ratios and analysis that I believe should highlight the key differences between Wells Fargo and Citigroup. Of course, this is not a comprehensive analysis, but it should give investors a good sense of how the two banks are performing.

Management effectiveness:

I realize the chart below is a little busy, but I wanted to show the disparity between the stock prices versus the Return on Equity for the two banks.

Citi's stock has rebounded nicely while Wells has lagged behind and currently trades 10% lower than its highs earlier this year.

The disparity comes in when looking at the green line for WFC shows an ROE of 12.52% while Citi's lags behind at 7.39%.

Despite Wells Fargo's ROE coming in higher than Citi's, the stock price for WFC trades lower than Citi's.

C data by YCharts

Here's the same chart with the two banks separated out for easier viewing.

All else being equal, Wells is undervalued versus Citigroup based solely on ROE.

It appears the sales scandal has taken its toll on WFC's stock, although it has rebounded quite nicely from the lows of the year.

C data by YCharts

ROE industry comparison:

The average ROE for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC stands at 9.32%.

ROE comparison to peer banks:

The below chart shows where the ROEs for Citigroup and Wells Fargo ranked with their peers.

U.S. Bancorp has the highest ROE with just over 14.

Wells has a higher ROE than the consistent performer of JPMorgan Chase.

Citigroup still lags behind Bank of America rounding out the bottom of the ROEs for the largest banks.

In fairness, both Citi and BofA had a bigger hole to climb out of, following the Great Recession than the other banks in our group.

In summary, it's fair to say that the ROE for Wells is outperforming the industry average of 9.32% and its peer group except for USB while Citi lags behind its peer group and at 7.39% is well below the industry average of 9.32% ROE.

JPM Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Price valuations: P/E and Forward P/E ratios

Both Wells and Citi have nearly identical P/Es and forward P/Es despite the difference in stock prices.

Perhaps something is askew given the disparity in the stock prices whereby it's possible Citi is overvalued, or Wells is undervalued.

WFC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Book value and Tangible book value:

To get better clarity on valuation, WFC has a higher book value trading 1.5 times its book value and almost twice its tangible book value (tangible is more conservative because it strips out goodwill).

Citi trades less than 1 for a price to book value and just over 1 for its tangible book value.

Although it looks like Citi is undervalued, I'd suggest using caution since banks that emerge from a struggling financial period typically have lower price to book values. For example, BofA's was below one for years while the bank struggled with the financial crisis and by itself, price to book value is not an indicator of valuation.

However, given that any bank trading over a tangible book value of 2 is typically considered overvalued, WFC is pretty darn close to being there at 1.972.

WFC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Net interest income or NII:

For Q2 Wells Fargo's NII came in at $11.92B and Citi's NII actually came in at $11.16B gross (without taking out loan losses). For some reason, the chart below hasn't updated yet, but you can clearly see the divergent trend for our two banks.

Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) versus what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

WFC Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It's possible that Citi's NII was much lower due to low Treasury yields in Q2, but that makes Wells Fargo's NII number look all the better.

The yield curve was challenging in Q2:

As we can see below the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4% while the 2-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

Typically, the 2-year yield moves as a result of Fed action, while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Key takeaways and highlights:

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of Citigroup and Wells Fargo following their Q2 earnings reports.

It appears from a net interest income standpoint that Wells Fargo beats out Citigroup especially given the challenging yield environment.

As a result, it makes sense that Wells ROE of 12.52% is much better than Citi's 7.39%.

From a book value and tangible book value Citi wins out.

However, the P/E and forward P/Es are nearly identical.

And yet Citi is trading at much higher stock price than Wells Fargo. The disparity in stock prices despite the closeness in P/Es makes me wonder that the probability of Citi falling is much greater than that of Wells.

Conversely, WFC may have more room to surge higher than Citi. Another way of looking at the stock price differences is that Citi will probably need bigger surprises or blowout numbers in the coming months to move the stock higher. Wells, on the other hand, may snap back harder and faster if there are financial surprises to the upside for the company.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how Wells Fargo recovers from the sales scandal and how well Citi continues to rebuild itself following the financial crisis.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.