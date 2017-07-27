Copper Surging: Breaks Out Of Downtrend That Began In 2011

Watch for resistance at the 3.11 level as traders will likely take profits in this area.

Economic growth from China has spurred demand for copper, and its likely China will exceed its annual GDP target of 6.5%.

Copper has surged to the highest levels since May 2015.

Copper is surging higher after bouncing off this year's lows of 2.45 set in May. And with the current move higher, copper has finally broken out of the rangebound consolidation pattern that trapped the hard metal since the end of last year.

Copper ETFs like PowerShares DB Base Metals (DBB) and mining stocks like Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) have also gotten a lift from the copper breakout higher.

Why the sudden bullishness?



A report released showed that China might "ban imports of scrap metals boosting demand for refined metals" boosting copper up to levels it hasn't seen since 2015.

Economic growth numbers from the world's largest metal importer.

China's gross domestic product numbers (GDP for short) came in better than expected at 6.9% in Q2 beating out the expectations of 6.8%. Although that may not seem like a big deal, it puts China's annual growth expectations of 6.5% easily beatable.

"The second quarter numbers put the economy on a strong footing to meet China's growth target of around 6.5 percent in 2017, which would give policymakers room to defuse financial risks." - Reuters.

With strong growth out of China in the second half of this year, copper's future looks bright.

Copper has broken a key level indicating the downtrend that began in February 2011 may be coming to an end.

On the weekly chart below, we can see that at the end of last year, copper broke the trend line connecting the highs of the downtrend in place since 2011. Since then, it's been trapped in a range.

The breakout by itself doesn't necessarily mean the downtrend is finished since it could have easily been a false break higher.

However, with the recent surge, copper has followed up with another break higher; out of the range, it's been trapped in for most of this year. The follow-through break higher is a much stronger bullish signal.

We can also see that MACD momentum is in bullish territory (bottom of the chart).

Watch for a pullback and a near-term top around the 3.11 area.

On the daily chart below, we can see the 12.5% range that copper was trapped in (green zone).

Typically, not always, following a break of a long consolidation period the market will attempt to travel the length of the range in the direction of the break.

In other words, it's possible copper could move 12.5% higher from the top of the green zone which would put the hard metal on a path for a 3.11 near-term top.

RSI, on the bottom of the chart, shows that copper is above 70 which is a strong momentum indication and possibly could be overbought in the near-term. As long as copper stays above the 50 level, it's in a bullish momentum pattern.

Going forward:

I'm watching GDP growth for China and the U.S. to be solid as it would indicate a strong fundamental market for commodities.

