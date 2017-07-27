Will The Perma-Bears Ever Learn?

After a violent up move in 2016, we've seen a relatively subdued 2017, with the market up just 10% this year. One would think the perma-bears might have changed their tune, but when all the bears have are hammers, all they're able to see are nails. Never mind the fact that the market continues to make new all-time highs that are being confirmed by the NYSE Advance/Decline Line, or that small caps are trying to emerge out of a multi-month base to new highs. The market remains bullish on all time frames, and during years when the market has been up in January and February (like this year), the market has finished the year positive 27 of 27 times. There is absolutely no reason to be short this market, but the perma-bears seem to have infinite indicators to help conform to their thesis.

This week we were treated to yet another bearish article titled "Death Knell For The Bulls?". The same author that wrote this article has been bearish on the market for the past 12 months, and 500 SPX (SPY) points, yet continues to conjure up indicator after indicator that can conform to his bearish thesis. The most recent article is a sequel to "The S&P 500 Has Rallied But This Is Not A Healthy Market" in early 2016, and "Beware The Next Correction" in early 2017. If an "unhealthy" market can rise 500 SPX points in 12 months, heaven forbid the bears actually have to sit through a healthy market....

Clearly, the prognosis for this unhealthy market was not correct, and this could have been avoided by simply "taking the market's temperature". As billionaire trader Bruce Kovner has said in the past, and I quote:

"Fundamentalists who say they are not going to pay any attention to the charts are like a doctor who says he’s not going to take a patient’s temperature."

Even if one's assessment on the market is that it's unhealthy, price is the final arbiter. If price is going up, and continues to make new highs, and this is being confirmed by the NYSE Advance/Decline Line, then clearly one's bearish fundamental thesis is seriously conflicted. This is exactly where many traders get into trouble as they fight a market that clearly wants to go higher. If price is not confirming what your beliefs are about the market, it is an absolute must that a trader has an "uncle" point where that thesis is then invalidated. In the late 1990's there were ridiculous P/E valuations, a market that was clearly overbought, and sentiment that was through the roof, but this didn't stop the market from grinding higher month after month and making minced meat out of the bears. In fact, if the bears simply waited for the NYAD divergence to show up and price to roll over, they could have caught the top in the market without sitting through a massive draw-down or finally capitulating on their shorts near the top.

NYSE Advance/Decline Line

The canary in the coal mine in past bull markets has been the NYSE Advance/Decline Line rolling over while the market itself makes a new all-time high. A persistent divergence between price and the NYAD has warranted caution in the past, as we saw this in both 1987, 1990, 2000, and 2007. The divergence was a loud, clear signal to be cautious and to be wary of any technical breakdowns going forward. This chart below was one I shared in an article of mine last year, and was one of the reasons I remained so bullish on the market.

Taking a look at the chart below it, we can see that the NYAD and the S&P 500 both sit within 1% of all time-highs, and there is absolutely no divergence here. If the NYAD Divergence indicator has been able to accurately "predict" all of the major downturns of the major tops of the past 50 years, then why not simply wait for confirmation from this indicator if you're a bear? Why the constant obsession to front-run the market and hope to be the one to ring the bell at the top? Has it paid off trying to be a hero and shorting the uptrend the past year?

(Source: My 401kPro.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

There is absolutely zero reason for caution based on this indicator, but this does not mean the market cannot see a corrective pullback. This indicator is designed to catch peaks in the market, and in terms of this bull market, the NYAD is saying the party is not over just yet.

Strong January/February Leads To Strong Annual Return

An interesting statistic was shared by money manager Joe Fahmy this week that should be a little unnerving to the remaining bears. When the S&P 500 was up for the month of January and February over the past 70 years, every single year has seen a positive year-to-date return. The worst 3 years were 1987, 1993, and 2011, which saw returns of 5%, 10%, and 2% respectively. Of the past 27 instances that the market was up in January and February, the market finished the year positive every single time. Only 3 years saw a return of 10% or less for the S&P 500, which equals out to roughly 10% of the occurrences. What this means is that the best thing that the bears are hoping for here based on history, is a market that trades like the bottom 10% of the previous occurrences. Even if this were to play out in their favor, the average return over these 3 occurrences was 5.66%, which would mean the S&P 500 would end the year 90 points lower than where it currently sits - hardly a victory for those that have been short since the election and earlier (300 points ago).

What if the market performs like it has the majority of instances? The average annual return for the market when it's up in January and February over the past 70 years has been 24%. Given that the S&P 500 is currently up 10% for the year, this means that we'd actually have a stronger half than the first half we've seen. If the market were to trade at the average of the past 27 instances, the S&P 500 would finish the year at 2775 - over 300 points higher than where we currently sit.

To add to this study (also credit of Joe Fahmy), when the S&P 500 is up 8% for the first half of the year, it is up for the second half of the year 84% of the time (21/25 occurrences), by an average gain of 7.1%.

So is there any good news to report for the bears? There are a couple of things in their favor.

Historically we are heading into a seasonally weak period for the market, as August and September tend to see some of the froth come off, and the worst performing months. This is evidenced by the chart below that shows S&P 500 average returns by month for the past 50 years.

(Source: TopdownCharts.com)

(Source: Ned Davis Research)

In addition to this, sentiment on the S&P 500 has begun to get a little overheated but still remains in bullish alignment for the time being. The 21-day moving average for bullish sentiment sits just over 70% bulls, while sentiment itself is at 80% bulls. I do not care as much for what the actual sentiment reading is, as do I care about where that reading is going. Sentiment can be down in the dumps, but a market can still drop 4-5% lower as panic often begets more panic. Similar to this, sentiment can be euphoric but a market can still explode higher as optimism leads to more optimism. Instead what I look for is when sentiment reaches extreme levels, and then reverses to go the other way - changing the sentiment trend.

As we can see in the below chart, we are at sentiment levels that have preceded previous corrections over the past 18 months, but the sentiment trend is still bullish. While it remains bullish, the bulls are in control, and there's no reason to get overly concerned.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

So what is the best course of action given the above analysis?

The S&P 500 remains bullish on every single time frame, and there is absolutely zero reason to short this market, but I do believe a pullback would be healthy. This does not mean I am predicting a pullback, nor does it mean I have abandoned any of my long positions, but I am waiting for a pullback to add any additional exposure. I am currently nearly 100% long in my US equities portfolio, and still remain long 60% of my initial position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) from April of last year.

Seasonality and sentiment are telling us that the odds have increased for a pullback, but the above studies and price are telling us that the dominant trend is up. This makes thing quite simple. If we do see a draw-down and correction in the next few months, I will be using it to my advantage to add exposure as I anticipate a strong finish to the year, at or above 2500. Given that I'm confident we'll have a strong finish, any 100-150 point declines in the S&P 500 would be buying opportunities.

Why am I not interested in shorting the market? Because I learned a long time ago that the money is made in the big swings, and trading in the direction of the dominant trend. The risk/reward on short trades continues to get worse and worse every week, as the key moving averages and support levels continue to move higher. I see no reason in trying to get cute and time a short trade, when the big swings tend to occur in the direction of the dominant trend. The higher probability trade, in my opinion, is waiting for a pullback and a new sentiment buy signal to get long into support.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The 200-day moving average has yet to be tested for the past 400 SPX points and I expect this level will provide very strong support if we do get a pullback this deep. In addition, the 2016 uptrend line is moving in concert with the 200-day moving average and should provide a second level of support at this level. If the bears hope to take this market down in Q3, they're first going to need to get through horizontal support at 2415 on a daily close. Below there and the bears have a shot at minor support on the S&P 500 at 2355-2390, which I expect to be bought on the first test. If, somehow, some way, the bears manage to get through 2355, I expect the bulls to back-stop the market in a big way at 2320.

The bears have shown little to no commitment during any of their attacks this year as they always fumble the ball when it matters most. They've had 3 separate opportunities to take down the market in 2017, and on each occasion, we've seen their efforts thwarted by the bulls. I am not predicting a correction in the S&P 500, and I am certainly not shorting in anticipation of one, but I am open to a healthy pullback if the bears can take out the 2415 level.

The trend is up on the daily, weekly, monthly and yearly charts, and shorting here is not something I have any interest in. I will be looking to add additional exposure to market leaders that are holding up better than the market if we see a correction in Q3. I have no doubt that if we do see a 5-10% correction the bears will be out in droves clamoring their "I told you so's", but anyone with an ounce of short term memory has no problem keeping score. The majority of authors have been bearish the past 300-500 SPX points, and a 10% correction will not even bring them back to break-even.

As investors, we're left with one real choice. Do we listen to the drivel of perma-bear authors that have been wrong the past 400+ SPX points and sit out a massive bull market, or do we trade objectively, assess all of the data, and let price dictate the positioning in our portfolios? I used to be a ZeroHedge subscriber many years ago, and I used to take a stab at shorting bull markets, and I learned quickly that this is not a viable strategy. If I'm going to lose money in my portfolios, I'm going to make sure it's based on my own analysis, and I'm going to treat trading like a business which means taking emotions out of the equation. I'm certainly not going to listen to someone who's been wrong the past 500 SPX points, and I see no reason that this situation will reverse for the next 500 SPX points. Those that have been net short the market since last summer are trading on emotions and clinging to their belief systems, or are simply ignoring the most powerful indicator out there - price.

You will notice that the one thing in common with the perma-bear authors and ZeroHedge is that they make market "calls", and very rarely use price itself to back it up. Anyone that makes these market calls is hoping to be crowned a hero when they finally come true, and is sure to make these predictions as regularly as possible so that they can bury the hundreds of other bad calls under the new ones. One of my favorite quotes from trader Larry Tentarelli on these crystal-ball traders is as follows:

"There is a reason why people who read crystal balls work at the carnival. Keep that in mind the next time you hear a market call/forecast."

In summary, can we see a correction in the back half of this year? Sure. Do we have to see a correction in H2? No. Will I be rubbing my crystal ball and trying to predict when it comes while fighting the dominant trend? Absolutely not. We do not have to see a 5-10% correction this year, and if this year is like 1995 we will not. Having said that, the odds have increased that we will see a pullback of 5%, so from a risk point of view, I am sitting with my current aggressive long exposure, but not adding more here. I still remain long UPRO from 2040 on the S&P 500, and have several long positions making up over 90% exposure in my US equity account, such as Apple (AAPL), National Beverage (FIZZ), Live Nation (LYV), and Celgene (CELG).

I will leave you with a quote from Peter Robbins, and one from John Maynard Keynes for the perma-bears.

Simple rule: In a bull market, be long. So many traders waste a great opportunity fighting the tape. "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent". For the record, I do not believe the market is irrational or unhealthy, but the perma-bears seem to think it has been for years therefore the above quote applies to them.

