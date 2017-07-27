Eastgroup Properties: Pushing Through The Houston Problem

A dividend raise is likely in the cards in September.

Houston remains a drag on growth, but EGP is working through that issue.

EGP has provided strong growth vs. its peers over the last year.

Among industrial REITs, Eastgroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has had an impressive performance over the last year, recording a total return of 18.5%. That is enough to put it in second place, behind Terreno (NYSE: TRNO), which I wrote about recently.

I previously wrote about EGP in a comparison piece "EastGroup Vs. STAG Industrial: A Tale Of 2 Strategies".

In that article, I focused on EGP's strategy of developing state-of-the-art industrial warehouses in strong secondary markets. I chose Steele Creek Commerce Park VI as a case study. As predicted, that property was leased up during the quarter and is now 100% leased.

Q2 Solid Growth

EGP turned in a quarter that can best be described as solid. Revenue was at $67.86 million, up 9.7% yoy. FFO was up to $1.05, compared to $0.99 the same quarter last year. EGP is on track to easily hit their FFO guidance range of $4.21-$4.31.

Property level net operating income increased a modest 2.5% for same properties. Total PNOI increased 8.1%. In their financial supplement, EGP breaks down where the PNOI increases come from. $1.081 million came from same property growth. $1.038 million came from 2016 and 2017 acquisitions. $2.332 million came from 2016 and 2017 developments.

Clearly, EGP has been relying primarily on developments to fuel their growth. Looking at their pipeline, it is clear that they will continue this strategy. EGP has 5 properties that are in the lease-up phase, 9 properties that are under construction and own 481 acres that they have not started development on yet.

The development pipeline is healthy enough that investors can expect the 5-7% CAGR to continue through 2018.

Houston We Have A Problem

Not everything with EGP is roses and butterflies. EGP has been overexposed to a weakening Houston industrial market. Same property PNOI in Houston is -6.2% for the quarter and -9.0% year to date.

Since Houston accounts for 15.3% of EGP's annual base rent, such large drops have a material impact on their bottom line. By my accounting, PNOI from Houston has declined approximately $777,000/quarter. That provides a drag of approximately -$0.02/share.

Q4 2016 Q2 2017 YTD Change Portfolio PNOI $46,141 $47,699 3.38% Houston PNOI $8,075 $7,298 -9.62% PNOI w/o Houston $38,066 $40,401 6.13%

(All data from EGP supplemental presentations)

Removing the impact of Houston on same property PNOI, and the modest 3.38% year to date growth rate becomes an impressive 6.1%.

(Techway Southwest, Houston)

EGP has responded to the challenging environment in Houston by focusing on developing other markets and by selling some of their Houston properties. The great news is that EGP is selling these buildings at a profit.

The picture above is one of four buildings that EGP sold as a group for a total of $32,917,000. This transaction will lower their exposure to Houston by 415,000 SF. Best of all, the transaction resulted in a gain of $18,133,000.

I like that EGP has recognized their overexposure to a slowing market and is acting now to mitigate that risk, instead of waiting for it to become a severe problem.

Should the Houston market recover, EGP is still holding slightly over 100 acres for future development. Holding that land provides EGP with a relatively inexpensive way to recover exposure in Houston, while limiting downside if the market continues to decay.

More Dividends

EGP's FFO payout ratio has been steadily dropping. In Q2 it was down to 59%. Historically, the September payout has been the one where EGP has chosen to raise their dividend.

Given their healthy growth rate and low payout ratio, I believe that a dividend increase is extremely likely. A raise to $0.64 per quarter is the most likely.

Valuation

EGP is trading at a 20x+ FFO multiple right now and even after my projected dividend increase, it will be yielding under 3%. While I see good growth prospects for EGP, I believe the price is running ahead of itself and it is currently fairly valued at best.

Going into 2018/2019, EGP has a healthy development pipeline but I do not see anything that would lead me to believe that they will deviate significantly from a 6-7% CAGR.

I do expect that EGP will continue to outperform many of their peers, including STAG (NYSE:STAG).

Conclusion

EGP has managed to exhibit solid and steady growth, despite issues with their Houston portfolio. I expect that growth to continue for the foreseeable future and that it will be reflected in their dividend increases.

At $85+, EGP shares seem to be fairly priced. EGP remains on my watchlist as a potential opportunity if there is a fairly substantial pullback. For those specifically seeking exposure to secondary industrial markets, I believe EGP remains the best option.

Sources: SEC Filings, Company Supplementals, Yardimatrix

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD, TRNO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.