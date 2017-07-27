Unilever: Q2 2017 Results Point To More Goodness To Come?

Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) has been a core constituent of my portfolio pretty much since its creation. Slowly but surely I have bulked up my position as slowly but surely it continued to prove its appeal. It was one of those pleasantly boring blue chips that just got on with what it does best: generating cash and growth. 2017, however, is increasingly turning out to be one of the more “exciting” years for Unilever investors though.

With the failed bid by Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in February being forcefully rebuffed by Unilever, it has since embarked on a fairly dramatic shake-up in how the business is run in order to enhance profit, focus the business on its growing portions, and generate and distribute more cash for investors.

It has resulted in a number of fairly striking releases from the company. As it turns out, its recent Q2/H1 2017 results were just another chapter in that rapidly unfolding story of Unilever’s post-Kraft Heinz bid life. Indeed, as I explain, it is a fine reminder of why Unilever deserves to always be in consideration when long-term investors are looking at deploying their cash. What is more, despite a strong share price performance in recent months and years, there may well be more to come.

Galloping Growth?

What is certainly true is that Unilever’s top and bottom line performance was pretty impressive. This is particularly true of its operating profit performance which was considerably ahead of revenue growth (Source: Q2 2017 Results):

Even adjusting for positive currency effects, operating profit jumped by nearly a quarter. This was chiefly due to the dramatic push it has made to increase cost savings over the next few years. In H1 2017, it made €1 billion in savings through a number of means including significant savings on Brand & Marketing investment (Source: H1 2017 Results Presentation):

There is little doubt that this is an impressive example of what being more aware of costs can do to profitability. It also explains how it managed to get operating profit to grow so far ahead of constant-currency revenue growth which sat a more modest but still strong 3.8%. With more savings on the cards, over the next few years (it is targeting €6 billion in savings between 2017 and 2019), we should expect to continue to see strong profit performances in coming results.

Revenue Performance Strong

Swinging back to revenue, however, reveals that although less headline-grabbing, it was certainly still very impressive. Reported figures suggested an uptick of 5.5%. Undoubtedly, positive currency effects and acquisitions contributed to that growth to a certain extent (Data source: Q2 2017 Results Presentation):

Despite this, the lion’s share of growth was derived from organic growth from the existing business. This is, of course, exactly what we want to be seeing.

All good then? Yes, with a slight caveat. Digging a little deeper, however, we still see that it is having to rely exclusively on pricing hikes to drive this organic growth with volumes remaining flat after three quarters of declines (Data sources: Company Quarterly Reports):

Naturally, part of the appeal of brand-led fast-moving consumer goods businesses like Unilever is their pricing power which allows them to do just this. Nonetheless, relying exclusively on pricing alone to drive growth is not sustainable over the long term. At some point, volumes need to start to perk up a little.

On the plus side, however, the volume situation has been improving since this price-reliant trend started back in Q3 2016. What is more, Q2 2017 was the last quarter which has a tough volume growth comparator for a while (1.8% growth in Q2 2016). Q3 2017 may well see growth return modestly to volume (perhaps along the lines of H1 2015 figures). This would be a very much welcome development should it happen. Nonetheless, for now, Unilever can continue to rely on pricing to drive underlying growth for a few good reasons which we will go into in a little more detail.

Food to Get More Appetising?

The first is the Food conundrum. Despite its declining importance to Unilever, Food remains a very sizeable part of the Unilever business even after years of shrinking overall revenue contribution (Data sources: Company Reports):

Critically, however, volume continues to be a major drag on Foods (and thus overall Unilever) performance as it has been for some time now (Data sources: Company Quarterly Reports):

The problem is that it appears that Unilever is increasingly struggling to leverage its pricing power to compensate for this volume decline in its Foods business. When we take a look at underlying revenue growth (which includes pricing growth, but corrects for currency effects) we find that it has still managed to squeeze a little bit of growth from Foods (Data sources: Company Quarterly Reports):

An issue with this is that hiking prices (especially over a prolonged period) can compound the volume decline problem. After all, when prices are hiked consumers are more likely to reduce the amount they buy or even move to another, cheaper brand altogether.

Something dramatic has to be done, therefore, to get the Food growth back on an even keel. One aspect may be acquisitions of attractive assets. This is why I was unsurprised that Unilever’s name was included in the list of potential bidders for Reckitt Benckiser’s (OTCPK:RBGLY) food division which was eventually won by McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC).

Fortunately, it has already made one dramatic move which should see a marked performance improvement from Food in the future: the proposed sale or demerger of its spreads business. Spreads - which includes brands like Flora, Becel and Stork - has been part of the business since its inception (indeed the “Uni” of Unilever comes from Margarine-Unie which merged with Lever Brothers in 1930 to found the current business).

Nonetheless, this has been a particularly hard hit part of the food business with declining consumer popularity. Indeed, as the company reported it saw “growth in all our categories and sub-categories except for spreads.” Spreads, therefore, has been acting as a serious brake on Unilever’s growth performance.

The result is that without the spread division included in performance figures, Unilever’s food segment looks far more healthy indeed (Data sources: Company Quarterly Reports):

Once the fate of the spreads business is sorted, we should expect to see reported results improve markedly as a result.

What is more, it is quite possible that it should be able to attract a very healthy price for the spreads assets. Although the growth appeal is less than that of RB Foods which attracted such a high price recently, it remains a compelling business with strong brands in the market. Bidders are likely to be fairly diverse with Kraft Heinz a potential candidate as well as private equity.

Despite its attractions, however, there is little doubt that it would be more attractive hived off from Unilever. Unilever has had a good try at arresting declines by trying to align its spreads brands closer to its more natural butter rivals, but to little avail. Consequently, as it continues to transform its portfolio to be more focused upon the desire for "healthy" and "natural" products, Unilever's Spreads business increasingly looks out of place with consumers increasingly turning away from it due to its purported "unnatural" and "unhealthy" reputation and an inability to effectively rebrand as a new "natural" spread. Consequently the sale of the Spreads business not only makes commercial sense but for Unilever also makes brand sense as it increasingly jars with its burgeoning body of "natural" brands.

Naturally it will result in a loss of revenue and profit on its disposal. Nonetheless, if sold, the cash injection will no doubt go into additional investments into new and existing brands. Unilever has been increasingly turning to acquisitions to reposition its brand family not only closer to the "natural" trend but also the premium segment:

I am sure investors will, as a result, be very interested to see how the Spreads story finishes and where the potential cash windfall from its sale may be put to good use.

Developed Markets: Getting Healthier?

As another reminder of the effect Spreads are having on overall performance, it has chiefly been the spreads business which has kept down the volume figures both in the North American and European market. Both markets have been struggling to grow in underlying terms for some time. This has been especially due to weak volume performance and is a trend which has continued into H1 2017 (Data source: Q2 2017 Results):

Nonetheless, they still represent significant parts of Unilever’s business even if growth has been reliant on its strong, growing business in developing economies:

Consequently, the future removal of the Spreads business will help in these two markets as the Spreads business is chiefly centred around these geographies. As a result, plucking out the Spreads business and its effect on overall results we can see that both geographies are at least generating modest volume growth over H1 2017:

That is a much more pleasing looking volume performance even if price deflation continues to impact its European business’s pricing performance. Perhaps even more encouraging is the fact that even with spreads included, both North America and Europe saw improved underlying performance anyway (Data sources: Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 Quarterly Results):

Let’s hope this is the first stage of a longer term trend.

Latin America: Turning up the Volume?

Sticking to the more positive volume figures, Latin America also saw a notable performance improvement in Q2 2017 compared to Q1 2017:

In recent years, Unilever has had to hike prices in Latin American countries in order to compensate for the growing costs created by weakened Latin American currencies. With higher prices and struggling economies, understandably consumers were cutting back on their purchases generally and branded products in particular. Since its currencies have begun to recover, Unilever has slowed price hikes but so far consumers have still continued their cutbacks with volumes declining. With the return of some volume growth, we may well be seeing a more balanced growth profile coming out of the Latin American business in the future.

Again this is something that is potentially exciting to watch unfold in coming years. Volume performance continues to be the weak spot in Unilever’s results. Nonetheless, Q2/H1 2017’s results suggest that the company is finally turning a corner here. With the potential departure of Spreads from the business sooner rather than later, this should accelerate the performance improvement.

Natural Growth

Should Unilever choose to sell rather than demerge the Spreads business it would offer it a lot of cash with which to, if needed, acquire additional brands to replace them. In particular, its focus will probably remain on the high-growth category of "natural" products.

Unilever does have an advantage in many ways compared to many of its peers. Its history in integrating businesses with a healthy and even “ethical” branding has been strong. Perhaps the most iconic example would be its Ben & Jerry’s ice cream business. Unilever picked it up back in 2000 and despite fears that an ethical founder-owned business would get watered down in its good principles by a global conglomerate, this has not materialised. Indeed as well as expanding the brand from a commercial perspective globally it has also expanded its commitment to social causes. Under Unilever’s watch, Ben & Jerry’s was even certified a B Corp back in 2012 and has remained so ever since. As B Corp explain themselves:

B Corp is to business what Fair Trade certification is to coffee or USDA Organic certification is to milk. B Corps are for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Unilever has therefore been able to convince other “natural” brands to come under its wing. For instance, it purchased Vermont-based “natural” consumers goods company Seventh Generation (another B Corp business) in 2016 bringing its wide range of green products such as detergent, diapers and tampons under Unilever’s banner. This appears to have largely grown from a belief that the two companies genuinely share value with one another. A rare thing to be sincerely expressed by a purpose-driven brand about a global conglomerate.

Indeed, Unilever’s management has generally impressed me a great deal in how it handles integration of these "purpose-driven brands". In the case of new acquisitions, those with strong management teams already in place (Ben & Jerry’s, for instance) have largely been left along to manage their business as they see fit. This hands-off approach has proven particularly valuable for those businesses with strong natural or ethical brands and look set to be used for Seventh Generation too.

Yet Unilever has certainly made important moves to genuinely occupy a more socially-responsible niche. Indeed, Unilever itself has even been keen to attain B Corp status for the mother company itself. Though admittedly a huge challenge for a company with Unilever’s global reach it has the will to achieve it and many of the basics with which to do so. Indeed, this appears to be why Unilever has been so keen to promote the “Unilever” brand more visibly in recent years.

Consumers are becoming more savvy but there is still a shorthand in which big business is the antithesis of natural or ethical products. Loyal customers therefore watch closely to see any transgressions from their natural brands after being picked up by big business (Burt’s Bees after being purchased by Clorox (CLX) or Tom’s of Maine after joining Colgate-Palmolive (CL) are perhaps particularly visible examples).

Unilever’s push to promote its own conglomerate brand for its ethical and natural credentials is clearly an attempt to show that it sincerely hopes to be a more widely socially responsible business. By making the mother brand more visible, it certainly opens up the threat of being pulled up for transgressions. Yet if it manages to genuinely position the larger company more broadly in this socially-sensitive mold, it may well manage to pull in new customers to its vast brand portfolio who ordinarily would have bypassed them.

Looking at its recent acquisition and disposal activity it is clear what its portfolio management is seeking to achieve. It is plumping up exposure to brands that push “healthier” or “natural” products (such as REN Skincare) whilst pruning off those that cut against that grain (such as Peperami).

It should be stressed that it is not exclusively relying on acquisitions to build up its “natural” exposure. In India, for instance, it has launched the Lever Ayush brand focused on natural ingredients. It has also launched a Hellmann's Ketchup brand which uses the natural sweetener honey to sweeten it than more conventional brands.

Nor is it neglecting its established brands. Even brands of theirs which have historically been closely connected with “unnatural” ingredients have been re-positioned. Knorr, for instance, has seen a new “Naturally Tasty” range launched. Similarly, it is using its already highly-regarded brands such as Ben & Jerry’s to appeal to new, healthier audiences such as with frozen yoghurt ranges. All of this will serve them well.

Cash Flow King

Of course, all of this acquisition activity remains underpinned by what is a strikingly cash generative business. Again, Unilever managed to expand its FCF generation in H1 2017. This was courtesy of shrinking CapEx demands as well as growing operating cash flow:

Indeed, this would have been even more impressive had it not set about increasing its pension contributions in H1 2017 by over €570 million (Source: Q2 2017 Results):

Although a short-term drag on cash flow, it has meant that it has reduced its pension deficit from over €3.8 billion at H1 2016 to just €1.6 billion in H1 2017 (Data sources: Company Reports):

This is very good news again for cash flow in the future. It is fast approaching an overall pension surplus which should mean that additional cash injections into its pension should slow significantly. Cash flow performance should therefore continue to receive a boost in the future as a result.

Debt Rising

Where it is reducing liabilities in one area, however, it is hiking them in others. Its proposals after the failed Kraft Heinz bid included increasing leverage levels and this it has continued to do (Data sources: Company Reports):

Despite this increase in debt levels, however, the weighted average interest rate declined to 3.1% compared to 3.3% in 2016. If it continues to raise new debt at similarly attractive interest rates, it certainly holds a lot of attractions. For instance, with its current dividend yield at nearly 3% (and still growing year-on-year) and with it using a lot of this debt to fund share buybacks (it plans €5 billion worth by the end of the year), long-term shareholders may well benefit from the reduced dividend “liabilities” created by the buybacks.

We should also note that net debt growth was a little more modest as increased cash flow boosted cash levels to nearly €4.9 billion compared to FY 2016’s €3.2 billion.

Nonetheless, I still prefer to see debt levels at comparatively modest levels in order to ensure that it is well covered by its FCF. Fortunately, with cash flow increasing rapidly as well we can perhaps still expect to see its FCF to Debt ratio remain healthy. Historically over the last decade Unilever has retained FCF coverage above the 25% threshold I consider a very strong level which means, in theory, it could repay total debt in four years or less using FCF alone (Data sources: Company Reports):

Although debt looks likely to continue to rise, I hope to see FCF to Debt levels remains fairly high. This is something which will evolve over time, however, and I will be watching to see how far Unilever goes with regards to adding debt to the balance sheet.

CROIC Powering Ahead

Even with pension contributions reducing FCF and debt levels rising over H1 2017, however, Unilever continues to build upon its already impressive CROIC (cash return on invested capital) levels. Calculated by dividing its FCF by the sum of the capital invested in the business (that is, total debt and shareholders’ equity), there is the strong likelihood that Unilever will boost its FY 2017 return compared to last year by quite a significant margin. Assuming a similar CROIC contribution in H2 2017 as in H2 2016 we could potentially see a CROIC nearing 20%:

This does suggest that Unilever can continue to improve upon its own historical levels of CROIC. Indeed, it is not impossible that it could cross the 20% mark seen back in 2009:

This is even more the case as the company increasingly sets about bringing its CapEx levels back down to more “normal” levels after a number of years of intense investment (Source: Adapted from 2016 Full Year Results Presentation):

It is for this reason combined with enhanced underlying profitability that Unilever’s FCF to Revenue ratio has seen a significant boost since H1 2016:

H1 2017’s FCF to Revenue ratio has jumped nearly 40% since this time last year. Assuming a similar improvement for the year as a whole, last year’s ratio of 9.8% could grow to 13.4%. Assuming this is the case, investors could well see FCF north of €7 billion in 2017 and €7.5 billion in 2018 - considerably ahead of the €5.2 billion seen in 2016. Plugging this into my three-part valuation method suggests that a fair value for Unilever may well be €50 ($58 and £44.50)* a share. That is just ahead of today’s already strongly performing share price. I can fully understand, therefore, why some people are getting a little nervous after Unilever has already appreciated 20% over the last 52 weeks and 40% since its lowest point in the last year back in November 2016.

Conclusion

Unilever’s recent results certainly left investors with a lot to digest. Yet they made easy eating. Trading performances were strong with the looming potential catalyst for stronger future performances clear to see. Similarly its attempt to enhance and realise value for shareholders at a faster pace seemed to be bearing fruit. Profitability has seen a massive uptick which in turn has helped cash flow performance (already set to get a boost in 2017 and beyond after an intense few years of CapEx investment ended) jump higher. As with trading performance, there are plenty of catalysts for this to continue to improve in coming quarters and years too.

There are, as a result, plenty of reasons (indeed a growing number of them) for why investors have been able to and continue to be able to justify investing in the business even as its share price continues its almost inexorable march upwards. Nonetheless, comfortably working out a fair value for Unilever is pretty tricky right now. There are so many moving parts in what it is doing which could massively enhance outcomes for the company. Hefty cost savings, winding-down CapEx after years of intense investment, improving trading positions, potential for significant acquisition and divestiture activity and much more all feed into a complex picture.

Nonetheless, Q2 2017’s results have suggested that all of these are showing significant positive momentum going into H2 and FY 2017 and beyond. The tentative fair value my method produces certainly seems far from unreasonable judging from the fact that it is only slightly ahead of today’s share price. Nonetheless, as I highlighted, there are a lot of moving parts to Unilever’s strikingly strong performances of late. Despite this, recent results have suggested that so far it has been operating like a finally lubricated machine with little chance of jamming. Of course, jams can still occur. In light of this, even a fair value ahead of today’s already strongly appreciating share price has the chance to either stutter lower or soar higher.

Yet Unilever’s high-quality, stable, defensive, cash-generative business is a rare and valuable asset which investors have always been content to pay a premium to own. Without doubt I have no intention of selling down my current holding. Indeed, were my holding smaller I would be winding up towards topping it up. Management continues to impress me in how it is delivering strong performances alongside the necessary constant change at consumer goods-focused companies. It really is a reflection of the quality of its leadership.

This is especially the case with Paul Polman who has been CEO since January 2009. Polman’s focus has been chiefly on making sure the business is thinking long term. Famously he dropped full quarterly reporting and in 2010 pushed the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan which - as well as promoting growth at the business - intended to halve the environmental impact of making and using its products. It has made progress on both fronts. More customers are using Unilever’s products and yet their performance so far in reducing their environmental impact has been equally impressive even if they still have a way to go. When he joined Unilever as CEO he stated that:

Unilever has been around for 100-plus years. We want to be around for several hundred more years. So if you buy into this long-term value-creation model, which is equitable, which is shared, which is sustainable, then come and invest with us. If you don’t buy into this, I respect you as a human being but don’t put your money in our company.

It is a sentiment which I am sure that he still holds today despite the fact that Kraft Heinz’s bid for Unilever has forced Unilever's management to take a slightly more immediate-term view of how to reward shareholders than it has done in recent years through its more "slow and steady" approach. Despite this, the after-effects of Kraft Heinz's bid have certainly been far from unwelcome for long-term investors as long as the jump away from "slow and steady" does not undermine sustainability of its shareholder return over the longer term. The company is right to think about how it will survive over the next 100 years or more. Yet even if (by some miracle) I lived as "healthy" and "natural" as is possible, I doubt I will be around a century from now. Recognition that even long-term investors like to see decent returns over the shorter-term is good news. What is certainly true is that Unilever’s position as a core holding for me has not changed, yet it is a good reminder that seeing it as a "core bore" holding is far from justified.

Notes

* Price references are related to Amsterdam (Ticker: UNA), New York (Tickers: UL, UN) and London (Ticker: ULVR) listed shares.

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative commons image reproduced from Flickr user Magnus D.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.