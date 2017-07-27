Is Low-Single-Digit Revenue Growth The Best Goldman Sachs Can Do?

Second quarter in a row of very poor FICC results against easier comps from 2016.

With Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reporting its second-quarter financial results on July 18, 2017, the actual earnings per share of $3.95 beat the estimate of $3.39 by 17% and the actual revenue of $7.9 billion beat the estimate of $7.5 billion by 6%.

In the post-2008 world, with the death and destruction of many of the old Wall Street trading and investment banking firms, the old proprietary traders that made big bets with shareholder capital, the new "model" that has emerged is the asset-gathering model, or asset management, which has been around for decades, but is lower risk (for sure) and also lower return.

Eyeballing the numbers, asset management revenue is still less than 20% of total net revenue, and the pre-tax asset management earnings (per the 10-Q) have varied from 11% to 13% of total pre-tax for the last 8-12 quarters.

When we wrote our Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) earnings preview on July 14th, it was discussed at that time how the old discount brokers are the new "model" for Wall Street, with no proprietary trading, continually lower costs to trade and invest, with the primary focus on asset-gathering activity, i.e. a stable and consistent revenue stream that is much less volatile than making big bets with the balance sheet.

Of the two traditional "white-shoe" investment banks remaining, Goldman and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Morgan Stanley has outperformed Goldman, thanks to a slightly better return on equity (ROE), but when compared with Schwab (granted, not an apples-to-apples comparison), Schwab's ROE is north of 13% with a 40% operating margin.

Goldman Sachs by the numbers

Q2 '17 actual Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 2019 est EPS $22.26 $23.64 $23.80 $20.72 2018 est EPS $20.13 $21.22 $21.77 $19.39 2017 est EPS $18.29 $19.14 $19.13 $17.39 2019 est EPS gro rt 11% 11% 9% 7% 2018 est EPS gro rt 10% 11% 14% 12% 2017 est EPS gro rt 12% 17% 17% 15% 2019 P.E 10(X) 9(X) 10(X) 8(X) 2018 P.E 11(X) 10(X) 11(X) 9(X) 2017 P.E 12(X) 11(X) 12(X) 10(X) 2019 rev est ($s bl) $33.0 $34.2 $34.9 $32.4 2018 rev est $32.2 $33.4 $34.4 $32.3 2017 rev est $31.0 $32.3 $33.0 $31.5 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 1% 0% 2018 est rev gro rt 4% 3% 5% 3% 2017 est rev gro rt 1% 6% 8% 6%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates within a few days after earnings were reported on July 18th, 2017

Goldman valuation

Metric GS 3-year avg EPS gro rt 11% 3-year avg rev gro rt 3% 3-year avg P.E 11(X) Price-to-book 1.15(X) Price-to-tangible-book 1.23(X) ROE 8.6% ROA 0.97% 5-year avg rev growth rate 2% 5-year avg earnings growth rate 46% Mstar intrinsic value $227 Mstar moat rating narrow

Technical analysis

Weekly chart



Goldman's daily chart shows the stock holding the key level near $220. The stock does look like it wants to trade higher.

A trade below the second quarter's low near $209 would not be good.

The second chart might worry investors a little more - it shows Goldman's "double top" with the $250 high tick at $250 in 2007 and then again at $250 during the first week of March, 2017.

Analysis/conclusion

Goldman remains one of the heaviest Financial sector positions across client accounts, second to only Schwab, the largest Financial sector position. The poor FICC results the last two quarters against very easy comps for the first half of 2016 are worrisome, although some of the commodities like crude oil, copper and steel look to be bottoming.

That being said, the fact is that with the SP 500 up 8% YTD as of June 30, and the credit markets and interest rates being fairly well behaved (this doesn't even mention or discuss the recovery in Emerging Markets or Europe), typically Goldman Sachs prints money in this type of Wall Street environment, and yet it's not done well for two solid quarters for the capital markets.

Morgan Stanley made a solid commitment to the money management or advisor segment right after 2008, and it has paid off in the stock price as Morgan Stanley reported decent results for Q2 '17 and the stock price rallied post earnings.

Goldman's valuation is hardly excessive, like most financials, but revenue growth is expected to remain tepid for the next few years.

The bottom line is that even with the Republicans possibly making headway on tax reform and financial reform, the US financial system isn't returning to the kind of proprietary trading that was the hallmark of the 1990s.

From a practical shareholder perspective, clients could get a similar business model with the benefit of corporate lending from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and more earnings stability.

Am I giving up that much potential upside in an environment of stable capital markets owning JPMorgan versus a Goldman Sachs?

Hard to say, but I don't think so.

The goal is to stay with Goldman Sachs for now, but I worry that the iconic, white-shoe investment banker has the business model more suited for the last bull market rather than the bull market of the post-2008 world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS, SCHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.