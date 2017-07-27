Apple: On A Slippery Slope

Apple will have to balance the short term gains with long-term increase in costs and risk to its supply chain.

In the current situation we can see the administration favoring incentives and tax exemptions for repatriations over import tariff threat.

In a recent interview to WSJ, President Trump made an assertion that Apple will be building three big manufacturing plants in U.S.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was one of the major targets during 2016 presidential election due to its reliance on offshore manufacturing. President Trump regularly mentioned during last year’s campaign that most of the products of Apple are manufactured in China and if this did not change he would put severe import tariffs to get these jobs back to US.

In his recent interview to WSJ there was a mention of Apple and the fact that it will be building “three big plants”. While choosing between carrot and stick, the current White House administration looks more eager to use carrot. On the election trail there was regular mention of heavy import tariffs, however, President Trump might find it easier to attract manufacturing investments by incentives and tax rebate on repatriation.

Apple uses several contract manufacturers, or CMs, to build its products. One of the biggest among these CMs is Foxconn. In a recent announcement, President Trump mentioned that Foxconn will be investing $10 billion in building LCD display panel screen plant in Wisconsin. The announcement was made in the East Room of White House in the presence of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (in whose congressional district this plant will be located). It shows the importance of this investment for Trump administration.

As mentioned by Washington Post, this will be a “much-needed win for Trump”. According to Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin, this plant aims to create 13,000 jobs which will pay an average of $53,000 plus benefits. Wisconsin will give incentives of close to $3 billion to Foxconn in order to seal the deal.

Getting manufacturing jobs back has been one of the major platforms for President Trump. In the early part of the administration we saw a host of announcements from car manufacturers. However, as US reaches peak auto, coupled with the fact that auto industry itself is undergoing major transition, it will be difficult (if not impossible) to see new investments in big plants by auto majors. They also have few incentives other than a threat of big import tariffs.

On the other hand, Apple has over $250 billion in cash reserves with a major portion of that outside the U.S. for tax reasons.

Fig: Apple’s cash pile. Source: Apple

Apple has shown an inclination toward bringing a substantial part of its cash pile back to U.S. if the repatriation tax is between 10 to 20 percent. Low repatriation tax and additional incentives can be used as a major bargaining chip in order to extract greater investment pledges from Apple. We can see the administration push for faster investments and plant development which can be used to showcase economic success before the 2018 midterm election and the 2020 presidential election.

However, Foxconn has been known to make promises which have not been followed through on. In 2013, it made an announcement that it would invest $30 million in central Pennsylvania to create 500 jobs. This investment did not happen. In 2014, it announced investment of $1 billion in Indonesia and $5 billion in India. Its plans in Indonesia did not materialize and the investment in India has only been a small fraction of the stated amount. Plans for a $5 billion investment in Vietnam and $10 billion in Brazil also fell far short of expectation.

Apple will have to bear the risk of its CMs, like Foxconn, not converting announcements into actual investments. It will also have to bear the additional costs of higher labor wages and benefits for U.S. manufacturing. In a recent interview, Pegatron, one of Apple’s largest CMs, mentioned that the additional cost of U.S. based manufacturing “will be fine for Pegatron as long as the client is willing to cover the costs”.

Hence, Apple will need to balance the benefit of lower repatriation tax and other incentives with additional costs. This includes higher risk from an extended supply chain, increase in the bill for material costs and continuous pressure to bring more manufacturing jobs back to U.S.

Investors might see short term benefits in the next 12 to 18 months as the management is able to undertake more buybacks and increase dividends. But they should also weigh in the risk of faster growth in the bill of materials, impact on gross margins and disruption to supply chain.

Investor Takeaway

President Trump made promises with regard to bringing manufacturing jobs to U.S. during his campaign in 2016. Apple has one of the highest levels of emotional connection among the major product brands. Getting Apple to invest in multiple billion dollar plants in U.S. will be important for the current administration if they want to show fulfilment of campaign promises. Converting announcements into actual investments will provide an invaluable platform before the mid-term election in 2018 and certainly before the start of the 2020 election campaign.

Apple’s investors should get a short term boost if management becomes more aggressive in transferring cash to investors. However, the long term impact can be quite negative, depending on the scale of these investments and the increase in production costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.