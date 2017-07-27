Whiting Petroleum: Completion Schedule Explains Weak Q2 Production, But Leverage Remains A Challenge

However, it is important to look at the trajectory of completions throughout year to avoid wrong conclusions.

Whiting Petroleum’s (WLL) stock has come under strong pressure in the last several months, underperforming the peer group. The shares are currently trading close to the levels they were at in February 2016 when oil price dropped below $30 per barrel and liquidity crunch posed existential threat to operators with high financial leverage.





The company’s second quarter operational update is unlikely to serve as a catalyst for the stock’s turnaround. Despite higher oil prices and significant debt reduction, leverage remains a concern for Whiting, whereas light production volume posted in the second quarter will not help investor sentiment.

Investors Will Have To Wait For Another Two Quarters To See Production Ramp Up

Second quarter production of 112,660 BOE/d declined sequentially from 117,360 Boe/d in Q1 and was at the low end of the company’s 112,100-118,700 Boe/d guidance range.

It is important to note that the decline is driven by the very light schedule of completions in the second quarter: just 22 wells as compared to 48 wells in the first quarter and the plan to complete an average of 68 wells per quarter in the second half. Moreover, in its press release, Whiting indicated that completions in the second quarter were back end-loaded: 10 out of 22 wells completed in Q2 commenced production in June and the production benefit of these wells is expected to be experienced mainly during the second half of 2017, according to the company.

The decline in production occurred in both operating areas. The Bakken/Three Forks play in the Williston Basin averaged 105,475 Boe/d in Q2, as compared to 109,125 Boe/d in Q1 2017 and 108,850 Boe/d in Q4 2016; the Redtail Niobrara/Codell play in the DJ Basin averaged 6,610 Boe/d, a decline from 7,635 Boe/d in Q1 2017 and 9,210 Boe/d in Q4 2016.

Whiting’s updated 2017 guidance suggests that production volumes will catch up to the original plan by year-end. At the midpoint of guidance, the company projects third quarter average volumes of approximately 118,000 Boe/d and fourth quarter volumes of approximately 133,500 Boe/d. Based on the plan, the fourth quarter rate represents a 14% production increase relative to first quarter levels.

Despite the company’s assurance that production volumes will re-accelerate by year-end, the second quarter operating update is likely to be perceived as disappointing overall.

Budget Revised Down, But Outspending Remains

This back end-loaded growth is expected to be achieved based on a $950 million spending budget, which was revised down by ~$150 million. The company’s original $1.1 billion budget was back end-loaded from the outset. Given the meaningful outspending that was built into it, the original budget appeared contingent on higher commodity prices and stronger cash flow. It is no surprise, therefore, that spending for the second half is being trimmed to reflect the shortfall in cash flows due to lower oil prices and delay in the production ramp-up.

Whiting plans to drop two rigs, one in the Williston Basin and one in the DJ Basin, and run a four-rig program (all Williston Basin) through year-end. In my assessment, the reduction in the rig count will have little impact on 2017 production volumes as Whiting’s inventory of uncompleted wells remains extensive. Despite the plan to put on production 136 well in the second half (54 wells in the Williston Basin and 82 wells in the Redtail area), the company expects to arrive at year-end with a completion backlog consisting of 55 DUCs in the Bakken and 38 DUCs in the Redtail area.

In this context, the decision to release the two rigs makes sense and alone should result in a capital saving in 2017 as large as ~$100 million, without impacting the near-term production trajectory.

Despite the planned reduction in spending, the budget remains in deficit, albeit moderate. In the first half, Whiting generated $322 million of discretionary cash flow, which compared to capital spending of ~$421 million. While spending in the first half was roughly “within EBITDA,” the company’s heavy debt burden effectively requires that Whiting borrow or monetize assets to pay interest.

While the higher expected production volumes in the second half should help to improve cash flow, such improvement will be insufficient to bridge the gap to the planned ~$530 million spending without an increase in oil prices.

On July 19, 2017, Whiting agreed to settle for $35 million the contingent payment that the buyer of Whiting’s North Ward Estes field agreed to in 2016. The contingent payment was an option on oil prices and was capped at $100 million. The cash proceeds are not reflected in the second quarter balance sheet, but are not sufficient to avoid an increase in the revolver balance by the end of the year (barring a meaningful increase in oil prices).

Is The Sale Of Redtail On The Horizon?

I would not be surprised to see Whiting undertake the sale of the Redtail area assets to further reduce leverage and bridge the spending gap.

Given that the vast majority of the company’s current production comes from the Williston Basin and Bakken/Three Forks inventory remains extensive, the transition to a single-basin focus would unlikely be perceived as a big loss from an asset base perspective. At the same time, a meaningful reduction in debt could help to de-stress the stock.

However, the price received in the monetization would be important. Given that the M&A market currently places high premiums on core-of-the-core assets and is willing to pay for the option on longer-term oil recovery embedded in existing production, a successful monetization of Redtail – which has relatively little production and is, arguably, a Tier 1 asset – cannot be taken for granted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.