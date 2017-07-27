Royal Dutch Shell plc 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Royal Dutch Shell plc 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.27.17 | About: Royal Dutch (RDS.A) The following slide deck was published by Royal Dutch Shell plc in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 132 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Basic Materials, Major Integrated Oil & Gas, Earnings Slides, United KingdomWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here