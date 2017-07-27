Anadarko's Q2 Results May Be Indicative Of Bad Quarter For Entire Shale Patch

Compared with the first quarter of the year when it was just under $52/barrel, the average WTI price fell by almost $4/barrel, to just over $48/barrel in the second quarter. This may in part explain the rather weak results experienced by Anadarko (APC) for the latest quarter. It is in my view yet another clear sign that current oil prices are not sustainable in the longer run, and the industry, which is meant to forever keep prices low, is in fact among the least adapted to current oil & gas price levels. I believe that once we get many more shale companies reporting for the quarter, it will show that most companies are overall unable to break even at current prices. Anadarko is most likely just the first sign for the quarter that will once more confirm that shale break-even prices may not be as low as is currently being widely advertised.

Anadarko continues to lose money.

For the quarter Anadarko announced an operating loss of $415 million, and a six month loss for the year so far of $733 million. The fact that the rate of loss has accelerated compared with the first quarter can in large part be attributed to lower oil prices. Aside from the lower oil price environment, there seem to in fact be some factors which may temporarily mask the true economics of Anadarko's economics for the quarter. The most obvious factor which played a part is the derivatives gain of $32 million, versus a loss of $115 million in the previous quarter. Without the derivatives, this quarter's loss would have been $447 million, while last quarter's loss would have been much smaller at $203 million, instead of the $318 million reported. The derivatives results in effect improved this quarter's operating results by $147 million compared with the previous quarter. I expect we will see a similar effect with most other shale producers, which should help minimize the damage to the bottom line.

Based on what we see from Anadarko so far, it is becoming increasingly clear that despite all the much-trumpeted improvements in drilling costs and production results in the past three years since the oil price collapsed from its $100/barrel plateau, continued production expansion in the longer term can only be justified if oil prices will increase significantly from current levels.

Source: Anadarko.

Note: The above data is for Anadarko's DJ Basin.

As we can see, a roughly 50% improvement in drilling and completion costs is being claimed by Anadarko in its Niobara operations since the first quarter of 2015. This sort of improvement in drilling economics evidently did not yield the savings needed to make its shale and overall operations profitable at current prices.

It should be noted that given Anadarko's 12% increase in oil production compared with the same quarter of last year, the traditional defense of lack of profits due to ramp-up costs does apply to some extent. It has to be said however that a 12% increase over a one year period is hardly such an extraordinary rate of growth that it can be used to entirely justify the latest financial loss. It was certainly part of the reason for the loss, but I don't believe that Anadarko would have been able to break even or turn a profit, even if production had been flat.

Anadarko's shale peers most likely facing a similar negative financial turn compared with last quarter, with perhaps only a few exceptions.

Unlike Anadarko, many shale producers did turn in a positive operating result for the first quarter of the year. When looking at operating profit-loss as a percentage of revenue ratios however, margins were rather thin for many companies which did break even or turned a profit, meaning that the current quarter will most likely see most of those shale producers which managed to get in a rare net operating profit number last quarter failing to do so this time around.

Note: In the interest of impartiality when choosing shale peers for the graph above, I limited myself only to companies I already covered this year.

I should note the fact that oil prices versus company operating efficiency, which includes drilling costs, as well as other factors such as acreage quality were not the only factors which led to either an operating gain or loss in the last quarter for most of these companies. Other factors, such as hedging activities helped in a few cases. For SM Energy (SM) in particular a $115 million gain from hedging activities for the quarter really helped. Without the hedging gain, as well as a $37 million revenue gain from divestitures, it would have been at the other end of the graph above. Such effects, as well as other factors distorted the true economics of shale drilling and will do so in the future as well. For instance, Sanchez Energy (SN) should see a relatively good return on its spending in the next few quarters as a result of its intention to draw down the DUC inventory that it inherited from the Comanche acquisition from Anadarko, as I pointed out in a recent article. That too is just a temporary effect however, meaning that once it drills through those DUC inventories, it will once more become wholly dependent on new wells which will require full drilling and completion costs.

Putting such temporary distorting effects aside, the sum of all companies represented in the graph above presents an average profitability profile which is slightly better than what we saw from Anadarko, but overall only close to break even. Keeping this in mind, it is more than likely that the lower oil price environment we had in the second quarter, compared with the first, will drive most shale companies into the red when it comes to operating results. There might be a few exceptions, some of which may be based on the simple fact that they are sitting on superior acreage, which they operate efficiently. Other companies may manage to break even or better, not so much because they are sitting on good acreage or because they are comparatively better in terms of efficiency, but rather because there may be some temporary factors which may intervene in a positive direction. The opposite may also be true: a few companies that may otherwise be sitting on operations, that may be potentially profitable at current oil & gas price levels, will see a negative quarter because of some intervening one-time costs.

On balance, we can expect most companies to have a worse quarter compared with the last quarter, just as we saw with Anadarko. Given that last quarter's results were not exactly overflowing with profits within the shale patch, it is fair to conclude that shale producers cannot maintain the current trend of production growth if the current oil price environment persists. I don't expect the current oil price environment to persist for much longer, but if it does, shale producers will most likely be forced to abandon production growth and hunker down again in order to minimize their losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.