Sirius XM Moves Higher On Q2 Earnings Report

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported its Q2, 2017 earnings today, and while the event may seem less than exciting, the results of the quarter are sending Sirius XM shares up sharply in early trading. The company now boasts over 32 million paying subscribers and has increased its guidance on key metrics.

Items of note from the quarter include:

Net Self-Pay Subscribers Grow 466,000; Total Subscribers Exceed 32 Million

Second Quarter Revenue Climbs 9% to $1.3 Billion

Quarterly Net Income Rises 16% to $202 Million

Adjusted EBITDA Grows 12% to a Quarterly Record of $522 Million

Quarterly Operating Cash Flow Rises 12% to $483 Million; Free Cash Flow Grows 6% to $417 Million

Company Increases Full-Year Guidance for Self-Pay Net Additions, Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA

In essence, Sirius XM seems to be making all the right moves in driving company growth. While it may be tempting to think that the numbers will begin to level off at some point, Q2 actually demonstrates that management is managing growth while at the same time expanding business opportunities.

Every revenue line saw very respectable growth. Total revenue a year ago was $1.24 billion. This year revenue grew by about 9% to $1.35 billion. The operating side was more expensive, and the shift in that line was a 15% increase. Operating expenses a year ago were $362 million while this year the line came in at $416 million. Essentially revenues increased by $111 million while costs increased by $54 million.

The company was able to increase the average revenue per user by 3% to $13.22. While increasing average revenue, the company was also able to lower self-pay churn from 1.8% to 1.7%. The conversion rate for promotional subscribers stayed stable at 40%. These factors could point to the emergence of possible pricing flexibility for the company, though any price increases would need to be modest in order to avoid higher churn. If the company had increased the conversion rate the argument for a modest price increase would have had more weight.

Perhaps one of the more compelling stories of the quarter is that the company reported record Adjusted EBITDA. In Q2 of 2017, Sirius XM reached a record $522 million. This represents a double digit climb of 12% from the $468 million in Q2 of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric in determining valuation of a company. Gains in double digits represent health in the company, its business plans, and how efficiently the operations are.

Along with impressive Adjusted EBITDA numbers the company also produced growth in free cash flow. In Q2 of 2017 Sirius XM increased free cash flow by 6% to $417 million. Free cash flow allows the company to remain aggressive in its share buyback and dividend programs. Sirius XM bought back 94 million shares of stock for approximately $477 million. This represents an average cost of about $5.07 per share. The company also returned $47 million to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Along with strong growth numbers, the company is strengthening its position in the marketplace. During Q2 the company invested $280 million to finalize its acquisition of Automatic Labs and to initiate phase one of Sirius XM's investment into streaming music service Pandora (NYSE:P). Lastly, the company invested $440 million in debt and equity securities of Sirius XM Canada in connection with the recapitalization of that company, which Sirius XM holds a major stake in.

As long time investors expected, Sirius XM has now adjusted its guidance for 2017. The company has had an impressive run of being able to promise numbers that keep the street happy and adjusting those numbers upward as the year progresses. This year has been no different. The company increased its 2017 year-end guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. The company left free cash flow guidance unchanged. The company's complete full-year 2017 guidance is now as follows:

Self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million,

Revenue of approximately $5.375 billion,

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.05 billion, and

Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion.

All in all, Sirius XM put together a strong quarter on the financial front and strengthened its position in the marketplace with strategic acquisitions, investments, and debt structure. Given these results it should not shock anyone that Liberty Media (LSXMA) remains keen on Sirius XM and that Warren Buffett has his own plays in the stock of both Sirius XM and Liberty Media. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.