AMD: We Have Lift Off

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported much-anticipated Q2 earnings after the close Tuesday and the results for the quarter and the guidance for Q3 were impressive. Revenue growth was strong mainly due to a big YoY jump for the Computing and Graphics segment on the back of sales for desktop Ryzen processors and GPUs, and guidance for Q3 was well above consensus estimates.

In my earnings primer on Tuesday, which can be read here, I noted five topics to which investors should pay particularly close attention. In this article, I will first discuss Q2 results and then cover the conference call through the lens of each of the five topics I mentioned.

Q2 Results

AMD reported revenue of $1.22 billion, up 18.4% YoY and $60 million higher than consensus estimates, and EPS of $0.02, which was 7 cents higher YoY and 2 cents above estimates. Gross margin expanded to 33%, up 200 bps YoY due to the launch of Ryzen desktop processors, which boosted shipments and ASPs, and the success of the company's GPUs, which also saw higher shipment volume and ASPs.

Computing and Graphics ("C&G") sales increased a whopping 51% YoY to $659 million, or 54% of overall revenue, due to the same catalysts that raised gross margin: higher desktop CPU shipments and ASPs from the launch of Ryzen and higher GPU shipments and ASPs due to gaming and crypto currency demand. These results are a good starting point for AMD as it re-enters the marketplace as a true competitor.

Desktop Ryzen sales seem to have gotten off on the right foot, and, as CEO Lisa Su explained on the conference call, we are still in the early innings of the processor contribution to revenue. Q2 was the first full quarter of Ryzen's availability in the channel, but OEMs only launched Ryzen-integrated desktops in mid-June, creating much more potential contribution in Q3 (which guidance affirms).

On the graphics side, the fact that GPU sales still increased YoY despite the launch of Vega consumer cards around the corner and seasonal headwinds is an impressive feat. Bears might say that this accomplishment was made possible only by the ephemeral contribution of crypto currency-driven GPU demand, but the launches of the RX 580 and RX 570 cards in April also played a role according to AMD. More on Ryzen and GPUs later.

Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom ("EE&SC") revenue fell 5% YoY due primarily to lower semi-custom SoC sales for gaming consoles and the like. There isn't much else to discuss regarding this segment in Q2 as EPYC was only launched in the last few days of the quarter and console APU sales won't become a factor again until the Xbox One X launches in Q4.

Now onto the good stuff!

Q3 Guidance

To follow my predictions in my previous article, I stated that AMD was likely to issue guidance above expectations for 7% YoY revenue growth in Q3 due to the recent rate of YoY sales growth (well above 10%) and the sheer number of products being offered in Q3 2017 relative to last year's Q3. These include the launch of Radeon Instinct accelerators and EPYC in late June, the launch of RX Vega in late July, the launch of Ryzen Threadripper in early August, the launch of desktop Ryzen through OEM products in mid-June, and the launch Ryzen mobile APUs in 2H 2017. This extensive product line seems to have put AMD over the top.

AMD issued third quarter guidance of revenue between $1.46 billion and $1.54 billion, which represents growth of 15% at the midpoint, well above consensus estimates for 7%, gross margin of 34%, and EPS between $0.06 and $0.08, about level with consensus estimates if my modeling is correct (AMD does not provide its own exact non-GAAP EPS guidance).

I thought analyst estimates for Q3 were a bit too low and it appears these suspicions have been borne out by actual results. Regardless, I didn't expect AMD to beat and raise by quite such a substantial margin considering the company guided for almost double the sales growth as analysts were expecting. It is also worth noting that AMD usually guides conservatively as it has not missed on either the top or bottom line once in the last eight quarters. On the whole, I think AMD's guidance for Q3 was impressive and indicative of the potential for the company's extensive product offerings in the coming quarter.

Ryzen Performance

I touched on this in my discussion of the Q2 results, but I'll give it the full run-down here. Lisa Su attributed the expansion of gross margin to 33%, the growth of C&G sales by 51%, and the first operating profit in three years in part to the performance of desktop Ryzen CPUs in Q2. This was the first full quarter where desktop Ryzen was in the channel, with more Ryzen sales set to be generated as OEMs launch Ryzen-based desktop products in Q3.

It's still too early to tell exactly how much market share AMD took from Intel in Q2, but it is evidently a net positive considering the substantial YoY increase in C&G. For a while one of my main arguments in favor of AMD in the CPU market, desktop and server, is that it has been noncompetitive and with such low market share for so long that the only way to go when new products are launched is up. So far Q2 results, and to a greater extent Q3 guidance, appear to be bearing that argument out.

It'll be interesting to see in Q3 exactly how much of a boost OEM product with Ryzen will have on overall revenues, but if guidance indicates anything, with a 23% sequential revenue increase at the midpoint, it's that Ryzen will play a large role in the upcoming quarter once again.

Raven Ridge APU (Ryzen Mobile)

As usual, we received precious little information from AMD management on Raven Ridge and on APUs in general except to blame them for the decline in EE&SC segment revenue. In fact, there was just one single mention of the word "APU" in the entire conference call with just two mentions of "Ryzen Mobile" (three if you count when Su said "Ryzen Mobile APUs"). It appears my hopes that we would get more information on this important and unique product category were wishful thinking. Basically, all we got was that Raven Ridge is still coming in 2H 2017 and that notebooks with the APUs will arrive in the holiday season. And of course no analysts brought up APUs either so I don't have anything else to add. For further information on Raven Ridge and its potential, readers can see my article on the subject here.

EPYC Expectations

In contrast to Raven Ridge and APUs, EPYC got 38 mentions on the conference call, meaning we have much more to discuss here. As I've said, EPYC launched in late June and is expected to have a slow ramp as customers are brought on and orders are filled. Su stated that 20 EPYC-based platforms have already been launched while 20 additional platforms are expected to be available in 2H 2017. While it's impossible to know how much revenue or market share this will equate to (Su was asked about the revenue contribution from this by an analyst but dodged the question) it certainly seems to be a good launch party for AMD, which hasn't had a competitive server offering in many years.

What I'm most curious about is AMD's progress in selling single-socket servers to customers who prefer it over a dual-socket Xeon server from Intel (INTC). I covered the match-up between EPYC and Broadwell Xeon servers in an article here and covered the topic again a few months later this time comparing EPYC with Intel's new Skylake Xeon machines in an article here, with the one constant being that EPYC's single-socket server configuration was a unique niche that offered competitive advantages to comparable Intel offerings. I don't know when we'll get an indication about how many single-socket servers AMD is selling, but I'm very curious to see whether this catalyst is playing out the way I predicted it would.

While it's very early in the ballgame, AMD seems to be on the right track with EPYC and meeting its goal of 10% market share in the server market. Customers procurement is solid, and while the ramp will be slow, EPYC and its performance in the vital server market will be an important catalyst for revenue, earnings, and margins going forward.

Vega

Lastly, let's discuss AMD's new GPU architecture, Vega. The company is launching Vega-based cards across all segments of the GPU market including professional, consumer, and datacenter with the Vega Frontier Edition, RX Vega, and Radeon Instinct accelerators, respectively. Vega FE is already for sale and, as I covered in an article here, occupies a cozy niche between Nvidia (NVDA) GPU offerings by offering price per performance that Nvidia's cards simply cannot match.

On the consumer side of things, RX Vega is expected to launch in late July and represents the newest line of consumer graphics cards from AMD. It'll be interesting to see how the card matches up to the Titan Xp and GTX 1080 Ti with early indications showing it'll be below these two cards purely based on performance, though the question will really be whether it's comparable on price/performance. Little is known about RX Vega in terms of performance and pricing, but we'll be getting more information at SIGGRAPH 2017, which starts on July 30th, so stay tuned.

We also have Instinct MI25 GPU accelerators, which AMD launched in late June and has already shipped units to "strategic datacenter customers" according to Su. Instinct GPUs are especially good at AI, deep-learning, and HPC applications, which are significant catalysts for AMD and the GPU market in general in the coming years. Additionally, the Instinct and EPYC combination is sure to be a compelling option for customers who want an alternative to the status quo, likely at a better price.

There's still a lot we don't know about Vega and after Q2 we still don't have much concrete, quantitative information. Keep an eye on developments in this area (benchmarks, sales estimates, pricing, etc.) as the GPU business is still a large portion of AMD and its success will be important to the success of the company as a whole.

Investor Takeaway

The market initially bid up shares of AMD 10%, but the stock settled down to end the day up close to 5%. I think the report AMD turned in, specifically the strong sales and ASPs of Ryzen and GPUs in Q2 and overall guidance for Q3, was impressive and one that affirmed the turnaround/growth narrative that compelled me to buy shares in the company.

I think Q2 is just the beginning of AMD's turnaround story as the company launches a multitude of products across the CPU market, GPU market, and the overlap in between that have potential for success. I am staying long AMD and have shares rated as a Strong Buy for the short-term and long-term time frames.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!