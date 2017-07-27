PVH Corp.: Make American Fashion Great Again (A La Calvin Klein And Tommy Hilfiger)

Jeff Macke has been touting his PVH (NYSE:PVH) long, predicting that PVH will focus on more direct-to-consumer instead of selling at Macy's (NYSE:M). He believes that selling at Macy's, where clothes are on the floor, devalues a brand. His prediction is probably right in that direct-to-consumer will be likely a bigger slice of the pie for PVH. I also think there are other aspects of gaining momentum and tailwind that looks to be like a potential brand revival.

So, what is PVH?

PVH is the second largest apparel company in the world (behind V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)), with over $8Bn in revenue, top-line growth around 3%. The market cap is ~$9Bn, and ~$12Bn enterprise value. It is the holding company that owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein (75% of sales), in addition to Van Heusen, IZOD, Arrow, Bass, Speedo (the collective known as Heritage Brands). In the US, its largest distribution is through department stores like Macy's. 52% of its sales comes from the U.S., and Europe following at 30% of sales. Europe and Asia see double-digit top-line growth whereas US is mostly flatline. The stock has gapped up last three quarters of earnings and is trading at its 52-week highs.

Source: PVH presentation, note that PVH has some licensing business and the sum of the sales of the three lines do not equal PVH revenues

"We look to assume more direct control over various licensed businesses where we have core competencies"

The corporate strategy has been to control more of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger (core competencies) by buying back international JVs (Ireland, Russia, China), different lines of businesses (acquisition of Warnaco), and licensed retail stores (see increase in directly owned stores below). This strategy likely came from an MBB consultant and has been a few years and many deals in the making.

Source: PVH presentation

The stock is near 52-week highs? Why buy the stock now?

The NYTimes wrote a very endearing article about the new creative director, Raf Simons, being not only the savior for Calvin Klein but also savior of New York fashion. Raf has everyone in the fashion world excited, and I believe Raf is exactly what PVH needs at this point. Raf built his name being the creative director at Jil Sander. He was then poached by Dior, where Raf designed the dress that Jennifer Lawrence tripped on during the Oscars. Dior sales rose 60% under his tenure and were the stabilizing force of the brand after a string of scandals under Galliano.

Most recently, as of August 2016, he has moved to New York to oversee complete creative direction over all Calvin Klein lines. The last person to have complete control was Calvin Klein himself. This is Raf's opportunity to reshape the identity of an iconic brand from its designs to its advertising, to its choice of celebrity models. In 2016, Raf won the CFDA Awards for both Menswear Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year. Incidentally, the only other designer to do the same was Calvin Klein himself in 1993.

There are other positive strategic, product, and marketing decisions in addition to zeitgeist that acts as tailwind for Calvin Klein:

Calvin Klein was recently re-introduced at Barneys New York. The EVP and general merchandiser for womenswear raved about Raf, without even seeing the merchandise. Barneys buyers usually set the trends for other high-end department stores.

The #mycalvins underwear campaign featuring Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Kendall Jenner, Ashton Sander (Moonlight), and Brooke Shields (yes, she is back) was wildly successful. Going through #mycalvins on Instagram will simultaneous make you feel old and realize that Calvin Klein underwear is cool again.

The retro themed XX music video in collaboration with Raf Simons of Calvin Klein featuring Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven from Stranger Things). The video was essentially a Calvin Klein commercial with the hottest stars decked out in the latest collection.

For better or for worse, 1980s/1990s style is back in fashion, including the Marky Mark Calvin Klein's banded underwear, oversized hoodies, chokers, and adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Calvin Klein just kicked off the Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, CALVIN KLEIN 205W29NYC entitled "American Classics", and it has been well received by the fashion community.

The social media game is strong at 9.7M followers on Instagram vs. 1.8M followers for Gap (NYSE:GPS), 2.1M followers for Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), 13M followers for Prada (OTCPK:PRDSF).

Raf Simons has launched a collaboration with adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) for a pair of $500 sneakers.

Tommy Hilfiger is also a source of revival for the PVH franchise. Tommy Hilfiger is doing a collaboration with Vetements, the Zurich-based streetwear brand better known for its $1,000+ hoodies. This collection will be available in February 2018 and sold at Barneys New York, Harrods London, and Colette Paris. Global ambassadors to Tommy Hilfiger include cultural icons The Chainsmokers and Gigi Hadid.

Ok, we get it. Fashion people think PVH is cool. What does that have to do with the fundamentals and the stock?

1. High street drives main street

Some will argue that main street does not care/know about Raf Simons. However, I will argue that the biggest sellers (jeans, underwear, and fragrances) are diffusion lines, and the success of those brands are usually driven by high-fashion and marketing. High street usually trickles down into main street a few seasons behind.

Below are the Google Trends analytics for "Calvin Klein" and "Tommy Hilfiger", respectively. Taking into account seasonality during holiday seasons, there has been a steady uptick in interest over time, especially the last few months.



Source: Google

2. Guidance by the company is conservative if you believe that Calvin Klein will have a brand revival

“With the appointment of Raf Simons, Calvin Klein began a momentous new chapter in the brand’s history. As we continue to evolve, this new direction will further strengthen our premium positioning worldwide and pave the way for long-term global growth. - Steven B. Shiffman, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Calvin Klein

The above statement by Calvin Klein CEO is fairly bullish but doesn't seem reflected in the company guidance. PVH guidance does not account for a brand revival, but rather a conservative growth rate based on the current order book and organic growth at $8.4Bn (~3% growth) of revenue and $7.40-7.60 EPS for the fiscal year. Wall Street consensus is at $8.5Bn of revenue and $7.51 EPS.

As with most consumer companies, the biggest driver of growth is the brand itself. The best example of a brand revival I can think of is adidas with the relaunch of the Stan Smith sneakers, and now Superstar sneakers. Below is a five-year stock price chart (plotted against earnings) and revenue chart for adidas. Can you guess when the Stan Smiths were re-launched? adidas re-launched the Stan Smith mid-2014, as seen in the revenue bar chart. A year after the revenue bump, adidas beat earnings for consecutive quarters. Wall Street tends to gets fashion wrong because it cannot predict a change in trends.

Source: Sentieo

3. Europe is a powerhouse in the making

In European cities like Amsterdam and Paris, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger (sadly also Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)) are premium brands. It is probably because Europe doesn't have Macy's, and Europeans have never seen these clothing trampled on the floor at 80% off sale with an additional 15% off. Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are sold in premium department stores such as Printemps and Galeries Lafayette in addition to over 1,700 retail stores. PVH enjoys higher margins in Europe as a premium brand as well as higher retail/wholesale mix (69% retail in Europe vs. 41% retail in the U.S.).

Below are top regions on the Google search for "Calvin Klein" and "Tommy Hilfiger" (respectively). Europe tops on interests for the two brands.

Source: Google



Who is Jeff Macke and why is he long?

Jeff Macke is a master chartist and the "father figure America deserves." His father was the first CEO of Target and has grown up around consumer retail. Jeff is a great thinker and expert in all things retail. I think Jeff's long thesis is that PVH will go through margin expansion and increased sales as they focus on direct-to-consumer on their website instead of selling at Macy's. With the acquisition of True & Co, it does seem that PVH realizes that direct-to-consumer is the future of retail. What he is arguing for makes sense, but ultimately the turnaround of the image of a brand drives sales and profitability more than operational or business model improvements.

So what should I do?

I don't know what you should do, but I know what I would do. I really do believe that the stars are aligned for PVH will have some outstanding quarters to come due to a brand resurgence. Options are pretty expensive at the moment, so I'm looking to pick up stock. Beyond earnings, there is no short-term catalyst for a brand revival. I'd look to buy along the 20-day moving average as it seems to want to return back to the trend line. I'd look for a long-term play and just ride it until the momentum changes.

What is the bear case on PVH?

As with anything else, please do your own due diligence. PVH is prone to miss earnings like any other company although its earnings are, in my opinion, conservative. PVH is subject to sell-offs as the broader retail sector has been very challenged. Relative valuations are reasonable given the growth rates, but the industry can see multiple contraction.