AMD: The Inside Story

No new high in share price since February 2017, while analysts are divided.

Insider trades over the past twelve months are very heavily weighted to the sell side, and confirm AMD is a short.

Opinion Divided As Share Price Labors

At a time after announcement of Q2 earnings, with its mixture of positive and negative developments, and with analyst opinion divided, and share price making no new high since February 2017 as it labors in a volatile range, one prism lends insight into the future direction of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). That prism is insider trades, and they show AMD to be a short.

The announcement of Q2 results identified non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents a share on sales of $1.22 billion, beating Wall Street's consensus of $1.16 billion, an important financial and psychological threshold. Guidance for Q3 indicates a sequential increase to a level marginally above consensus.

Yet there were flat spots. Free cash flow remains negative at minus $94 million. Lower sales of AMD's semi-custom systems-on-a-chip saw Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom revenue drop 5%.

Ratings Run The Gamut

In this mixed environment, analyst ratings of AMD over the last three months have run the gamut, and the mean recommendation is hold.

Institutions have continued to augment their holdings of AMD according to the most recent 13F filings, and thereby demonstrate ongoing faith in the company, with 57.5% of AMD's stock presently held by institutions. Net increased positions in the reporting period have outweighed net decreased positions by 43,249,386 shares.

Interestingly, AMD's institutional holding growth statistic compares favorably with that of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the same period. While institutions do hold a greater proportion of outstanding shares of AMD's competitor at 69.6%, they have in aggregate shed 27,623,764 shares of Nvidia in the period.

No New High Since February

In another example of mixed signals, although AMD has not made a new high in share price since February 2017, in experiencing a decline in institutional shareholding Nvidia's share price has made two new lifetime highs in just the last four trading sessions.

Across earnings, analyst opinion, share price performance, and institutional holdings, there are then a number of conflicting evidentiary messages when analyzing AMD. With a view to cutting through conflicting data, one consideration is unremittingly negative, and that is insider trades.

Of the number of open market transactions undertaken in the past twelve months by insiders, 70 of 71 were sells. The net number of shares sold by insiders in that time was 49,764,507, while the net number of shares bought was just 69,100, leaving a negative aggregate figure of (49,695,407).

A number of factors play into when and to what extent insiders buy and sell their company's shares, such as option agreements, remuneration packages, personal financial needs and planning. However in AMD's case, insider trades over the past twelve months present monolithic evidence of negative sentiment by insiders at a time when many market participants are uncertain as to the future direction of the company's stock.

Conclusion

To this author, the one-way direction of insider trades confirms earlier evidence of a 31.5% drop-off in share price after the Ryzen 7 launch, and the still concerning level of gross profit margin at 33%, to identify AMD as a short at a time when these factors are not yet fully priced in.

