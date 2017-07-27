UPS: More Downside Ahead?

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has just reported its earnings and the Street is having a mixed reaction with the stock rising premarket and tracking lower in the opening minutes of trading. Let’s be clear. This stock has made investors a ton of money over the years. Here at Seeking Alpha UPS is strangely underfollowed, even though the select few actually reading this piece will admit to having done business with them, particularly if you have ever had anything delivered to your home or office. I continue to think that investors ignoring this name is a mistake because you are missing out on profits. The stock has pulled back about 10 points from its all-time highs, but when I initiated coverage on the stock with a buy I encouraged you to stick with the name and to add on pullbacks because the move to online shopping was perhaps the greatest catalyst for the company in recent memory. With the Street reacting unfavorably today is there more downside ahead? To answer this, we need to examine the company’s recent performance.

UPS continues to be strong and continues to exceed expectations. Now, like many other companies with business overseas, revenues have been pressured thanks to a very strong dollar. The currency exchange issue has simply plagued domestic companies with international exposure. While this impact is diminishing, it is important to note that it is still an issue. That said, currency exchange rates and lower fuel surcharges pressured total revenue slightly, which came in at $15.75 billion. Revenue was up 7.7% year-over-year on an absolute basis and beat estimates by $280 million. However, if we look at revenues on a constant dollar basis, revenues actually grew 8.9%. What is key here is that all segments contributed to the top line, with sales higher across each and every segment. I maintain that the company is growing reliably.

To increase revenue the company can play with prices, but what it also really needs is increased shipping volume. Shipping rates constantly are being adjusted and the company has full control here, but it can only do so much. Volumes depend on the economy and the company’s ability to compete with other shippers. Both volume and pricing drive revenue higher (or lower), but volumes are what matter most. On that note, U.S. domestic shipments drove revenues up 8.1% to $9.75 billion. There was an increase in daily volumes, with revenue per piece up across all products. However, expenses were an issue thanks to facility construction and the focus on Saturdays, which weighed. Even with these added costs, operating profit domestically rose to $1.39 billion from $1.23 billion.

Internationally, shipments were strong as well and on an absolute basis, revenues were up 2.8%. Currency issues weighed significantly. They hit for a $114 million drag, but controlling for these issues revenues were up 8.3%. This was driven by an 12% spike in daily export shipments in Europe and Asia. What I think the even bigger take-home internationally, however, was cost controls which led to operating profit (on a currency neutral basis) jumping $697 million. Finally, the company's supply chain and freighting revenue was positive, as it was up 12% to $2.82 billion from $2.54 billion. Revenue was up thanks to improved market conditions and increased tonnage moved. Operating profit in this segment is worth noting. It expanded 24% here, while recently purchased Coyote Logistics saw double digit sales growth and continued market share gains.

How about the actual earnings? Well, it was another solid quarter. Earnings came in at $1.58, a 10.4% increase over the same period last year. This was above expectations, beating consensus by $0.11. Further, the company continues to be incredibly shareholder-friendly. In the quarter, the company paid dividends of over $770 million. Further, it repurchased nearly 4.2 million shares for approximately $450 million. But what matters is the outlook. The company remains optimistic and is investing heavily in its future growth. It expects to see diluted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.10, an increase of 1% to 7% over adjusted 2016 results. The company believes currency will hit for about $0.30 on earnings. This stock is a winner, but even at $6.10 in earnings the valuation is pretty high at 18 times forward earnings, which growth in earnings is only 7%. I would not buy here yet, but would be under $100.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.