Are Wal-Mart's Top Management Able To Estimate EPS Accurately? Let's Find Out

When I make an investment decision, I want the top management of the company to be as excellent as the company itself. I look for insight in the business' value drivers and the capability to see what's going on. I do this by looking at the EPS estimates.

There are numerous different ways to do quantitative analysis of a company, but there is one key element you really can't analyze by the numbers and that is management. An investor should always evaluate the management before investing in a company. A good and competent management is key for a successful future, but evaluating management is difficult because so many aspects of it are intangible. Things to look for when analyzing top management are insider buying and management holdings in their own company. If management believes the company is going to be successful, doesn't it make sense that they are invested in it? And not only by compensation packages, but also with share purchases with their own money. One aspect you might want to look into is the tenure of the management. If the top management has been with the company for several years, they should know the business and the company very well and have deep knowledge of the value drivers of the business. CEO's coming from totally different industries are always a big risk, because for example the retail industry is very different than mining industry. Look for managements that stay with the company for the long run.

Is it possible to make any quantitative analysis of the performance of management at all? Are we bound to look for only qualitative aspects that are not easy to measure or to compare? There is one way to estimate management performance by numbers and that is the accuracy of their forecasting. First I must say that if the management is always on point with their earnings estimates, there might be some creative accounting in the background. It is impossible to always know what special circumstances occur that affect the final earnings figures. So I'm not looking for 100% accuracy, but more of the trend of accuracy. If management consistently estimates larger profits than the company is able to earn, it raises a question does the management know what is going on in the business environment of the company and the field they operate in. It is also misleading the investors if estimates are always lower or higher than the realized earnings. You could also look at the reasons for missing estimates.

I started analyzing this trend when I got the feeling that Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) was continuously missing their own estimates and I wanted to see if it is so. I looked at the last five years of quarterly and annual earnings estimates and compared them to the reported earnings. For the full year guidance I used what was estimated at the start of the year and ignored the revised guidance during the year. I did this for simplicity and also to see if management is able to see one year ahead. Also because that estimate is the one I personally look for in the guidance for next year as I do not evaluate companies based on quarters. Here are the results:

As you can see, the full year estimate was beat in 2013 and 2017. During 2014-2016 the company was going through difficult times and earnings were declining. We can see from the results here that top management did not see it forthcoming as they continuously missed the full year estimate. Finally in 2017 they knew that earnings are dropping and estimated even lower than were the final results. Quarterly estimates are 'easier' to make and it can also be seen here that the final earnings were beat only three times and not missed once. The Q2/2017 final result was 1.07 and within guidance if you factor out the sale of Yihaodian in China.

To further examine why management has missed the estimates for full year earnings in 2014-2016, I'll go through the press releases to find explanations. In 2014 the total EPS was impacted of certain discrete items such as non-income tax contingencies and employment claims in Brazil, 54 store closures in Brazil and China and termination of the joint venture, franchise and supply agreements with Bharti Enterprises related to retail stores, and exited its investments in the parent of that business. These items totaled $ 0.23 that impacted the EPS. I would hope that some of these did not come as a surprise to top management and could have been accounted for when forecasting the year.

In 2015 the final EPS impact of certain discrete items was only $ 0.08 and those items were wage and hour litigation matter and closure of approximately 30 underperforming stores in Japan. Factoring these items out, the estimate would have still missed. In 2016 EPS was again impacted by the closure of 269 stores globally and also by discrete tax items. We can see a trend in the discrete items and that is the closing of stores around the world.

The greatest investor of all time, Warren Buffett, also pays attention when CEOs forecast earnings: "We are suspicious of those CEOs who regularly claim they do know the future - and we become downright incredulous if they consistently reach their declared targets." We as investors should do the same and look at the accuracy of the estimates and the explanations for the final results. Are there things that the top management should have been aware of and how are they handling a possible decline in earnings.

Hopefully this gives you some ideas about how to evaluate top management as a part of your investment decision making.