The Skies Are Clear For OMAB

OMAB has rallied sharply off the lows, but the run is hardly over yet.

I've written extensively about the Mexican airport operators over the past year. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) is my top pick for the year, and it's up from $74 at the time of that call to $116 so far. Similarly, I turned bullish on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) earlier this year after its game-changing acquisition of a dozen Colombian airports. That stock has run from the 180s to 220 already since my buy.

My first venture into the Mexican airports came last spring with Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB), which I called seemingly overvalued but still worth buying at $47/share. Since then, it's been a mixed experience - shares initially rallied, but were then grounded following President Trump's electoral victory. Since then, the stock has clawed back its losses and stands at a small gain:

OMAB data by YCharts

I'm now more bullish on OMAB than I was last year, despite the slight bump-up in price. This comes for several reasons; for one, the Mexican economic outlook is improving. Secondly, Trump fears have dissipated, and Mexico is now participating in the Latin America-wide stock market boom. And thirdly, OMAB stock has badly underperformed the other Mexican airport operators.

OMAB (the blue line) is up less than 10% since the beginning of October 2016, when Clinton was thought to have the election in the bag. PAC, by contrast, is up 23%, and ASR is up a stunning 50%. ASR initially outperformed during the Trump panic since it relies principally on Cancun (tourism) for profits, and thus was thought to benefit from the weakening Peso. OMAB, by contrast, is most reliant on the domestic Mexican economy, and thus got hit hardest in the wake of the election.

The Election Is Done. Stop Worrying About It.

That said, while that rationale made sense at the time, it no longer applies. That is because any meaningful Trump threat to the Mexican economy is now over. I'll unpack that in a minute. But first, here's a chart of the Mexican Peso over the last 12 months:

As you can see, the Mexican Peso depreciated more than 20% in the weeks following Trump's win, and eventually hit 22, an all-time record low, before reversing. However, the Peso recovered back to pre-Trump levels in March, and has actually continued to rally; the Peso is now up almost 10% over the past 52 weeks.

This specifically means that there is no currency benefit for ASR anymore. If anything Cancun vacations are now getting more expensive, and ASR will face a slowdown as dollar-spending tourists choose other vacation locales. Meanwhile, the apparent threat to OMAB is gone, and yet the market hasn't even priced it back to last year's highs yet, let alone shooting it off to new records, as PAC, ASR, and the Mexican stock exchange as a whole have done.

Forget about Trump, the benchmark Mexican IPC Index has topped 50,000 - hitting new records:

So, OMAB, still 10% off its all-time high, is lagging its airport peers, its stock exchange, and its domestic currency. Is there good reason for that, or are investors missing their flight?

Overblown Threats

A recent article by SA contributor Stephen Simpson suggested that there may be turbulence ahead for OMAB which could lead to a "bumpy ride." The article is fairly neutral in tone; it's certainly not way too negative. However, the author significantly focuses primarily on the risks and soft-sells the potential upside. I'll offer here the contrarian take on why this stock should hit $65 (27% upside) over the next year.

First, here's Simpson's thesis statement:

Still, while I do believe OMA is a well-run airport operator, I don't think an “all clear” is entirely reasonable at this point. Mexico's economy is doing pretty well, true, but rates are rising, there is still political/trade risk with the new U.S. administration, Mexican airlines have been adding quite a bit of capacity, and next year will see a new election cycle in Mexico.

Let's start off with interest rates. It's absolutely true that interest rates are rising, in fact, the benchmark rate has more than doubled over the past two years:

That might seem bad in isolation. However, with more context, we see that the airport operators are actually reasonably well-positioned. For one thing, the spike in inflation is ending, and it's expected that interest rates will reverse and start falling during the next year. That's in large part because the spike in inflation was largely election (Peso) driven, and now that the Peso is rebounding, that source of inflation is quickly turning back toward deflation. Here's Mexico's inflation rate - as you can see, last month hardly climbed at all, and the inflation rate is expected to turn start dropping again over the next quarter:

Given the relatively slow rate of GDP growth in Mexico, the Central Bank will start cutting rates again as soon as they can. And as a particular plus for the airports, a large part of the inflation spike came from the January 15% gasoline price hike. This was a huge boon to the airlines vis a vis the bus companies, since the airlines here tend to buy jet fuel priced in US dollars, while bus companies buy subsidized gasoline from the Mexican government.

Airlines were getting hammered on fuel prices due to the exchange rate (see the volatility in Mexican air carrier Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) for an example), while bus companies were enjoying a competitive tailwind. The 15% fuel price hike, combined with the rebound in the Peso is a huge help to the airlines on a pricing basis, and as you'd expect, load factors on Mexican flights are looking healthier as 2017 continues.

More generally, things are looking up for the Mexican economy since it survived the Trump shock without any major damage. The Mexican unemployment rate has defied expectations, plunging to 3.3% which marks a new 11-year low and almost a full percentage point drop since last year.

And, contrary to all estimates, Mexico is winning the automotive jobs battle in a big way since Trump took office. Mexican car production is up almost 20% year-to-date, while US vehicle manufacturing has slumped.

After six consecutive months of record output, Mexico now makes more than one out of every five cars built in North America, new numbers from automotive organization Ward's shows. Mexico built 1,926,930 cars in the first half of 2017, almost 16 per cent more than the country cranked out in the first six months of last year. That compares with 1,208,911 Canadian-built vehicles over the same period, a figure which dipped by 2.4 per cent from last year's level. The boom means Mexico now makes more cars than the U.S. does, as America built 1,697,551 cars in the first half of 2017. Compared to last year, that figure is down by 17 per cent — about what Mexico's output has expanded by.

While Trump talks a big game, it's important to see what actually changes on a policy front. The latest discussions coming out of the so-called NAFTA renegotiations seem to show a relatively minor series of changes coming, nothing close to the fire and brimstone that people expected in the wake of his victory. Many of Trump's key economic figures are pro-trade, and they seem to have moderated his position substantially.

Don't Expect Much Of A Traffic Slowdown Either

There's also the claim that Mexican airlines have expanded capacity too quickly, and thus will be cutting back. Morgan Stanley touted this theory extensively in their May 2017 downgrades on the whole sector, claiming that Mexico is going to follow the Brazilian example. Brazilian air traffic went from double digit growth to flat in recent years - however, the Brazilian economy went from boom to its worst depression since economic-record keeping began there. Hardly a garden variety slowdown.

Morgan Stanley's analysts suggested that Mexico will hit a similar no growth traffic period going forward. They didn't state whether they expect 4%/year economic contraction in Mexico - the precursor to flat Brazilian air travel. Simply put, air traffic grows continuously in emerging markets since there is such a strong set of core demand drivers. The emerging middle class begins to vacation away from home for the first time, combined with the pull of cheap discounting airlines away from the long-haul bus firms. Given the huge market share of buses still in Mexico, there are many years of switchover demand left for the local aviation market.

Now, airlines are prone to overexpansion. However, Mexican aviation growth hasn't been that fast - you can find many emerging markets where traffic can grow as much as 10%/year as long as GDP growth is reasonably strong. Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 20-year aviation market forecast projects 3.4% GDP growth and 6.0% air traffic growth for Latin America over the next 20 years, nearly a 2x GDP multiplier. Sure, in the US, air traffic grows at a rate only marginally faster than GDP, but the US is a mature market. Simpson's assumption that Mexico will only see traffic grow at the GDP rate is much too pessimistic.

He also makes a good point on the competitive threat from a revitalized Mexico City airport. The current Mexico City airport has been capacity-constrained for years, and the government has long been trying to open a new international airport. It appears, if all goes to plan, that this will finally open sometime in 2020, though the project remains highly controversial, and at least one prominent presidential candidate would like to block the new airport.

That said, assuming the airport does open on schedule, in 2020 it could be a threat to the Mexican airport operators, since, it's true, discount carriers have opened more international routes out of secondary cities such as OMAB's Monterrey due to not being able to get slots at Mexico City. Traffic may fall slightly in 2020 when the new airport opens - however, it's hardly a big threat today, since nothing will happen on this front for at least three years, and, at the end of the day, discount carriers don't rely on connecting traffic at hubs; they'll mostly stick to the point-to-point routes they already operate.

In any case, with the Mexican economy picking up steam again after the initial Trump threat, load factors are back on the rise, local analysts suggest the worst has passed, and specifically in OMAB's manufacturing-driven territory, economic activity is picking back up quickly. From the Central Bank's latest quarterly report (Spanish), we see that the manufacturing in the north (yellow line) and north central (green line) are way ahead of the rest of the country, and expected to keep growing this year despite the political developments.

Yes, it can be argued that OMAB deserves a discount to ASR and PAC - the other airport operators - since it is reliant on domestic traffic and is less diversified. However, with OMAB's regional airports exposed to the hottest part of the Mexican economy, you can hardly discount their holdings too much, particularly with the resurgence in all-important Mexican auto production year-to-date.

How Much Upside For OMAB?

For a bare minimum, the stock should make new all-time highs, topping $56. That would merely be par for the course, given that the other two airport players made new all-time highs weeks and months ago, and the Mexican stock market as a whole has broken out into record territory.

It's worth remembering how much scale airport operators gain from rising traffic. Detractors can claim that traffic growth is going to slow down. However, as explained above, something in the 6-8% range should be considered baseline, even if Mexican GDP growth is relatively soft. And that level of growth can be transformed into huge bottom line growth. Over the past 6 years, OMAB has turned 8.8% CAGR traffic growth into 15% annualized revenue growth and 19% annualized EBITDA growth. That's a huge multiplier. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin has surged from 51% in 2011 to 65% today, showing how additional revenues tend to flow mostly through to the bottom line.

As you might expect, that sort of margin growth has led to a huge surge in both ROA/ROE and earnings. EPS has more than tripled just since 2011, while ROE has exploded from 10% to 33%:

You can complain that traffic growth is only in the mid-single digits, but they've put up the jaw-dropping numbers above on just 8.8% growth in previous years; we don't need lights out growth numbers for the company's earnings to keep shooting higher. At 20x forward earnings and about 15x EV/EBITDA, the stock looks expensive compared to normal businesses, but it's cheap compared to both its Mexican peers and other international airport operators. And with near 20% EBITDA and EPS growth rates, you don't need much to go right for the shares to continue jetting higher.

With the Trump threat gone and the Mexican economy re-accelerating, things are looking up for the airport operators. OMAB has reported rising load factors (planes fuller on average) for the past three months at their airports. Threats of capacity cuts should diminish as traffic growth picks back up. And with the interest rate cycle about to turn, the Mexican consumer should regain its footing, adding additional strength on top of an already revitalized industrial sector.

While it may take the market a few quarters to realize OMAB shouldn't be underperforming PAC and ASR this badly, rising traffic and booming earnings should grab the market's interest. And the 3.5% dividend - a generous payout from such a high growth company - also supports the stock's appeal. In all, I see the mid-60s on the way for OMAB, and the stock is easy position to hold as Mexico's markets surge and this one plays catch-up.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB, PAC, ASR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.