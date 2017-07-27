Johnson & Johnson Takes Down Medtronic And AbbVie

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Medtronic (MDT), and AbbVie (ABBV). These three companies compete in the health care sector, albeit in different industries.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first group of rankings will be related to the dividends of these stocks. All 3 companies are members of the Dividend Champions spreadsheet but JNJ has the longest streak of paying increasing dividends at 55 years. Next, at an impressive 40 years, is MDT. ABBV has the shortest history at only 5 years, however, its parent company Abbott (ABT) had a 40 year streak before ABBV was spun off in 2012.

The 5 year payback is a calculation based on the current yield of a stock and its anticipated dividend growth over the next 5 years. ABBV would pay back the most at 21.1% of its stock price today. JNJ falls to second with a 14.8% payback. MDT finishes last as it is expected to pay back only 11.8% through July 2022.

The last dividend metric is the ratio of the 5 year DGR to the 10 year DGR. This will indicate how quickly the dividend growth has been picking up, or in this case, decelerating. JNJ’s 5/10 year ratio shows the smallest slowdown at 0.87. MDT has had a faster drop in DGR with a ratio of 0.79. ABBV has only existed for 5 years, so there is not yet enough data for a 5/10 year DGR ratio. As anticipated, JNJ has a strong showing in the dividend category as MDT and ABBV finish the first round tied.



The next category of scores will be based on the fundamental data of the companies. All 3 are overvalued based on the fair value determined by the Graham number, but MDT gets the win by being the nearest at 81.4% over. JNJ drops to second at 124.3% over its Graham number. After a large cap, ABBV winds up in last with a share price 338.7% over its fair value.

The debt to equity ratio is a good proxy for the financial health of a company. JNJ has the least amount of debt in relation to its equity with a ratio of 0.46. MDT follows with a D/E of 0.66. ABBV sports a D/E over 6 times JNJ and MDT combined at 7.39.

Because I’m an investor and not a trader, I want to pay attention to the future growth estimates of a company, even if they’re only projections. ABBV jumps into first with a 5 year estimated growth of 14.5%. MDT slides into second with a 7.4%. Bringing up the rear is JNJ with its 6.5% projected growth.

The price to earnings ratio can be misleading in a vacuum, but I think it can be helpful as a comparative tool. ABBV is currently the best value with a TTM P/E of 18.69. JNJ comes in second at 22.23. MDT falls into last with a P/E of 30.60.

The final metric in this round is the PEG ratio which divides the P/E ratio by the estimated 5 year growth where a lower number indicates a better value. ABBV again takes the win with a PEG of 1.29. JNJ and its PEG of 3.45 is good enough for second. MDT implies the worst value with a PEG of 4.15. Despite all of its debt, ABBV takes the fundamental round with JNJ and MDT close behind.



The last batch of scores will be miscellaneous metrics that I find helpful in my own research. The beta of a stock is a quantification of its volatility. The beta of the S&P 500 is set to 1.00, and in this case, the only stock less volatile than the market in general is JNJ with a beta of 0.78. Only slightly less stable than the S&P 500 is MDT with a beta of 1.05. ABBV is the most volatile of the three with a beta of 1.54.

I try to avoid overpaying for my stocks and one way I try to achieve that is by not investing new capital near its 52 week highs. To score the stocks based on this idea, I rank them based on their proximity to their 52 week low. JNJ is 21.0% higher than its low and takes the 3 points. MDT is trading 28.0% off its bottom for second. ABBV has rallied the most over the last year at 31.7%.

The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. MDT wins the 3 points with a Chowder number of 13.7. JNJ and its Chowder number of 9.5 sit in second. ABBV does not currently have a 5 year DGR so therefore doesn’t have a Chowder number either. However, one more year of growing dividends would most likely give it a value near 16 which would’ve beaten the others out for first. JNJ takes the final round with MDT sticking close, but ABBV off the pace.



JNJ comes out as the overall winner which isn’t exactly surprising, but as an owner of the stock, it’s something I’m happy to see. The dividend and miscellaneous categories fueled the win, but JNJ performed fairly consistently across the board. The only last place finish was in 5 year estimated growth where it could conceivably pass MDT. Speaking of MDT, its performance was solid if not unremarkable. For the most part, it kept close to JNJ although its fundamental data were weak. ABBV was hurt the most by its shorter history of existing as its own company. While its growth potential looks great, the debt level is disconcerting. Because JNJ finished as the winner, I want to take a closer look at its dividend growth potential.



JNJ reached its 55th consecutive year of dividend growth this past June with a 5% raise. This pushed the EPS payout ratio to 56.5% which certainly leaves room for this streak to keep going for several more years, even without earnings growth. JNJ actually saw its earnings grow 11.2% over the past 5 years while its DGR was a more responsible 7.0%. It may be counterintuitive, but I like seeing earnings growing faster than the dividend because it leaves a margin of safety for the dividend to grow even during lean times. Over the next 5 years, earnings are expected to grow 6.5% and in keeping with retaining some earnings, I think projecting a 5% DGR is appropriate over the next 5 years. This would equate to a total payment of $18.66 per share, or a payback of 14.2%, by July 2022.

As an investor in JNJ, I was pleased to see it perform so well, even if MDT and ABBV aren’t exactly worthy adversaries. One aspect of JNJ I truly appreciate is its presence across several industries within the health care field. Before its split, I felt the same way about Abbott. JNJ is just about a perfect stock for me and is among the first places I look to add capital after a market pullback. Unfortunately, it’s been quite a while since I’ve been able to add to my position as both the stock and market continue to rally. For now I’ll continue to DRIP and wait for the yield to climb higher. Thanks for reading.

