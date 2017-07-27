Potash Recovery Underway

Potash Corp. (POT) has just reported its second-quarter results. I have previously expressed my bullish stance on the company, so the report is a good catalyst to check whether the thesis is still valid.

The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. Potash sales were 2.4 million tons, up from 2.2 million tons in the first quarter. Potash price improved from $166 per ton in the first quarter to $174 per ton in the second quarter. Meanwhile, costs decreased from $90 per ton to $82 per ton.

Unfortunately, positive developments in the potash market were mitigated by continued weakness in the nitrogen and phosphate segments. Nitrogen sales were flat compared to the first quarter but the average realized price declined even more to $223 per ton. In the phosphate segment, the combination of low prices and higher costs led to a negative margin in the second quarter. As a result, the company maintained its full-year earnings guidance of $0.45 - $0.65 per share:

Here's my takeaway from this report. The potash market is definitely improving as expected. Potash Corp. increased its full-year global shipment guidance to 62 million – 65 million per ton while increasing its own sales estimate to 9 million – 9.4 million tons from 8.9 million – 9 million tons. Potash price is slowly improving. Fears about another round of war between Uralkali and Belaruskali are not confirmed by actual data. I believe that the trend is to the upside and I expect further improvements in the potash price in the second half of this year.

The nitrogen and phosphate segments remain a problem which will likely be a drag on Potash Corp. results in the second half of this year. Nevertheless, taking into account the results of the first half, I expect that Potash Corp. will be able to reach the high end of its earnings guidance. From a valuation standpoint, this means the company trades at about 27 PE, but there are several factors that may support such valuation – the rebound story in the potash market, Potash Corp.’s position as a vehicle for potash exposure and upcoming merger with Agrium (AGU). At the same time, the valuation can put pressure on the stock’s chances for further upside, especially in the light of the recent USD/CAD performance (strengthening of the Canadian dollar is bad for the company’s costs).

In my view, Potash Corp. is a decent long-term hold if the entry price is $16 - $17 and can also be used as a trading vehicle with a similar entry price. I estimate that Potash Corp. shares will have trouble getting above $19 before the merger with Agrium is completed and may remain stuck in the $16 - $19 for some time. The long-term outlook remains bullish.

