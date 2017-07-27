Ultragenyx: An Interesting Company In The Rare Disease Space

Burosumab could become the new standard of care in XLH.

Company Overview

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a biopharmaceutical company, founded in 2010, developing therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on genetic diseases. The company is trading at an enterprise value of 2.4B with currently no marketed products but a very promising pipeline, poised for success and a clean balance sheet. It is presently trading around 20% below its 52 week high and way below its all-time high. They have several upcoming catalysts in 2H17 and in 1H18, which may translate into significant rise in the stock price.

Pipeline

Ultragenyx is a company, whose evolving pipeline has drug candidates in various phases – Burosumab (SC injection), which is an anti-FGF23 mAb, has an ongoing paediatric phase 2 (phase 3 will not be required) and an adult phase 3 studies for the X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH). Burosumab also has an ongoing phase 2 study for Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia (TIO).

The company recently completed a phase 3 study for their replacement enzyme therapy product rhGUS (IV infusion), used to treat MPS7, also known as Sly syndrome.

They also completed a phase 2 study for their substrate replacement therapy product UX007 (oral liquid), aimed at treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. UX007 is also investigated for Glut1 deficiency syndrome – for which there is an ongoing phase 3 study for patients with disorder movements.

Finally, Ace-ER is another of their products and is a potential treatment for GNE Myopathy. The phase 3 program is currently active.

With 2 programs with BLA/MAA filings and 3 programs in the phase 3 stage, Ultragenyx has multiple shots on goal.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

Burosumab – bright future ahead

Burosumab is the lead drug candidate for Ultragenyx and is being tested for X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH) and Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia (TIO). The XLH indication being far more advanced, the focus will be given on that.

XLH is a disorder associated with a mutation in the PHEX gene, resulting in the inactivity of PHEX protein, PHEX disruption results in higher FGF23 levels. FGF23 decreases Vitamin D enzymatic activation by the kidney and FGF23 also increases renal phosphate loss. Both consequences due to excessive FGF23 have great impact on bone mineralization and thus lead to symptoms such as rickets, bone deformity, short stature, bone fractures to name a few.

Currently, XLH is treated with Oral phosphate and Vitamin D – major risks associated with such a treatment are secondary hyperparathyroidism and hypercalcemia, which can lead in the long run to nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis and potentially chronic kidney disease – hence needing a complicated monitoring. The current standard of care improves symptoms but it certainly is sub-optimal.

The paediatric phase 2 results were impressive as Burosumab largely improved rickets based on two clinical scores – the improvement was better when the baseline score were higher, which seems quite logical. The RSS and RGI-C are radiographic scoring systems designed to evaluate rickets. RSS is a 10 points scale, where a score of 0 implies bones (radius, ulna, femur, tibia) are all normal.

RGI-C evaluates the change and a score of +1 means there’s a minimal healing whereas a score of +2 means there’s substantial healing and +3 complete healing.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

Not only did Burosumab improved rickets, it also significantly improved growth velocity, which is severely decreased in XLH patients and even treated ones.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

Burosumab also had a great safety profile, with serum or urinary calcium levels, PTH levels and renal US all normal. The most common adverse effect was injection-site reaction, mild at worst. Out of 52 patients, only 1 had a serious adverse event, which was promptly resolved, allowing the patient to keep on with the study.

In the adult phase 3 study, the primary endpoint was reaching serum phosphorus levels above 2.5mg/dL (lower limit of normal) and secondary endpoints were stiffness, physical functioning and pain. Normal phosphorus levels were achieved in 94% of the Burosumab patients vs. 8% in the placebo group. Stiffness also improved in a significant way (p=0.0122), physical function improved significantly as well (p=0.0478) but pain score did not reach statistical significance. There also was a significant bone formation and turnover increase in the Burosumab group compared to the placebo group, leading to an increased healing of fractures. There was no difference in adverse events between the groups.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

These great results lead the FDA to give a BTD back in June 2016, based on interim data of the paediatric phase 2 study.

On June 23, Ultragenyx announced that “the FDA agreed that the BLA can be submitted based on available clinical data and confirmed that both paediatric and adult indications would be included in the review.” – Ultragenyx plans to submit the BLA in 2H17. Ultragenyx had already filed a MAA in Europe in January 2017 – where the CHMP should give its opinion in 2H17.

Burosumab could reach substantial annual sales, as the company estimates there are about 12’000 XLH patients living in the US and the drug is also aimed at treating TIO.

One of the major risks about Burosumab is its market penetration, as the company says, “while adults make up the majority of the XLH patients, they often have less severe disease that may reduce the penetration of burosumab in the adult population relative to the paediatric population”.

rhGUS - a ultra-rare disease solution

MPS7, Sly syndrome is an ultra-rare autosomal recessive genetic disease with approximately 200 patients worldwide, according to Ultragenyx and the incidence is around 1:250'000. Because patients lack of beta-glucuronidase, mucopolysaccharides tend to accumulate in many tissues and organs leading to hepatosplenomegaly, deformities and unfortunately early death.

There’s currently no therapy approved for MPS7. In the phase 3 study, rhGUS reached its primary endpoint, which was a decrease in urinary GAG (glycosaminoglycan) excretion, reducing it by an average of 64% (p<0.0001).

The PDUFA date for rhGUS (Recombinant human beta-glucuronidase) is on 11/16/17 and the CHMP opinion is due in 1H18.

The addressable population is very small, but there’s currently no therapy approved and the potential approval of rhGUS should be well received by the market.

UX007 – an advanced pipeline product

UX007 (triheptanoin) is a substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of long chain-fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), a condition where hospitalizations are frequent since the inability patients have to turn fat into energy causes hypoglycaemia, muscle and heart disease. The current standard of care is a special diet, supplemented by medium-chain triglycerides.

UX007 metabolism creates Krebs cycle intermediates, which are incorporated in the cycle, thus resulting in an increase in energy.

The phase 2 study endpoints were numerous – the most important being the number of hypoglycaemia and cardiomyopathy events. UX007 proved very effective in reducing the occurrence of hypoglycaemia and cardiomyopathy events, but was a bit less effective at diminishing the number of rhabdomyolysis events, as shown below.

The majority of patients under treatment with UX007 had mild-to-moderate adverse events, mostly GI pain, vomiting and diarrhea. Ultragenyx should start a phase 3 study later this year. The US prevalence being between 2000-3500 according to the company, it could become a lucrative product.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

UX007 is also tested as a treatment for Glut1 deficiency syndrome. Ultragenyx started a phase 3 study in late April 2017 in Glut1 DS patients with disabling movement disorders after positive results in phase 2.

On the other hand, UX007 didn’t meet its endpoint in the diminution of absence seizure events in Glut 1 DS patients.

Glut1 DS current SOC is a ketogenic diet with less than 10% in carbs – it decreases the frequency of epileptic seizures but gener

UX007 proved very effective at reducing movement disorders events, as well as their duration. The key endpoints for the ongoing study are the frequency and the duration of disabling paroxysmal movement disorder events. If results from phase 2 repeat themselves in phase 3, UX007 will have an interesting development in the indication, being that there are between 3000 and 7000 patients in the US.

The major weakness of this study, in my opinion, is that it uses patients that are not on a ketogenic diet. The ketogenic diet is the current SOC and it has been found to not only reduce seizure events but also to improve gross motor function significantly in some patients – I wonder whether the study will have full support because of its design that doesn’t include patients on a ketogenic diet – that will remain to be seen.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

Ace-ER - a drug for GNE myopathy

GNE myopathy, a type of hereditary inclusion body myopathy, is due to an autosomal recessive mutation in GNE, a gene coding for an enzyme that regulates the sialic acid synthesis pathway. Recent findings have found that the lack of sialic acid in GNE myopathy patients seems to be a part of the physiopathology.

GNE myopathy is characterized with an irreversible loss of muscle function, beginning before the 20s in general and progressing rapidly. The prevalence is about 2000 people worldwide and no therapy is currently approved.

Ace-ER is a substrate replacement treatment and proved to be extremely efficient in phase 2 in diminishing the rate of muscle loss. It was not enough for the CHMP to support an approval. Hence the ongoing fully enrolled randomized phase 3 study with 89 patients – that will last 48 weeks. Data is expected in 2H17, which again is another important catalyst.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

Financial overview

Besides the incredible pipeline Ultragenyx has, they also have a clean balance sheet with $506.1M in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. According to the SEC filings, they reported operating expenses of $70M in Q117 compared to about $53.6M in Q116, which is normal considering Ultragenyx wants to advance its pipeline and be ready when its first product is approved – the net loss was around $68.3M in Q117, which means that at this rate, their cash should last until an eventual first approval and first revenue sources, since it would allow them to go to Q119 at the current burn rate.

Ultragenyx and KHK are collaborating on Burosumab – with development and costs shared 50/50 between the two. KHK will supply the drug at a double-digit percentage of net sales in LatAm and the US and Canada. KHK and Ultragenyx will share profits 50/50 for 5 years and then KHK will give Ultragenyx a mid-to-high 20% of the tiered revenue share in the US and Canada.

In Europe, KHK will give up to 10% royalty to Ultragenyx, whereas Ultragenyx will give a low single-digit royalty to KHK in the LatAm region.

For the other products, royalties agreements are detailed below.



Source: Ultragenyx presentation

Another interesting aspect is the partnership Ultragenyx and Takeda started in June 2016. As of June 2017, Takeda invested $65M in Ultragenyx and may invest a further $10M contingent on a development milestone. Both companies established a 5 years collaboration deal, in which Ultragenyx has exclusive license on one preclinical Takeda drug candidate on one indication and may exclusively co-develop and co-commercialize the same candidate in other fields as well. Added to this is the option to license up to five other Takeda product candidates for rare genetic diseases.

According to the press release:

Takeda will receive an exclusive option to commercialize any licensed products resulting from the collaboration in Asia, including Japan. In addition, Takeda receives an option to exclusively license one Ultragenyx pipeline product in Japan. Each company will receive potential development and sales milestone payments and royalties on net sales of licensed products by the other party.

This beneficial collaboration is another proof that Ultragenyx seeks to be a leader in the rare disease space and is interested in growing its pipeline and keep being a great R&D entity.

Competition

Ultragenyx competition is quite fierce - existing therapies may compete with some of their product candidates. For instance, XLH is currently treated with oral phosphate and vitamin D, it is far from sure that burosumab will be able to replace this treatment on a large scale.

Ultragenyx also discloses in its filing that B. Braun Medical Inc. has received orphan drug designation for triheptanoin (UX007) in Europe for LC-FAOD indications. Triheptanoin is also available in food-grade form, as UX007 is a purified version of triheptanoin - such food-grade triheptanoin may compete with UX007, the pharmaceutical-grade product. Another aspect is that both indications of UX007 currently have therapies – UX007 will have to be superior enough to really penetrate the market.

For the GNE myopathy indication, Escala Therapeutics are currently investigating N-acetyl-D-mannosamine (ManNAc), another metabolite of the sialic acid pathway and have an ongoing phase 2 program. Escala Therapeutics have an orphan designation for ManNAc in Europe and in the US for GNE myopathy.

Concerning ManNAc, Ultragenyx says that it "may have a potential advantage over Ace-ER in that it is not a charged molecule like sialic acid, which might improve ManNAc’s distribution and uptake".

Conclusion

As mentioned several times in the article, Ultragenyx will have a very busy 2H17, with several important catalysts coming thus multiple shots on goal. The diversity and quality of the pipeline they have is impressive and even though FDA decisions can shock, I remain confident on the probability both rhGUS and Burosumab will be approved, based on their previous results – of course, no one can be certain of that.

At a $3B market cap, a lot is already priced in - so any negative decisions by the FDA would translate in heavy decline in share price. Their competition is quite intense and therefore Ultragenyx will need to move fast.

Another thing to be watched carefully is the future commercial launch of the products in the event of their approval. The Q217 earnings conference call will be hosted this Thursday, I’ll be listening at it for sure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.