Ensco-Atwood Merger: 8% Arbitrage Opportunity Not Worth The Risk

There is an arbitrage opportunity, but the dowside risk is very significant and the odds of successful merger are not that clear.

As many of the readers are aware, Ensco (ESV) and Atwood Oceanics (ATW) have agreed to a merger which implies that Atwood Oceanics shareholders will get 1.6 shares of Ensco. At the close on July 26, Ensco stock cost $5.39 per share while Atwood Oceanics stock cost $7.97 per share. However, given Ensco's proposal, Atwood Oceanics stock should cost $8.62 should merger be approved. Easy way to make 8% in one trade? I don't think so.

Atwood Oceanics has recently released its fleet status report, allowing us to see the company's position ahead of the potential merger with Ensco. The fleet status is disappointing. Noble Energy (NBL) decided to terminate the contract for Atwood Advantage, which will now be idled in the Mediterranean and actively marketed.

Atwood Achiever continues to work on the well in progress that is to be completed in January 2018. The dayrate for the well in progress is lower than the contract day rate ($595,500) and is not disclosed. Atwood Admiral and Atwood Archer remain in shipyards with delivery scheduled in September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020 or earlier in case Atwood is able to find work for them. The company has previously commented about the possibilities for the rigs but so far nothing played out.

There was also nothing new on the jack-up front. Atwood Mako and Atwood Manta remain idled in Philippines while Atwood Beacon and Atwood Aurora are located in Malta. As we've seen from fleet status reports of Ensco and Rowan (RDC), work is elsewhere, so there's no surprise that Atwood is not able to find work for its jack-ups in a highly competitive market.

There's little surprise that a group of Ensco bondholders were reportedly opposing the deal. The Ensco/Atwood merger is a pure nightmare for a bondholder. The deal will drain Ensco's cash resources as it will have to pay Atwood's debt, while the upside to this deal is not clear. In fact, any cash upside from the deal will likely come years later, so bondholders' liquidity fears are well founded. However, bondholders don't vote, shareholders do.

Atwood Oceanics has 4 UDW drillships, 2 UDW semis and 5 jack-ups. After the termination of Atwood Advantage, only Atwood Achiever is working while 2 drillships are newbuilds waiting for the delivery in the shipyard. Both semis have contracts with Woodside Energy. Out of five jack-ups, only Atwood Orca is working until April 2018 at an undisclosed dayrate. Given the fleet status, I find it really hard to believe that Ensco decided to pay 1.6 of its shares for 1 share of Atwood and will have to deal with its debt, but it's true.

Ensco's second-quarter earnings report is just out and here's what CEO Carl Trowell had to say on the merger: "During the second quarter, we took additional steps to better position our rig fleet for the future. We announced our proposed acquisition of Atwood, which will significantly enhance our fleet through the addition of high-specification floaters and jackups at a compelling purchase price. Coupled with targeted synergies, we expect this transaction will create meaningful value for our shareholders. Integration planning is well underway and we expect to close the transaction during third quarter 2017".

I disagree that the price is "compelling" and I believe that Atwood's stock price would have been significantly lower closer to the end of this year due to poor backlog.

As of June 30, Ensco had $1.85 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $4.7 billion of long-term debt. Technically, the company can pay off Atwood's debt from the available cash but it does not look like a prudent move given the state of the offshore drilling market. Ensco's earnings already slid into the negative territory and it will only get worse in the coming quarters. Revenue will continue to decline as older, higher margin contracts roll off and new contracts come at significantly lower dayrates. The available cash was probably "burning hands" of Ensco's management, but the better use of its cash was to keep its intact and wait for the industry situation to develop.

I'd argue that there is still a chance that Ensco's coffers remain untouched, as shareholders could vote "no" to the merger. The breakup fee is $50 million for Ensco which is not a big deal given the available cash on hand. The probability of a "yes" vote is higher, but in my view a "no" vote has at least 15% - 25% probability.

With this in mind, we return to the question that was raised at the beginning of this article - is the 8% difference between the current Atwood price and the merger price worth a trade? My answer is no because of the downside risk involved. The maximum gain here is 8%, but the maximum downside is enormous and could reach 100% (meaning restructuring for Atwood). If the merger does not go through, I'd expect that Atwood's shares will see about 30% downside in a matter of days. While restructuring risks are not present now and can appear in 2019, the risk of the downside after the failure of the merger is very real and hard to control.

Given the volatility of offshore drilling stocks, making a trade to gain 8% here is truly picking pennies in front of a steamroller. Also, due to the all-stock nature of the deal, buying Atwood's shares at current price is equal to buying Ensco shares with an 8% discount and taking the risk of owning Atwood shares in case merger is not approved. Ensco shares were above $6 in June and have recently fallen as low as $4.71 before rebounding to current $5.39. With such volatility, 8% can be gained or lost purely on timing of the purchase, making the Atwood arbitrage play even more unattractive.

