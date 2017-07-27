Coca-Cola: Nothing Has Changed

Photo credit

Coca-Cola (KO) has been on a tear lately as it has rallied to new highs from a rather lengthy consolidation that concluded early this year. The stock has been in an uninterrupted uptrend as sentiment has improved markedly on the name. Stronger sentiment, as we know, leads to higher expectations for things like the Q2 earnings report we received on Wednesday. But for KO, that doesn't seem to be a problem as the report was actually pretty good, something I certainly wasn't expecting. But does it change anything?

I'll begin with the chart because what we've seen in the past few months has been nothing short of extraordinary. The stock rallied from a base of just under $40 to $45+ without so much as a pause as the buyers were around every time someone wanted to sell their shares. That rally set KO up for a slight pullback (finally) heading into the report this week but on the whole, the stock has been extremely strong. Even the pullback was supported the entire way by the rapidly rising 50DMA; there's no stopping this thing right now.

And off of the report itself, KO initially fell a bit and then rose very sharply into the close to finish the day marginally higher. That's extremely positive price action as the bulls came in and defended the stock once again from a potential move down. In other words, the trend is still up because the conviction from the bulls is still very much in play.

In addition, the small pullback/consolidation we've seen over the past few weeks has allowed the stock to work off its overbought condition, which is key for fueling another leg of the rally. The momentum indicators are set up for another run at new highs if the bulls have the fight in them, and judging by the buy-the-dip action on Wednesday, it would seem that is the case.

Now, it is no secret I've been critical of this stock for the past couple of years as it has been undergoing its transformation due to its refranchising of bottling operations as well as suffering from low volume growth. It is the latter that has made me particularly skeptical of what I'd characterize as robust valuations that we've seen with KO, present valuation included. And while the headline organic revenue number in Q2 looks pretty good, KO has the same problem it always did.

Organic revenue (excluding the enormous headwind of the refranchising effort) was up 3% in Q2, which is a very nice result. However, the problem that KO has had - and still has - is a lack of volume growth. Any company that manufactures something needs volume because without it, nothing else matters. Volume is the core of any business, whether you're selling drink concentrate, cars, apparel or anything else. But KO produced flat volume yet again in Q2, continuing a trend that has been in place for a few years at this point. Its rather impressive 3% organic revenue gain came entirely - as it usually does - from price and mix growth. Price and mix gains are great and they further the cause but I can't help but think KO still has problems when it simply cannot grow volume. I'm not trying to sound unduly bearish here but KO has a fundamental problem and it happens to be a big one; it cannot seem to get people to buy more of its products. It is boosting pricing, which is great, but pricing gains cannot go on forever in the same way that volume gains can because at some point, people on the margin begin to think the product costs too much. On the flip side, pricing gains help quite a bit with something else that's very important: margins.

Headline margins fell a bunch but the organic number we're interested in rose by 375bps, an enormous increase. The gains were achieved through a combination of a few things, but most importantly, the divestiture of the lower-margin bottling business as well as prudent expense management. I've been critical in the past of KO's SG&A costs but it seems the new CEO's initiatives are working and given this, it looks as though KO's earnings growth outlook may be better than they were under Kent. He never did a great deal of, well, anything as far as I could tell but Quincey is off to a flying start. Is this the start of a new round of margin expansion? It certainly could be but I'd also caution we're early on; the pieces are in place though.

All that being said, KO is still really expensive. It's going for an eye-watering 24 times this year's earnings, which is right in the area where the company guided for the rest of the year. As gung-ho as the bulls seem to be coming off of the report, we have to keep in mind that this company is going to grow EPS in the mid-single digits for the foreseeable future; that's tough to swallow for 24 times earnings. I get KO's dividend is a huge draw and I also get that the Q2 report contains some much better data points than the ones we've been getting from KO, but a reasonableness test has to apply at some point. It is clear no one is buying this as a value stock because it just isn't one, but that begs a further question; if it isn't value, what is it?

It cannot be growth because KO doesn't have much of that whether you liked the Q2 report or not; remember mid-single digit EPS growth? So that just leaves the dividend but as I've demonstrated before, KO's dividend is on very thin ice. Its years of sizable increases and flat-to-down FCF has created a situation where its dividend may soon outstrip its ability to produce cash. That would obviously result in one of many unfavorable outcomes including potentially much smaller or nonexistent dividend raises. The current yield is nice but is 3.3% worth owning an egregiously overpriced stock with a dividend that isn't particularly well financed? It isn't to me because you can go lots of places for that type of yield and with a company that can actually afford its dividend raises. Imagine that.

I'm sure the bulls will have lots to say on their collective victory lap following the Q2 report and that's fine; I'm a big boy and I can handle it. However, despite the nice organic revenue gain and margin expansion, the long term fundamental story hasn't changed. KO still can't get volume to move higher and its dividend is getting closer and closer to consuming 100% of its FCF. Couple those things with a PE of 24 and this stock is tremendously unattractive.

