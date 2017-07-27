Boeing: Sagging Yield Is A Warning Sign

A couple years back, Boeing (BA) was a no brainer investment due to the massive backlog. The market wavered on the stock on concerns of weak orders and operational issues that never really impacted the long-term view of the stock.

At the time, Boeing traded in the low $100s. Now the stock has surged beyond $230 to new highs leaving a question of whether the previous investment thesis remains intact.

The quarterly results were very interesting considering Boeing saw commercial deliveries drop 16 planes from last year for an 8% decline. The drop led to a $280 million revenue miss and a decline of $2 billion from last-year levels.

The revenue dip though helped the backlog rebound as net orders reached $27 billion and exceeded the $23 billion in revenues. In total, the backlog increased to an incredible $482 billion.

The real story at Boeing remains the cash flows and the capital returns. The GAAP and core earnings are always confusing due to manufacturing accounting, but the cash flows tell a more complete story.

Boeing was able to raise operating cash flows by $1.5 billion while reducing capital spending by $300. The combined impact is a $1.8 billion increase in free cash flows with a total target for the year now up at $10.25 billion.

The airplane manufacturer used those cash flows to return an incredible $3.4 billion to shareholders in the quarter alone. The company bought $2.5 billion worth of shares and paid $0.9 billion in dividends.

The amounts for the 1H of the year though didn't top the totals from last year where Boeing spent $5.5 billion on stock buybacks in comparison to $5.0 billion this year. The company did increase the dividend rate by 30%, but the net impact to the net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buyback yield) is that similar capital returns at a much higher stock price has eroded the yield.

BA Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Boeing remains a solid company, but sometimes investors should listen to what the company does. With core EPS targets of $10, the stock is rather expensive trading now at $233.

The current results are impressive and reinforce the investment thesis that Boeing was a steal below $140 the last couple of years, but the stock is a questionable value now. The key investor takeaway remains from the last article that this rally is one to look for an exit point and not a time to buy more shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.